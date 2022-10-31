Read full article on original website
Related
🎥Biden implores voters to save democracy from lies, violence
WASHINGTON (AP) — Warning that democracy itself is in peril, President Joe Biden called on Americans Wednesday night to use their ballots in next week’s midterm elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous “ultra MAGA Republicans” who are trying to “succeed where they failed” in subverting the 2020 elections.
High court to hear water dispute between Navajo, government
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hear a water dispute involving the U.S. government and the Navajo Nation. The high court said Friday it would review a lower court ruling in favor of the Navajo Nation, which spans parts of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico. The government signed treaties with the Navajo Nation in 1849 and 1868 that established the reservation. It was later expanded westward to the Colorado River, which forms the reservation’s western boundary. Water from the Colorado River is at issue in the case. The case dates back to 2003, when the tribe sued, alleging that the federal government in its Colorado River projects had failed to consider or protect water rights of the tribe. Most recently, a trial court dismissed the case but a federal appeals court allowed it to proceed. The federal government is challenging that result. The Supreme Court also agreed to hear two other cases. One is a patent case in which biotechnology company Amgen sued Sanofi and Regeneron for patent infringement. The other is a $90 million trademark dispute involving controls used to operate heavy equipment such as cranes.
Biden admin relaxes rules for student debt forgiveness
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving forward with an overhaul of several student debt forgiveness programs, aiming to make it easier for borrowers to get relief if they are duped by their colleges or if they put in a decade of work as public servants. The Education...
Media outlets fawn over Tim Ryan in home stretch of Ohio Senate race
Several media outlets have given praise to Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, who is facing an uphill battle to defeat GOP rival JD Vance in the Ohio Senate race.
Voter’s guide to Pennsylvania congressional races in the 2022 midterms
On Nov. 8, Pennsylvania voters will have a say in the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives, as all 17 congressional districts across the state are on the ballot.
Misinformation and the midterm elections: What to expect
Conspiracy theories about mail ballots. Anonymous text messages warning voters to stay home. Fringe social media platforms where election misinformation spreads with impunity. Misinformation about the upcoming midterm elections has been building for months, challenging election officials and tech companies while offering another reminder of how conspiracy theories and distrust are shaping America's politics.
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers says price gouging and monopolies are not to blame for inflation
Summers also said that the economy is running stronger than he expected.
Now is the time for the ABLE Age Adjustment Act
Over the past eight years, states have worked diligently to launch and administer Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) savings programs, fulfilling Congress’ vision of providing a savings tool to increase independence and quality of life for individuals living with disabilities. We and other members of the National Association of State Treasurers (NAST) overwhelmingly support the ABLE Age Adjustment Act, a bill that allows significantly more Americans with disabilities to access this vital tool to save for their future. The notably bipartisan legislation is championed by Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), as well as Reps. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) and Cathy McMorris-Rodgers (R-Wash.). Given the broad support for the ABLE Age Adjustment Act, it was included in the Enhancing American Retirement Now (EARN) Act, which advanced with unanimous support by the Senate Finance Committee in June, but there is still more to do to ensure that the Act becomes law.
🎥 IRS: More than 2,500 investigations, 90% conviction rate for 2022 tax crimes
WASHINGTON — In fiscal year 2022, IRS Criminal Investigation initiated more than 2,550 criminal investigations, identified over $31 billion from tax and financial crimes, and obtained a 90.6% conviction rate on cases accepted for prosecution. The IRS-CI FY22 Annual ReportPDF, released Thursday, details these statistics, as well as important partnerships and significant criminal enforcement actions from the past fiscal year, which began October 1, 2021, and ended September 30, 2022.
US to send $400 million more to Ukraine in military aid
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is sending Ukraine $400 million more in military aid and establishing a security assistance headquarters in Germany that will oversee all weapons transfers and military training for Ukraine, the Pentagon announced Friday. The new command post, called the Security Assistance Group Ukraine, signals a more permanent, long-term program to continue to aid Kyiv in its fight against Russia, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters at the Pentagon. It will be led by a three-star-level senior officer and have about 300 personnel who will monitor the weapons assistance and training programs, said U.S. Army Europe spokesman Col. Martin O’Donnell. The $400 million includes contracts for 1,100 Phoenix Ghost drones, funding to refurbish 45 tanks and an additional 40 riverine boats, among other systems, the Pentagon said. The Phoenix Ghost drone is an armed “kamikaze drone” that explodes on contact with its target.
Salina Post
Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0