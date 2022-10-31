ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

NJ.com

Couple arrested after failed attempt to rob N.J. home at gunpoint

A Virginia couple was arrested Wednesday after being accused of orchestrating and attempting an armed home invasion robbery in Marlboro in September, authorities said. The incident happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 when the Marlboro Police were called to a home where a man, identified Thursday as 21-year-old Hampton resident Acori Knox, had allegedly attempted to enter the house through a rear patio door while holding an AK-47-style rifle, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Passenger dies, driver seriously injured in N.J. crash, police say

The passenger of a Subaru died and the driver of the car was seriously injured after a Thursday morning crash with a Ford utility truck in Mullica Township, police said. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of White Horse Pike and Elwood Road, according to a statement from the Mullica Township Police Department.
BROWNS MILLS, NJ
NJ.com

Two killed in N.J. highway crash, state police say

Two people were killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 287 in Somerset County, a New Jersey State Police spokesman said. The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. at milepost 17.5 on the southbound highway in Bridgewater Township, according to State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez. A vehicle struck the guardrail and a bridge support, the sergeant said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Man found guilty of kidnapping, killing neighbor in N.J. apartment building

A jury in Bergen County on Tuesday found a former East Rutherford man guilty of kidnapping and killing a 25-year-old woman who lived in his apartment building. Francis Tattoli, 30, was found guilty after a three-week trial of murder, kidnapping and felony murder – a killing committed during the course of another crime – in the beating and strangling of Monet Thomas on Dec. 17, 2016. He was acquitted of a weapons offense, court officials said.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Cops arrest man wanted in shooting death of N.J. woman

A man sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman Wednesday afternoon in Cumberland County has been taken into custody, authorities reported Thursday morning. Edwin D. Ramos-Rosado, 39, of Millville, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Ramy Garcia, 35, also of Millville, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
MILLVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Union City police officer charged with DWI, assault by auto in off-duty crash

A Union City police officer has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI), reckless driving and third-degree assault by auto for an early morning crash last month. Kevin Roldan, 24, who has been with the police department a little more than a year, was cited on Oct. 16 after a 3 a.m. crash at Paterson Avenue and Harrison Street in Hoboken, according to a redacted criminal complaint.
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Drunk driver spit on paramedics, assaulted cops after pursuit on Route 22, officials say

An intoxicated driver spit on paramedics and assaulted several police officers Thursday after leading police on a chase along Route 22 in Scotch Plains, authorities said. Quanirrah Y. Foster, 34, of East Orange was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on police, one count of aggravated assault on an emergency medical technician, eluding, resisting arrest and driving under the influence, Scotch Plains police said Tuesday.
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
NJ.com

Manhunt is on for gunman who shot 2 Newark police officers

A manhunt was on to find a gunman who shot two police officers Tuesday afternoon in Newark, while the wounded cops remained hospitalized, officials said at evening press conferences. Authorities begged for the public’s help to find a suspect they identified as 30-year-old Kendall Howard, of East Orange, who they...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Bayonne felon sentenced to 20 years for murder of Jersey City man

A two-time Bayonne felon was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a Jersey City man in 2020, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Bernard Wilson, 29, was sentenced by under the No Early Release Act by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Vincent Militello and must serve at least 17 years in the April 21, 2020 death of Abimael Fuentes. Wilson pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter July 21.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Tires stolen from 2 cars on street in Jersey City mayor’s Heights neighborhood

All four tires were stolen from two cars parked on Ogden Avenue in Jersey City — the street where the mayor lives — overnight on Halloween, authorities said. The vehicle owners woke up Tuesday morning and reported to police at 8:15 a.m. that sometime Monday night or Tuesday morning their tires were stolen. The vehicles were parked on Ogden Avenue near South Street, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Cyclist hospitalized in crash on Garfield Avenue in Jersey City

A cyclist riding the wrong way on a one-way street suffered serious injuries Tuesday in a crash with a car on Garfield Avenue in Jersey City. The cyclist, a 41-year-old man from Fayetteville, North Carolina, was treated by EMTs at the scene and taken to a local hospital after the noon crash that occurred at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Union Street. The crash report said the cyclist “was unable to state what happened due to head injuries.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
