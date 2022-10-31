Read full article on original website
Related
southfloridaweekend.com
Things to do this South Florida Weekend: November 4-6
WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - Halloween is over and we’re starting to prep for the next major holiday of the season, Thanksgiving! But what do we do in between the two festivities? Ignore the feeling of the holiday “lull” and check out one of these awesome events happening in our neck of the woods over the next few days. Enjoy your South Florida Weekend!
All new Sunset Tequila & Mezcal Festival debuts in Boca Raton this weekend
Tequila lovers, listen up. There's a new festival coming to South Florida, and it's all about agave. A new festival that's all things tequila and mezcal is coming to Boca Raton this weekend, and there's more to love than spirits.
This Ancient Religious Structure in Florida is one of the Oldest in the Western Hemisphere and was Built in Spain
Daderot, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication. When you think about the oldest structures in Florida, St. Augustine may come to mind. And when you think about old structures in the western hemisphere, you might think of Cuba or Puerto Rico as candidates.
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival launches Watch De Jerk
This year, the organizers of the annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival are pulling out all the stops for their 20th anniversary with a new YouTube show, Watch De Jerk. The show will give patrons the latest scoop on the festival, leading up to its November 13 event date. This year’s...
Resources, Events, Meetings, and More – Week of Nov. 3
Pompano Beach – To help the Florida victims of Hurricane Ian, The Benefit Concert of Prayer and Praise featuring singers from local churches will be held Nov. 13, 6 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, 2500 NE 14 Street Causeway. The donations given will be used to help victims through the American Red Cross.
Andrew Colton Succeeds Jimmy Cefalo as Morning Host on NewsRadio 610, WIOD
Miami – November 3, 2022– iHeartMedia Miami’s NewsRadio 610 AM- WIOD announced today that Andrew Colton has been named Morning Show Host from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., effective Monday, January 9, 2023. Colton will succeed long time South Florida morning show legend and Miami Dolphins play-by-play announcer Jimmy Cefalo, who will continue to provide commentary on WIOD.
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Resident Verna Scott Celebrates 107th Birthday
Verna Scott had a few special guests at her birthday celebration. Mayor Michelle Gomez and Tamarac Fire Rescue were with her to celebrate. After all, it was her 107th birthday. On Monday, Gomez said she was happy to wish Verna a very happy birthday on this incredibly historic milestone celebration...
luxury-houses.net
A Lakefront Chateau in Boca Raton Set on A Special Expansive Lot with Endless Long Lake Views Listed for $3.3 Million
9179 Redonda Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 9179 Redonda Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a custom lakefront Chateau in the prestigious Sanctuary section of The Oaks set on a special expansive lot with endless long lake views. This Home in Boca Raton offers 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with nearly 7,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9179 Redonda Drive, please contact Brian Bahn (Phone: 561-213-4227) & Lisa Hindin (Phone: 561-843-1146) at Lang Realty/BR for full support and perfect service.
thecoastalstar.com
Delray Beach: Late-night club decides to open at Delray Market, not Atlantic Crossing
Bounce Sporting Club has abandoned its game plan to open in downtown Delray Beach at Atlantic Crossing, where neighbors opposed the late-night crowd the club sought to serve. The sports bar/nightclub is going into Delray Beach Market instead, four blocks to the west. The market is inside the city’s Entertainment District, where staying open until 2 a.m. on weekends does not require special City Commission approval.
Violet’s and Zen’s to Open in Wilton Manors
Violet’s and Zen’s will offer sushi, tapas, and a rooftop lounge
The drone show will go on: Colorful skies are forecast for Pompano Beach
Pompano Beach – Look up in the sky! It’s a bird; it’s a plane; nope, sorry Superman; it’s a drone show. The skies above Fisher Family Pier, 222 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., will be awash with myriad shapes, designs, colors and words on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.
Cafe Toque Cubano to Open in Dania Beach
Cafe Toque Cubano is bringing more Cuban cuisine to Broward County
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Restaurants In Fort Lauderdale FL
Fort Lauderdale restaurants have long been renowned for their high quality, great service, and various cuisines. Because of the number of great Fort Lauderdale restaurants, we’ve compiled a short guide to help you try the best of the best. Keep reading to find seven of the best restaurants in Fort Lauderdale FL.
This new mini Boca Raton food hall by Lemongrass even has a robot server
Lemongrass Hospitality — the family-owned group behind Lemongrass Asian Bistro, Ramen Lab Eatery, The Sea Kitchen, and Ganzo Sushi — has expanded its South Florida dining scene footprint with a newly renovated restaurant created to act as a mini food hall.
A Look Inside Future's $16.3 Million Miami Mansion
Future just dropped $16.3 MILLION on a home in Miami Beach, FL.
thecoastalstar.com
Business Spotlight: Shopping for the perfect gift; Downtown Delray Beach — Holiday season
Christmas is just weeks away and in downtown Delray Beach, shoppers can buy gifts and enjoy holiday fun on Nov. 25 and 26. They can also get a surfboard ornament by local glass artist Robert Schmidt of Schmidt Stained Glass, if they save their receipts of $200 or more from downtown retailers on those days and turn them in. The ornaments can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 26, at Downtown Development Authority booths in front of Sara Campbell, 1051 E. Atlantic Ave., and Global Pursuit, 400 E. Atlantic Ave. Through December, other holiday offerings in downtown Delray Beach include a new Holiday Light Trail, 100-foot Christmas Tree, and the new Yuletide Street Festival as well as parades and fireworks on New Year’s Eve. For more information, visit https://downtowndelraybeach.com/holidays. Photo provided.
Pickleball complex coming to Fort Lauderdale’s Snyder Park. Critics calling it another land giveaway.
How in the world can that oh-so-popular sport of pickleball turn controversial in Fort Lauderdale? When it involves loaning 8 acres of public land at Snyder Park to a private developer for as little as $100,000 a year — and when the vote to seal the $10 million deal comes a week before three new people will be elected to the five-member commission. With three outgoing commissioners still in ...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Dagmar Fredy Hernandez Suarez, M.D., Joins Baptist Health as an Interventional Cardiologist
November 2, 2022 – Interventional Cardiologist Dagmar Fredy Hernandez Suarez, M.D., joins the cardiology team of Baptist Health. Dr. Suarez specializes in interventional cardiology, cardiovascular disease and internal medicine. He is fluent in English and Spanish. “We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Suarez to Baptist Health,” said Jonathan Fialkow, M.D.,...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Announces Plans for Metromover Expansion to Miami Beach
Miami-Dade officials announced plans Wednesday to extend the county's Metromover system to Miami Beach. Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Eileen Higgins announced in a video posted to Twitter that the county threw out its previous plans for a Baylink monorail service, saying the Metromover expansion from downtown to Miami Beach is a more cost-effective solution.
thewestsidegazette.com
BLACK STUDENT FROM FLORIDA SCORES A PERFECT 1600 ON THE SAT EXAM
Justin Ricketts, a 17-year-old student from Riviera Beach, Florida, recently achieved a perfect 1600 score on the SAT. He has been accepted to several prestigious universities as well. Justin is now choosing to attend either Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Harvard, or Princeton. He plans to pursue becoming a neurosurgeon. “I...
NewPelican
Pompano Beach, FL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT
The 28-year-old New Pelican Newspaper has become the dominant newspaper in Northeast Broward. We cover Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale by the Sea, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, and Wilton Manors. The New Pelican offers the most in-depth coverage of local news and views and is published every Friday. You can find The Pelican in any of nearly 600 distribution points, including many Publix, Walgreens, and Whole Foods across our cities. FREE digital subscriptions click here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/JhILpDS/subscribe?fbclid=IwAR1BsyO0m9YHpRViC4e9UN-CLxWyl1G5ti5H8UgItEhtWgvFYpdJpiPFZ9Yhttps://www.newpelican.com/
Comments / 0