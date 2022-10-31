ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

How rising interest rates are impacting Idaho’s population growth

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 2020 census data shows Idaho as the second fastest growing state in the United States, behind only Utah. Idaho gained just under 300,000 people - a 17.3% increase. Homes were needing to be built to meet this increased demand. “At the peak period, we...
The Snowiest City in Idaho is a Spectacular Surprise

Idaho winters are among the most beautiful in the United States! Snow-capped mountains, frosted blue spruces, and frozen lakes that mirror crystal clear skies make the Gem State a premier winter destination. Historically, Idaho winter months fluctuate between highs of 41 degrees and lows of 27 degrees. Visitors and Idahoans...
Biz ‘Bite:’ Recent Idaho ag stats no small potatoes

Read More IBR Headlines While many know that Idaho reigns as the No. 1 grower of spuds in the nation, fewer are aware that the Gem State is also No. 1 for barley. In the latest annual statistics released by the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture on Oct. 31, Idaho was once again No. 1 in growing ...
Southern Idaho Tourism hires new executive director

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho is growing and along with this growth is an increase in tourism. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, from April 2020 to July 2021 Idaho saw a population increase of 3.4%. As the Gem State is closing in on crossing the two million in population mark, tourism has become a major part of Idaho's economy.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho Land Board bought the farm

The Idaho Land Board just bought the farm. To be exact, the Land Board approved the $6 million purchase of the land for the University of Idaho’s yet-to-be-built Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (CAFE). The property is 638 agricultural acres 19 miles north of Rupert, just two acres shy of an entire section. ...
RUPERT, ID
The Tiniest County In All Of Idaho Is Adorable

Eenie meenie miney mo, can you guess the tiniest county in Idaho?. Is it Bear Lake County? Nope. The stunning Bear Lake County's population is 6,450. It's small, sure, but it's still several times larger than Idaho's smallest. How about Camas County? Close, but no potato, friend. Named after a...
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs

The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed by a series of statements about how a person should not vote if they are not informed, and if they do, that person is the most dangerous person to a...
Over $1 million awarded to improve Idaho drinking, wastewater systems

IDAHO — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced $1,030,979 in grants to identify deficiencies and needed upgrades for drinking water and wastewater systems. 20 systems will be evaluated with the funds, that are planning grants from the American Rescue Plan Act, redirected to the DEQ from Gov....
Idaho emergency rental assistance program starts winding down

States, including Idaho, are beginning to wind down a rental assistance program that the U.S. Treasury Department set up during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP, aimed to prevent evictions by helping people who were struggling economically with rent and utility payments. “When the eviction moratorium...
PACs spent nearly $2.4 million to oppose ballot initiative, various Idaho candidates

While most statewide and legislative races haven’t changed much in terms of fundraising since early September, the ads and materials funded by political action committees and other individuals are flooding Idahoans’ mailboxes and social media feeds. According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s Sunshine database, 169 political action committees across Idaho have raised $3.6 million […] The post PACs spent nearly $2.4 million to oppose ballot initiative, various Idaho candidates appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Incumbent Dustin Manwaring battling political newcomer Mary Shea for Idaho House Seat 29A

POCATELLO — Incumbent Dustin Manwaring will be challenged by fellow attorney Mary Shea as he pursues his third term in the Idaho House Seat 29A. Republican Manwaring filled Seat 29 of the Idaho House of Representatives from 2016 to 2018, then again from 2020 through 2022. Shea, the Democrat candidate, is a civil rights and family law attorney and former instructor at Idaho State University.
He Ran For Idaho Governor Twice Now He’s A Convicted Killer

An Idaho politician is not often the subject of the CBS News/Crime Magazine 48 Hours. However, a Colorado cold cast that has been reopened, solved, and prosecuted has resulted in the conviction of a two-time Idaho gubernatorial candidate. The case involves the murder and killing of a twelve-year-old Colorado girl....
Gas price drop gives Idahoans a treat

Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 4.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.28/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Gas price drop gives Idahoans a treat appeared first on Local News 8.
