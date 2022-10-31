ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Truck driver shot woman for throwing rocks at truck in Colorado, documents show

By Dara Bitler
KSN News
 3 days ago

AURORA, Colo. ( KDVR ) — FOX31 obtained arrest documents following a deadly shooting in an Aurora, Colorado, parking lot early Friday morning.

The shooting happened on Oct. 28 around 2:25 a.m. in the parking lot of Boot Barn at 6360 South Parker Road.

According to arrest documents, a 42-year-old man was sleeping in his Kentworth semi when he heard loud banging noises on the side of his truck and woke up.

The man said that when he looked out, he saw a woman, who he didn’t know, throwing rocks at the driver’s side of his semi, hitting the front driver-side window.

Man arrested in deadly shooting at Aurora shopping center

The man “mouthed out the window to the female to “stop” because he did not think the female
would hear him over the running engine of his truck. [He] grabbed a handgun and showed
it to the female through the driver’s window. [He] did this in an effort to get the female to
stop throwing rocks at his truck. The female turned away from [him] and grabbed another
rock,” arrest documents showed.

After that, the man told police that the woman became angry and continued to throw rocks at his truck, so he cracked open the door and told her, “If you don’t stop, you are about to get shot,” and that’s when she charged toward him, and he said he felt threatened.

Investigators said the man told them he did not know if the woman had something sharp
or was going to beat him with the rock, so “he squeezed a round off and got her.”

After shooting the woman, who has been identified as Rachel Holmes, 46, the man told police he waited about ten seconds and then called 911.

The man told the police that he shot Holmes because he was scared.

“My number one intention was to protect myself. That was my intent, whatever I had to do to do it. That was what I was thinking,” court documents showed.

Police said the man cooperated with officers on the scene.

He was taken to police headquarters and interviewed. After the interviews, police said they arrested him on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Sedgwick County inmate dies in the jail

During the investigation, police said they did not notice any damage to his truck. When they told him, he said he was “surprised” there was no damage, court documents showed.

The man told police that he had never seen Holmes before the incident and that they had not had a sexual relationship.

He also said that he made deliveries in the area, and he had an agreement in place to park his truck in the parking lot. He told police he felt like it was a safe place to sleep.

Police ask that if you have any information about this shooting and did not speak to detectives on the scene, you are asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

independent
3d ago

“Police said the man cooperated with officers on the scene.” I was a cop, but if you shoot someone don’t say anything and ask for a lawyer. Cooperate only the minimum needed such as identifying yourself. This is why.

Plumb Joy
3d ago

Cops are escalating this making the assumption he shot without being in fear of his life. Cops use this excuse successfully all of the time without challenge. Them vs Us!

