Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
How rising interest rates are impacting Idaho’s population growth
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 2020 census data shows Idaho as the second fastest growing state in the United States, behind only Utah. Idaho gained just under 300,000 people - a 17.3% increase. Homes were needing to be built to meet this increased demand. “At the peak period, we...
The Snowiest City in Idaho is a Spectacular Surprise
Idaho winters are among the most beautiful in the United States! Snow-capped mountains, frosted blue spruces, and frozen lakes that mirror crystal clear skies make the Gem State a premier winter destination. Historically, Idaho winter months fluctuate between highs of 41 degrees and lows of 27 degrees. Visitors and Idahoans...
Excitement Builds in Idaho As Saturday Could Be a HUGE Record Setter
How often do you check the balance of your checking account? For many of us, it’s a daily practice. What would you do if you checked your account and saw some extra zeroes behind that balance?. Between high gas prices, record inflation and what can only describe as a...
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ Recent Idaho ag stats no small potatoes
Read More IBR Headlines While many know that Idaho reigns as the No. 1 grower of spuds in the nation, fewer are aware that the Gem State is also No. 1 for barley. In the latest annual statistics released by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture on Oct. 31, Idaho was once again No. 1 in growing ...
KIVI-TV
Southern Idaho Tourism hires new executive director
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho is growing and along with this growth is an increase in tourism. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, from April 2020 to July 2021 Idaho saw a population increase of 3.4%. As the Gem State is closing in on crossing the two million in population mark, tourism has become a major part of Idaho's economy.
The BLM Will Ban Rock Climbing at This Idaho Crag due to Its Cultural Importance to Local Tribes
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. One of southern Idaho’s most popular rock climbing destinations will be closed due of its cultural significance to the local Native American population. On October 26, the Bureau...
idahobusinessreview.com
Idaho Land Board bought the farm
The Idaho Land Board just bought the farm. To be exact, the Land Board approved the $6 million purchase of the land for the University of Idaho’s yet-to-be-built Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE). The property is 638 agricultural acres 19 miles north of Rupert, just two acres shy of an entire section. ...
The Tiniest County In All Of Idaho Is Adorable
Eenie meenie miney mo, can you guess the tiniest county in Idaho?. Is it Bear Lake County? Nope. The stunning Bear Lake County's population is 6,450. It's small, sure, but it's still several times larger than Idaho's smallest. How about Camas County? Close, but no potato, friend. Named after a...
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed by a series of statements about how a person should not vote if they are not informed, and if they do, that person is the most dangerous person to a...
KIVI-TV
Over $1 million awarded to improve Idaho drinking, wastewater systems
IDAHO — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced $1,030,979 in grants to identify deficiencies and needed upgrades for drinking water and wastewater systems. 20 systems will be evaluated with the funds, that are planning grants from the American Rescue Plan Act, redirected to the DEQ from Gov....
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho emergency rental assistance program starts winding down
States, including Idaho, are beginning to wind down a rental assistance program that the U.S. Treasury Department set up during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, aimed to prevent evictions by helping people who were struggling economically with rent and utility payments. “When the eviction moratorium...
KIVI-TV
Former Governor Otter argues against initiative to allow legislature to call special sessions
Idaho is one of only 14 states where the governor has exclusive rights to call a legislative special session. So, what would happen if Idaho joined the vast majority of states by approving constitutional amendment 102?. Former governor Butch Otter says Idaho would almost resemble California. "They started out a...
PACs spent nearly $2.4 million to oppose ballot initiative, various Idaho candidates
While most statewide and legislative races haven’t changed much in terms of fundraising since early September, the ads and materials funded by political action committees and other individuals are flooding Idahoans’ mailboxes and social media feeds. According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Sunshine database, 169 political action committees across Idaho have raised $3.6 million […] The post PACs spent nearly $2.4 million to oppose ballot initiative, various Idaho candidates appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,035 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths
Idaho officials reported 1,035 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths in the last week. The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 1,035 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 9 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Incumbent Dustin Manwaring battling political newcomer Mary Shea for Idaho House Seat 29A
POCATELLO — Incumbent Dustin Manwaring will be challenged by fellow attorney Mary Shea as he pursues his third term in the Idaho House Seat 29A. Republican Manwaring filled Seat 29 of the Idaho House of Representatives from 2016 to 2018, then again from 2020 through 2022. Shea, the Democrat candidate, is a civil rights and family law attorney and former instructor at Idaho State University.
The Wealthiest People in Idaho and How They Got So Rich
Ah wealth, something that so many of us dream about. How does it happen to those who have massive wealth? Here are some of the richest people in Idaho and the stories on how they got that way. Does the name Brad Duke ring a bell? In 2005 he won...
An Idaho Bakery That Ranks as One of the Best in America
It’s official! We’ve rounded the corner that leads right into “The Holidays,” which means it’s also the season of goodies and bread and calories — fortunately or unfortunately — depending on your situation and how you want to look at that. As for...
He Ran For Idaho Governor Twice Now He’s A Convicted Killer
An Idaho politician is not often the subject of the CBS News/Crime Magazine 48 Hours. However, a Colorado cold cast that has been reopened, solved, and prosecuted has resulted in the conviction of a two-time Idaho gubernatorial candidate. The case involves the murder and killing of a twelve-year-old Colorado girl....
Country Group Is Making 2 Stops In Idaho And Tickets On Sale Now
Country group Old Dominion is coming to Idaho! Not making just one stop, but two. That gives you two opportunities to see the country stars perform and tickets are on sale now. Old Dominion is starting its No Bad Vibes Tour in January 2023. They will be touring in the...
Gas price drop gives Idahoans a treat
Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.28/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Gas price drop gives Idahoans a treat appeared first on Local News 8.
Comments / 0