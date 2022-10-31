Read full article on original website
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Jennifer Lawrence reveals she almost called off wedding to husband Cooke Maroney due to phobia of commitment: 'I'll never be taken down!'
Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she nearly called off her 2019 wedding to Cooke Maroney over her phobia of commitment. The 32-year-old two-time Oscar winner said that she is 'so happy' that she didn't cancel the nuptials with her now 38-year-old art gallerist husband in a new interview with the New York Times.
Daniel Radcliffe Says Speaking Out Against J.K. Rowling Was ‘Important’: ‘Not Everybody in the Franchise’ Shares Her Beliefs
At the height of backlash against J.K. Rowling over her views on the transgender community, “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe published an open letter in which he proclaimed, “Transgender women are women.” In a new interview with IndieWire, Radcliffe opened up about why he decided to speak out publicly against the author who essentially gave him his acting career. “The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with...
CAA Signs Fox News ‘Five’ Co-Host Jessica Tarlov
Jessica Tarlov, one of the liberal co-hosts at Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” has struck a representation deal with CAA. Tarlov joined the Fox Corp.-backed cable-news outlet in 2017 as a contributor and was named a co-host of the program in 2021. “The Five” has become Fox News Channel’s most-watched program in recent months. Geraldo Rivera and Harold Ford also serve as liberal counterpoints to the show’s four conservative members, with one member of the left-leaning trio joining the program each day. Tarlov also serves as head of research for Bustle, an online content outlet that is part of Bustle Digital Group....
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Review: Daniel Radcliffe Gets Weird
In 1993, Leslie Nielsen released his autobiography, The Naked Truth. A journeyman dramatic actor, Nielsen became an improbable leading man in late middle age, thanks to his casting by the Zuckers and Jim Abrahams in a string of their zany comedies. After a successful supporting turn in Airplane!, the Zuckers team made him the eye of several of their subsequent slapstick hurricanes, starting with the 1980s television series Police Squad! and then its trilogy of big-screen follow-ups, The Naked Gun franchise.
Wisconsin Woman Appears In Costume Contest On Live With Kelly And Ryan
For talk shows it now seems like they all go all out for Halloween with Hollywood-style costumes and sets. For Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, they have been known to really go all out and this year was no exception. Believe it or not, for this year's Halloween episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan they had 70 costume changes. 70!
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Trailer: Ralphie Is Back
Ever wonder what happened to Ralphie from A Christmas Story when he grew up? HBO Max is praying that you have and you do and you very much want to know — because they’ve made a whole movie about it and it’s coming to streaming on their service this holiday season.
‘Terrifier 2’ Submitted For Oscar Consideration
Art The Clown has been stacking up bodies in his second (technically third) outing, and soon, he could be stacking awards as well. That's right, Terrifier 2 of all films has been submitted to the Academy for Oscar consideration. Of course, horror films aren't particularly favored by the Hollywood establishment, and especially not this kind of horror. A few horror films have won before. There are even some who managed to pick up Best Picture. That being said, it's not very likely Terrifier 2 will be among those.
Prince Jackson Defends Dad Michael Jackson’s Title after Harry Styles Dubbed New ‘King of Pop’ – WATCH
Prince Jackson is defending his dad, the late pop icon Michael Jackson's title as the King of Pop!. Earlier this year, Rolling Stone deemed superstar Harry Styles as the new King of Pop. In a recent chat with Good Morning Britain, Prince agreed that the "As It Was" singer is brilliant, but his dad worked for decades to earn his title.
Henry Selick Says It’s ‘Unfair’ That People Assume Tim Burton Directed ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’
The posters for the movie all read Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. But officially, technically, and any way you slice it, Tim Burton did not direct the film. The director of Nightmare Before Christmas is Henry Selick, the stop-motion animator who also made James and the Giant Peach and Coraline. Burton created the story and designed the characters, but he didn’t direct the actual film.
Disney+ Unveils Full Lineup For Christmas 2022
Well, Halloween’s been over for a few days now. Which means ’tis the season to stream holiday movies and shows. Every streaming service under the sun wants your subscription dollars, and they’re offering a bunch of merry new shows and movies to try and get them. Disney+,...
John Mellencamp Shares Unreleased ‘Scarecrow’ Track ‘Smart Guys’
John Mellencamp has shared a previously-unreleased track from the upcoming extended version of his 1985 album Scarecrow. A lyric video for the song, titled “Smart Guys,” can be seen below. Mercury/UMe will reissue the record in a range of editions on Nov. 4, including a super deluxe box...
Netflix Renews ‘The Sandman‘ For Season 2
The Sandman premiered on Netflix way back in early August, and spent most of that month at or near the top of Netflix’s most-watched shows list. (In its first week on the air, Netlfix users watched 69.4 million hours of the series. In its second week, they watched 127.5 million more.) But for whatever reason — maybe the budget, maybe the fact that unlike most Netflix originals, the material is owned by another massive media company, that being Warner Bros. Discovery, whose DC Comics is the literary home to the Sandman character (and whose HBO Max is home to almost every other DC TV series) — they were very slow to order a second season of the show.
How Do I Watch the Weird Al Movie?
It’s the comedy event of the millennium: The first true “Weird Al” Yankovic movie in more than 30 years. It is titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and it is a spoof of musical biopics like Ray or Walk the Line, starring Daniel Radcliffe as the greatest parody song maker in history. Al himself co-wrote and co-produced the film, which is inspired by a Funny or Die sketch from 2010 of the same name.
‘Peter Pan’ Is Getting His First Horror Movie
If you want to see just how valuable a great high concept is, take a look at the low-budget horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. It was made on a shoestring, but it’s garnered enormous attention online thanks to its eye-catching premise: A dark retelling of the classic Winnie-the-Pooh stories (which, fortunate for the movie, are now in the public domain) as a scary movie, with a grown Christopher Robin returning to the Hundred Acre Wood to find a Pooh who has taken being abandoned by his childhood friend very badly.
Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s Rendition of ‘Don’t Play That Song’
Bruce Springsteen has released his rendition of “Don’t Play That Song,” the latest offering from his upcoming album of soul covers titled Only the Strong Survive. Originally released in 1962 by Ben E. King, the tune reached No. 2 on the R&B chart and No. 11 on the Hot 100 upon its initial release. Aretha Franklin later scored a hit with her own rendition of “Don’t Play That Song,” which peaked at No. 11 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the R&B chart in 1970.
Henry Cavill Wants to Make a More Upbeat ‘Superman’
DC has a reputation for making gritty movies. While it works sometimes, Henry Cavill says when he makes his big return as Superman in an upcoming movie, he is looking forward to a more hopeful version of the character. Cavill previously appeared in director Zack Snyder’s DC films, which tended to take Superman into the shadows. There are definitely arcs within the comics that see Superman in that kind of light, but they're not really the truest to the character.
