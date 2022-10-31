Wayne State volleyball moves up to second in latest Division II coaches poll

Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
Wayne State volleyball ranked first in NCAA Central Region rankings
Wayne State is ranked first in the second of three NCAA Division II Central Region Volleyball Rankings announced Wednesday afternoon by NCAA. The top eight teams in the region will advance to the NCAA Division II National Tournament November 17-20. Automatic bids are granted to the winners of the GAC, MIAA and NSIC Postseason Tournaments with the remaining five spots awarded on an at-large basis.
norfolkneradio.com
Syvrud, Allen represent Wayne State on NSIC women's soccer all-conference team
Annika Syvrud and Reagan Allen represent Wayne State College on the 2022 NSIC Women’s Soccer All-Conference Team announced Wednesday morning by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota. Both players were voted All-NSIC Second Team by league coaches. Syvrud, a 5-10 junior midfielder from Rock Springs, Wyoming (Rock Springs HS),...
Sioux City Journal
No. 7 Cedar Catholic rallies to upset Cambridge in opening round of state tourney
LINCOLN, Neb. -- No. 7-ranked Hartington Cedar Catholic rallied from a 2-0 deficit to upset No. 2 Cambridge 19-25, 30-32, 25-21, 25-14, 15-10 Thursday in the first round of the Class D-1 state tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The meeting of the Trojans saw Cambridge lead the entire way in...
norfolkneradio.com
Hawks women's basketball readies for regular season
The winter sports season is upon us and the Northeast Community College women’s basketball team is gearing up to hit the floor for the first time this year. The Hawks start their schedule on the road against Southeast Community College at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Beatrice, Nebraska. The first home contest for Northeast will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Cox Activities Center in Norfolk.
norfolkneradio.com
Bloomfield's Ziegler is Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Bloomfield's Wiley Ziegler is this week's Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week. During Friday's playoff win over Osceola, Ziegler tied the Longest class D Kickoff return for a touchdowns at 79 Yards and doing so he broke the Class D2 combined punt and kickoff returns in a career at 15 as a junior.
norfolkneradio.com
Northeast men's basketball feels excitement in the air as season nears
NORFOLK - The Northeast Community College men's basketball team has put in a lot of work in the offseason and is ready to have that effort translated to live games during the 2022-2023 season. The Hawks will compete in their first showdown at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Beatrice, Nebraska in...
norfolkneradio.com
Hammond shows off skilset as Hawks men's basketball drops heartbreaker in Beatrice
BEATRICE - The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team began their regular season Tuesday night in Beatrice, Nebraska as they competed in a matchup with Southeast Community College. The Hawks dropped the highly-competitive contest by a final score of 78-77. The Hawks (0-1) traded blows with the Storm throughout the game and nearly pulled off the road victory. Northeast took a 34-31 lead into the halftime break and looked to be in full control.
thecitymenus.com
Groundbreaking of West Point Village Redevelopment
Pennrose, West Point Housing Authority (WPHA), Collaborative Housing Solutions, City of West Point, and project partners celebrated the groundbreaking of West Point Village Phase I, the first phase in the redevelopment of WPHA’s public housing portfolio. The new mixed-income community will deliver 72 family apartments, a community garden, robust supportive services, and is expected to spur continued investment in the 10th Street Corridor.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing Nebraska man located
HARTINGTON, Neb. (KELO) — Law enforcement in northeast Nebraska says a missing man is safe. The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office updated it’s post about the missing man on Wednesday morning to say the man has been located.
Albia Newspapers
Dakota County Board of Commissioners race sees four candidates competing for two spots
DAKOTA CITY — In the Dakota County Board of Commissioners race, which features four candidates (two Republicans and two Democrats) vying for two seats, one issue comes up repeatedly. For years now, the Nebraska county has considered expanding its jail by adding 112 beds. The plan, according to proponents,...
News Channel Nebraska
Two Nebraska producers receive federal grants to support local meat processing
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Two projects in Nebraska are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid supporting the expansion of local meat processing. USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting that Lot 279 in Wisner and Norfolk will receive over $600,000 and the Greater Omaha Packing Plant in Omaha will get nearly $20 million.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus pair cited, released after reported farm building break-in near Stanton
STANTON, Neb. -- Authorities in northeast Nebraska arrested two Columbus people after they were found to be in connection to a farm building break-in. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said they investigated an alleged break-in of a secured farm building southwest of Stanton. Following the investigation, SCSO said they arrested...
KETV.com
'Everything was fully engulfed': Wind sends field fire surging across rural counties
BURT COUNTY, Neb. — A field fire jumps through three Nebraska counties Wednesday. Almost a dozen different fire departments responded to the blaze in Washington, Dodge and Burt counties. Firefighters said it was a red flag day for all three counties and while they don't know how this fire...
Name left off Dodge County early ballots, corrections sent
A name was left off ballots for about 2,900 absentee voters in Dodge County, but the county clerk sent corrected ballots.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk City Council announces Benjamin Avenue Project update
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The public is invited to a Benjamin Avenue Improvement Project update Wednesday, November 9 at the Norfolk City Council Chambers (309 North 5th Street) from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Representatives from BX-Civil & Construction and the City will be on hand to share current progress and answer...
News Channel Nebraska
CLS teacher dies, comfort dogs and counseling offered to students
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Christ Lutheran Schools had an early dismissal on Tuesday after one of their teachers died. CLS said they would be back in school for a normal schedule Wednesday with comfort dogs and counseling. In a Facebook post the school said, "We decided that staying in a routine...
Everything to know about the Sioux City Trump rally
The Sioux City rally of former President Donald Trump is almost here.
Missing Cedar County man found, authorities say
According to the Cedar County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Rich Pedersen has been found.
norfolkneradio.com
Madison Co. Republicans endorse 3 candidate for NPS school board
The midterm election is less than a week away and candidate hopefuls for the Norfolk School Board have the support from a major group. The Madison County Republican Party announced that they have endorsed three candidates: Teri Bauer, Cindy Booth, and Lindsay Rohleder-Dixon, for the Norfolk School Board in the upcoming election.
Guest speakers announced for Trump’s Sioux City Rally
While Trump is expected to address the crowd at 7 p.m., seven others are expected to speak to the crowd that day with speeches starting at 4 p.m.
