Couple arrested after failed attempt to rob N.J. home at gunpoint
A Virginia couple was arrested Wednesday after being accused of orchestrating and attempting an armed home invasion robbery in Marlboro in September, authorities said. The incident happened shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 when the Marlboro Police were called to a home where a man, identified Thursday as 21-year-old Hampton resident Acori Knox, had allegedly attempted to enter the house through a rear patio door while holding an AK-47-style rifle, according to a statement from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
Man torched $1 million worth of commercial vehicles, authorities allege
The owner of a Point Pleasant Beach realty and insurance business was arrested and charged with setting ablaze a group of commercial vehicles belonging to an unidentified business in Wall Township in September, authorities announced Thursday. Officers from the Wall Township Police Department were called to the business, located on...
Passenger dies, driver seriously injured in N.J. crash, police say
The passenger of a Subaru died and the driver of the car was seriously injured after a Thursday morning crash with a Ford utility truck in Mullica Township, police said. The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of White Horse Pike and Elwood Road, according to a statement from the Mullica Township Police Department.
‘Professional’ shoplifters busted at N.J. outlets after stealing $60K in goods, cops say
Four members of what police described as a “professional shoplifting” ring from Baltimore were arrested last weekend at Jackson Premium Outlets after authorities were tipped off to their presence ahead of time. The quartet, who police say had stolen nearly $60,000 in merchandise at the shopping center in...
Two killed in N.J. highway crash, state police say
Two people were killed Thursday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 287 in Somerset County, a New Jersey State Police spokesman said. The crash happened around 3:40 p.m. at milepost 17.5 on the southbound highway in Bridgewater Township, according to State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez. A vehicle struck the guardrail and a bridge support, the sergeant said.
Man found guilty of kidnapping, killing neighbor in N.J. apartment building
A jury in Bergen County on Tuesday found a former East Rutherford man guilty of kidnapping and killing a 25-year-old woman who lived in his apartment building. Francis Tattoli, 30, was found guilty after a three-week trial of murder, kidnapping and felony murder – a killing committed during the course of another crime – in the beating and strangling of Monet Thomas on Dec. 17, 2016. He was acquitted of a weapons offense, court officials said.
Man charged with holding woman against her will with imitation gun in Atlantic City
A 32-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after holding a woman against her will at an apartment in Atlantic City, authorities said. The woman and another man with whom she was acquainted were eventually allowed to leave the apartment on the first block of South Florida Avenue after a SWAT team arrived, Atlantic City police said.
Drunk woman caused wrong-way crash that killed high school senior, prosecutor says
A Shamong woman was driving drunk and on the wrong side of a Medford Lakes road when she slammed into a car full of teenagers in June, killing one, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said. Theresa McElvarr, 58, is charged with vehicular homicide, four counts of assault by auto...
Cops arrest man wanted in shooting death of N.J. woman
A man sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman Wednesday afternoon in Cumberland County has been taken into custody, authorities reported Thursday morning. Edwin D. Ramos-Rosado, 39, of Millville, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Ramy Garcia, 35, also of Millville, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Woman, 59, in critical condition after she was hit crossing N.J. street
A Bergen County woman was in critical condition Wednesday after she was hit by a car while walking crossing a street in Hackensack, authorities said. The 59-year-old Hackensack woman was struck by a car traveling south on Hudson Street toward Kansas Street, according to police. The 63-year-old driver remained at...
Union City police officer charged with DWI, assault by auto in off-duty crash
A Union City police officer has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI), reckless driving and third-degree assault by auto for an early morning crash last month. Kevin Roldan, 24, who has been with the police department a little more than a year, was cited on Oct. 16 after a 3 a.m. crash at Paterson Avenue and Harrison Street in Hoboken, according to a redacted criminal complaint.
Drunk driver spit on paramedics, assaulted cops after pursuit on Route 22, officials say
An intoxicated driver spit on paramedics and assaulted several police officers Thursday after leading police on a chase along Route 22 in Scotch Plains, authorities said. Quanirrah Y. Foster, 34, of East Orange was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on police, one count of aggravated assault on an emergency medical technician, eluding, resisting arrest and driving under the influence, Scotch Plains police said Tuesday.
Manhunt is on for gunman who shot 2 Newark police officers
A manhunt was on to find a gunman who shot two police officers Tuesday afternoon in Newark, while the wounded cops remained hospitalized, officials said at evening press conferences. Authorities begged for the public’s help to find a suspect they identified as 30-year-old Kendall Howard, of East Orange, who they...
33 rounded up in Hudson County Sheriff’s Office’s ‘fall sweep’
The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office has rounded up 33 people wanted for serious crimes like aggravated assault and weapons possession, as well as minor offenses like trespassing and violation of probation. “I’m very proud of the work of my officers whose vigilance, attention to detail, and commitment to upholding...
Appeals court reverses order releasing man charged with murder
A Gloucester County resident charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in a bar parking lot will not be released from jail while awaiting trial after appellate court judges reversed an earlier ruling ordering his release. Walter J. Gilliano, 25, of Franklinville, is charged in the Sept....
Asbury Park officials illegally rejected plan to demolish historic Catholic church, lawsuit alleges
A developer has filed a lawsuit against Asbury Park alleging officials illegally rejected a plan to demolish historic Holy Spirit Church and build a housing subdivision blocks from the beach. Some residents praised the Asbury Park Planning Board after its Aug. 1 vote denying an application submitted by Mountain View...
Bayonne felon sentenced to 20 years for murder of Jersey City man
A two-time Bayonne felon was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a Jersey City man in 2020, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Bernard Wilson, 29, was sentenced by under the No Early Release Act by Hudson County Superior Court Judge Vincent Militello and must serve at least 17 years in the April 21, 2020 death of Abimael Fuentes. Wilson pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter July 21.
Tires stolen from 2 cars on street in Jersey City mayor’s Heights neighborhood
All four tires were stolen from two cars parked on Ogden Avenue in Jersey City — the street where the mayor lives — overnight on Halloween, authorities said. The vehicle owners woke up Tuesday morning and reported to police at 8:15 a.m. that sometime Monday night or Tuesday morning their tires were stolen. The vehicles were parked on Ogden Avenue near South Street, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said.
Cyclist hospitalized in crash on Garfield Avenue in Jersey City
A cyclist riding the wrong way on a one-way street suffered serious injuries Tuesday in a crash with a car on Garfield Avenue in Jersey City. The cyclist, a 41-year-old man from Fayetteville, North Carolina, was treated by EMTs at the scene and taken to a local hospital after the noon crash that occurred at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and Union Street. The crash report said the cyclist “was unable to state what happened due to head injuries.”
2 charged after gun, ammo and drugs recovered in Jersey City traffic stop: police
A man and a woman were arrested when Jersey City police recovered a stolen, loaded handgun, illegal ammunition and drugs during a traffic stop late Monday night, authorities said. The vehicle was pulled over at 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Florence and Montgomery streets, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione...
