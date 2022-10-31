ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts continue across Charleston

By Forrest Tucker
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A vacant lot off of Meeting Street Road is where dump trucks are loading up with debris from Hurricane Ian and taking it to a landfill.

The City of Charleston has set an estimated date of November 14 for when 95 percent of storm waste will be picked up in all areas of the City.

“It’s been tough, said Matt Alltop, the Superintendent of Environmental Services for the City of Charleston. “I think we’re at roughly 6.4 million pounds of debris being collected and that’s about 400,000 pounds per employee.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NDOva_0itXU95p00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05kh8i_0itXU95p00

The peninsula, James Island, Daniel Island and inner West Ashley are all at about 70 percent complete. Outer West Ashley and Johns Island are 100 percent complete according to the City.

“Our guys are working hard to get to everybody as fast as they can. They’re working six days a week. 11 and 12 hour days,” said Alltop.

One of the those drivers is William Sloane, who picked up debris during Hurricane Hugo and has been working overtime to help Charleston.

“We do it for the public to get the stuff up and get it off the street,” said Sloane. “(The days) are a little long, but as long as I have a good lunch I don’t have any problem with them.”

Comparing Cleanups

  • Hurricane Matthew- 82 days with 12 contractors
  • Hurricane Dorian- 45 days with 25 contractors
  • Hurricane Ian- Estimated 45 days with 2 contractors

There are a few things that people need to do to help workers like Sloane keep the City on track for an on-time finish. Alltop says that the first one is patience.

“Just make sure that you’re sorting your debris because that will help speed up the process because we do have to deliver it to two different landfills,” said Alltop.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Plane registered to Charleston company crash lands in Upstate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a plane ran out of fuel Wednesday and crash-landed in Greenville. The plane, which was registered to Zim Sim LLC, departed from Summerville at 11:22 a.m. Over an hour later, the single-engine Cessna 172 crash-landed in a field behind...
GREENVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSD unveils plans for new Johns Island elementary school

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) is unveiling the layout for a new elementary school on Johns Island. “Tonight’s meeting was an opportunity for the school district to provide feedback that we received from the City of Charleston,” Jeff Borowy, CCSD’s chief operating officer, said, “on changes to the existing site […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coast Guard rescues 3 from capsized boat near Charleston Harbor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three men were rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard early Thursday morning after their 23-foot boat capsized off the coast of Charleston. It happened about five miles east of Charleston Harbor. A good Samaritan contacted watchstanders in Charleston shortly before 7:30 a.m. to report that three men were clinging to the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
maritime-executive.com

Crewmember Killed in Linehandling Accident at Port of Charleston

A crewmember from a vessel at the port of Charleston, South Carolina died last week in a linehandling incident. On October 26, Philippine national Jayson Nieto, 35, was working a line aboard an unnamed vessel at the North Charleston Ports Terminal. In circumstances which are under investigation, the line hit him in the chest, causing him to go into cardiac arrest.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Police respond to incident on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking the public to avoid an area of James Island while they work on an incident. A “large police presence” responded to Oakcrest Drive in the Whitehouse Plantation area. Police first tweeted about the incident at 1:51 p.m., but they...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident

Man in custody after James Island barricaded incident. 3 rescued from capsized boat near Charleston Harbor. SC State to mandate sexual assault prevention training. Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek …. Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek mayor?. Cool Teacher:...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Who is on the ballot in the race for Goose Creek mayor?

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek’s mayor is being challenged for his seat in the November 8 general election. Mike Delaney hopes to unseat incumbent Greg Habib. Delaney is a retired Navy commander and said he is running for mayor because he simply does not like how the city is growing. “I’d like to […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Six new affordable homes coming to America St. in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Six new affordable homes will be built on Charleston’s Eastside. On Wednesday, City of Charleston officials held a ground-breaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction of the single-family, detached units. According to Geona Shaw Johnson, the director of the Department of Housing and Community Development in Charleston, the new houses […]
CHARLESTON, SC
thedanielislandnews.com

MEET THE CANTDIDATES: BERKELEY COUNTY SUPERVISOR

What is the most pressing issue facing the county that requires funding priority?. Johnny Cribb (Republican): The simple answer is – roads. Berkeley County has experienced tremendous growth and the road system has suffered due to a lack of funding and maintenance. The complaints received center around both traffic congestion and road conditions. To best manage this we have implemented in-house road crews as well as speeding up the completion of projects on the penny sales tax program putting $283 million in road projects on the street in the last four years alone. We have also included on the ballot for voter consideration a plan that will help us address this most pressing issue over the next seven years via the continuation of the penny sales tax program. Our final measure to address this problem is working with SCDOT to get increased funding from the state for road maintenance in the county where there are 1,068 miles of state roads vs. 330 miles of county maintained roads.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Mobile home seriously damaged in Colleton County fire

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A mobile home in Colleton County was severely damaged Thursday morning in a fire. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue (CCFR), a passerby called shortly before 8:00 a.m. to report smoke and flames coming from a home on Tanner Lane. Crews arrived minutes later and began an attack.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Charleston Regional Business Journal

Report: Upstate generates more than half of South Carolina Ports impact

The S.C. Ports Authority’s annual fiscal year 2022 report (pdf) shows the Upstate experiences a $32.8 billion economic impact out of the $63.4 billion total impact attributed to the ports, with more than $5.5 million in capital expenditures poured into Inland Port Greer. S.C. ports also bring in $1.1...
GREER, SC
live5news.com

Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Benedict and Wrinkles

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s Waggin’ Wednesday. This week our fluffy friends are brought to you by Dorchester Paws. It is currently the shelter’s “Adopt a Senior” month, so what better time than to take home Benedict and Wrinkles!. Up first is Benedict. He...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Gov. McMaster requests disaster declaration for local Hurricane Ian recovery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina to aid in local recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. The Category 1 storm battered much of the South Carolina coast before making landfall near Georgetown on September 30. Extensive damage assessments conducted by state, local, and federal agencies […]
COLUMBIA, SC
Kennardo G. James

This City in SC Was Named the #1 City in the U.S.

This SC city was named the #1 City in the U.S.Hotels.com. There are approximately 19,495 cities in America as of 2018 according to the U.S. Census. Many of those cities are beautiful, have a lot of opportunities, and are great places to visit or even become a resident. One major national publication thinks one city in South Carolina is the #1 City in the U.S. for 2022! In this article, we will reveal the city and why the publication named the city as the best of the best in the U.S.!
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

City of Folly Beach asking for public comment on proposed parking plan

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Folly Beach is asking for public comment on its new proposed parking plan. The proposed plan is looking to bring both paid and free parking to the area. They are submitting the plan to the South Carolina Department of Transportation Saturday and are encouraging residents to share their opinions beforehand.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy