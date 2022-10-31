A Virginia couple was arrested Wednesday after being accused of orchestrating and attempting an armed home invasion robbery in Marlboro in September, authorities said. The incident happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 when the Marlboro Police were called to a home where a man, identified Thursday as 21-year-old Hampton resident Acori Knox, had allegedly attempted to enter the house through a rear patio door while holding an AK-47-style rifle, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

