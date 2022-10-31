ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Making meaningful and lasting change

With the holidays ahead, the Community Services League is helping hundreds of Kansas City families in need. President and CEO of the Community Services League, Doug Cowan, joins Bill and Grace to talk about how the organization provides families a unique opportunity to make their holidays extra special.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Local police departments join forces for Police Involved Investigations Team

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs Police Department announced a joint agency Police Involved Investigations Team along with the police departments of Lee’s Summit, Grandview and Independence. The multi-agency team will pool resources to conduct joint investigations for incidents that result in officer-involved fatalities or serious injuries,...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KCTV 5

Representation Matters: revolutionizing events in Kansas City

In today’s Representation Matters series, Bill and Grace chat with Quez about his entertainment business which focuses on bringing a creative mix of fashion, style and music into his experiences. Learn more about Quez and his business, Quez Presents, when he takes over Black Excellence KC’s Instagram account.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC woman returns after premature pregnancy birth in Texas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local mom has a lot to be thankful for after going through heart failure and an emergency c-section more than a month ahead of her baby’s due date. Nikki Maxwell was on vacation in Texas when it happened. She’s been anxious to get...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Beacon

This ballot question would fund ‘deeply affordable housing’ in KC

Housing activists like Maya Neal have had their differences with city hall. But an afternoon in late October found Neal knocking on doors in south Kansas City in support of a ballot question sponsored by Mayor Quinton Lucas and the City Council. “I’m going around talking to neighbors about Question 2 on November’s ballot. It’s […] The post This ballot question would fund ‘deeply affordable housing’ in KC appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lbmjournal.com

Mead Lumber acquires Teague Lumber Company

Omaha, Neb. — Mead Lumber Company has announced the purchase of Teague Lumber Company, Inc. of Kansas City, Missouri. Teague Lumber has served the Kansas City metro area as a full service lumber yard and building material supplier for residential and light commercial new construction since 2002. Teague has four locations in the Kansas City area: corporate office, including the millwork operation and a separate lumber yard in Grandview, Missouri, as well as lumber yards in Liberty, Missouri and Bonner Springs, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
stlouiscnr.com

Contegra Construction Co. Building Distribution Center at Blue River Commerce Center in KC, Mo.

Contegra Construction Co. is targeting a year-end completion for the newest distribution facility at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City, Mo. The 390,943-square-foot distribution center will be the fourth of seven buildings planned at the 226-acre Blue River Class A industrial campus launched by NorthPoint Development in 2021. The South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce called the campus “the most significant industrial development in South Kansas City in many decades.”
KANSAS CITY, MO

