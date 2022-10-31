Housing activists like Maya Neal have had their differences with city hall. But an afternoon in late October found Neal knocking on doors in south Kansas City in support of a ballot question sponsored by Mayor Quinton Lucas and the City Council. “I’m going around talking to neighbors about Question 2 on November’s ballot. It’s […] The post This ballot question would fund ‘deeply affordable housing’ in KC appeared first on The Beacon.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO