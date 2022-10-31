Read full article on original website
Even though the last of the Knickerbocker Apartments were demolished in 2020, they still have a place in historyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Takeaways from the post trade deadlineChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The PaseoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
KCTV 5
Hy-Vee Team of the Week: Olathe Northwest Ravens
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Your Hy-Vee High School Team of the Week is the Olathe Northwest Ravens.
Jackson Co. police shootings to be handled differently
Lee's Summit, Independence, Blue Springs, Grandview police departments form new unit to investigate police involved shootings in Jackson Co.
Woman says Kansas City officers used excessive force; KCPD investigating
A Kansas City woman said her late-night walk turned brutal when she was attacked by a Kansas City, Missouri police officer.
KCTV 5
Making meaningful and lasting change
With the holidays ahead, the Community Services League is helping hundreds of Kansas City families in need. President and CEO of the Community Services League, Doug Cowan, joins Bill and Grace to talk about how the organization provides families a unique opportunity to make their holidays extra special.
KCTV 5
Local police departments join forces for Police Involved Investigations Team
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - The Blue Springs Police Department announced a joint agency Police Involved Investigations Team along with the police departments of Lee’s Summit, Grandview and Independence. The multi-agency team will pool resources to conduct joint investigations for incidents that result in officer-involved fatalities or serious injuries,...
KCTV 5
Representation Matters: revolutionizing events in Kansas City
In today’s Representation Matters series, Bill and Grace chat with Quez about his entertainment business which focuses on bringing a creative mix of fashion, style and music into his experiences. Learn more about Quez and his business, Quez Presents, when he takes over Black Excellence KC’s Instagram account.
KCTV 5
KC woman returns after premature pregnancy birth in Texas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local mom has a lot to be thankful for after going through heart failure and an emergency c-section more than a month ahead of her baby’s due date. Nikki Maxwell was on vacation in Texas when it happened. She’s been anxious to get...
Last Second Renaissance Revival style home in Kansas City was built in 1899 in a prestigious neighborhood on The Paseo
Dr. Generous Henderson House, Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Built in 1899, the historic home of Dr. Generous Henderson was a mansion that is now renovated. If you’re wondering if Generous was his real first name, it was.
missouribusinessalert.com
Cerner will squeeze workers into one Kansas City campus, and abandon its other office spaces
Just months after being acquired by Oracle, Cerner plans to close its world headquarters in North Kansas City and its Realization Campus in south Kansas City and move employees to its Innovations Campus at the former Bannister Mall site. Oracle told employees in an email Friday that the move was...
Judge confirms $32.4M arbitration award to victims of deadly Westport crash
A judge confirmed a $32.4 million arbitration award in a civil lawsuit over the wrongful deaths of three people in a crash involving a Kansas City, Missouri, Fire department pumper truck.
KCTV 5
Missouri voters to make decision on KCPD funding on statewide ballot
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An amendment on the Missouri ballot could raise the amount of money Kansas City has to set aside for its police department, a ballot issue that has reignited a debate about local control and police funding. Missouri Amendment 4 would require the city to allocate...
smeharbinger.net
Always Alert: As Kansas City is a hub for human trafficking students should be aware of the signs and know how to avoid being trafficked
Tuesday night at 9 p.m. I’m walking out of Target on Ward Parkway alone after getting yet another “emergency” Maybelline Sky High mascara and enough Cherry Slush Alani Nu to give someone a heart attack. Walking through the parking lot, I’m turning my head every five seconds...
This ballot question would fund ‘deeply affordable housing’ in KC
Housing activists like Maya Neal have had their differences with city hall. But an afternoon in late October found Neal knocking on doors in south Kansas City in support of a ballot question sponsored by Mayor Quinton Lucas and the City Council. “I’m going around talking to neighbors about Question 2 on November’s ballot. It’s […] The post This ballot question would fund ‘deeply affordable housing’ in KC appeared first on The Beacon.
KCTV 5
Mayor’s Christmas Tree set to arrive in Kansas City Thursday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s (almost) the most wonderful time of the year!. Crown Center announced the Mayor’s Christmas Tree has completed its long trek from Oregon to Kansas City and will arrive at 9 a.m. Thursday. The tree is 100 feet tall and will be put...
KSHB 41 Kansas City names Mike Nicco as Chief Meteorologist
Mike Nicco, raised in Missouri and a University of Kansas graduate, has been hired as the next chief meteorologist for KSHB 41.
Kansas City deemed ‘America’s next hot destination’ in new report
A new story from the Daily Beast sings the praises of the City of Fountains, deeming it "America's next hot destination."
KMBC.com
Driver of stolen pickup truck in custody after lengthy joyride around Kansas City metro
The driver of a stolen pickup truck was taken into custody Wednesday evening in Kansas City after fleeing police and driving around the metro for about two hours. KMBC News Chopper 9 spotted the vehicle fleeing police just before 5 p.m. in the Midtown area. The vehicle, a white truck, was reported stolen out of Kansas City.
lbmjournal.com
Mead Lumber acquires Teague Lumber Company
Omaha, Neb. — Mead Lumber Company has announced the purchase of Teague Lumber Company, Inc. of Kansas City, Missouri. Teague Lumber has served the Kansas City metro area as a full service lumber yard and building material supplier for residential and light commercial new construction since 2002. Teague has four locations in the Kansas City area: corporate office, including the millwork operation and a separate lumber yard in Grandview, Missouri, as well as lumber yards in Liberty, Missouri and Bonner Springs, Kansas.
stlouiscnr.com
Contegra Construction Co. Building Distribution Center at Blue River Commerce Center in KC, Mo.
Contegra Construction Co. is targeting a year-end completion for the newest distribution facility at Blue River Commerce Center in Kansas City, Mo. The 390,943-square-foot distribution center will be the fourth of seven buildings planned at the 226-acre Blue River Class A industrial campus launched by NorthPoint Development in 2021. The South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce called the campus “the most significant industrial development in South Kansas City in many decades.”
Jackson County approves resolution to collaborate with KCMO on new jail
The Jackson County Legislature adopted to a resolution to formally collaborate with KCMO, on construction of a new detention center with the project's costs forecast to rise significantly.
