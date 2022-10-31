Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Manhunt for suspected burglar in West Mobile, caught on camera
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An accused burglar is running from authorities. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirming they went on a manhunt for the suspect earlier this week., which led investigators right through a family’s backyard. According to MCSO, 26-year-old Wyatt Newburn has broken into at least two houses,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files Special: MPD says Consuela Jones slashed boyfriend in neck
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the self-anointed “famous twins” is more hot water. Consuela Jones is wanted for second-degree domestic violence assault. She is accused of slashing her boyfriend in the neck and arm with a kitchen knife on October 23, 2022 after she confronted him about a social media posted he created, according to authorities.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating carjacking at Publix
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police investigating a carjacking at the midtown Publix on Florida Street Thursday evening. Police responded to the incident around 7:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Florida Street. According to investigators, a 17-year-old boy was sitting in his mother’s vehicle when he was approached by an unknown male subject armed with what appeared to be a weapon and wearing a mask. The subject demanded the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.
WALA-TV FOX10
2 arrested in shooting that left 3 wounded inside SUV
UPDATE: Mobile police arrested two people in connection with a shooting that left three victims wounded inside a sport-utility vehicle Tuesday evening. Officers responded to the 8200 block of Ziegler Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday and found the three of the victims with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle stopped in the roadway. According to authorities, the victims were approached by two armed subjects who demanded the victims’ property. The subjects began firing into the air and one of the victims returned fire and struck two of the subjects. The subjects returned fire and struck the victims’ vehicle multiple times as well as wounding the victims inside, police said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Five injured, two arrested in gun battle on Zeigler Boulevard
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This scene left Zeigler Boulevard in West Mobile shut down for quite some time. This surveillance video shows the moments where an SUV stopped in the middle of the road while one of the passengers appears to get out and flag down the police. Once officers arrived, they found out this all started as a robbery.
Alabama man struck, killed as he walked near interstate
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when he was walking on an interstate service road and was struck by a motorist, a TV station reported. Mobile police said Gregory McDermott, 50, was struck and killed at approximately 9:11 p.m., Wednesday, WKRG-TV reported. Police said McDermott was found lying in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Zeigler shootout victim speaks from hospital, details what really happened
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - New details into a shootout that left five people wounded Tuesday night on Zeigler Boulevard. One of the victims, Jacob Roush speaking from his hospital bed, talking about the hail of gunfire. He has quite the story to tell. Roush says this started after two guys...
Prichard man accused in double killing will face murder trial, judge decides
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After prosecution and the defense interrogated an investigator for more than two hours, Judge James Patterson decided that there is enough evidence for a murder case to go to trial. Julian Woods is facing three capital murder charges for the killing of Henisha Scott and Michael Trotter. Woods is accused of […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigates shooting on Euclid Avenue
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating a shooting on Euclid Avenue in the Rickarby community that left a 22-year-old man wounded. It happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, according to authorities. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police would have been more aggressive during standoff if there was hostage, authorities say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police exercised restraint during Monday’s six-hour standoff on Government Street, trying to talk the armed man down – even refraining from returning fire when he fired a shot out of the rear-passenger side car where he was holed up. But James Barber, the mayor’s...
WALA-TV FOX10
6 vehicles stolen from Mobile car lot
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for six stolen vehicles and the thieves it says took them from a Moffett Road auto sales business. The MCSO said it was about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday when several people broke into D. Wallace Auto Sales at 7361 Moffett Road and stole six vehicles from the lot. The suspects made entry by kicking in back door of the business.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Man’s Life Changed by Stray Bullet
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A man playing dominoes with friends this past Wednesday night, catches a stray bullet. His life now forever changed. Mobile Police hunting for the shooter. They tell us this is the guy: 21 year old Kelton Franks. According to investigators, Franks was in one group, confronting another group that night, in the courtyard of the Oaklawn Community on Baltimore street. They say as the groups approached each other, Franks pulled out a gun, and shot at the other people. He missed, his bullet, instead, hitting the innocent victim, seriously wounding him. Franks disappeared, but the victim had to be rushed to the hospital. He’s recovering, but the gunshot wound he suffered will seriously affect his quality of life.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Man injured in Tuesday morning shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was injured after an early-morning shooting Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to U.S. 90 around 2 a.m. in reference to one shot. Authorities said officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Investigators said the victim was shot as he was walking down the street and the suspect fled the scene before to officers arrived.
Person shot on Euclid Avenue, Mobile police investigating
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after one person was shot on Euclid Avenue. According to officials, one person was shot. The victim left the scene in a personal vehicle and went to the hospital for treatment. Officials said the extent of the injuries are unknown at […]
utv44.com
Rape victim alleges security failures at Mobile apartment complex led to attack
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Serious safety concerns are being raised after a young woman says she was raped at an apartment complex that caters to local college students. Taquon Wells, 22, is accused raping the then 19-year-old student last Halloween. The Talladega County man was booked and released from Mobile Metro Jail on Monday. The prosecutor in the criminal case says a date for an arraignment has not been set, and a DNA match from the rape kit led to the arrest.
WEAR
Report: Pensacola woman breaks into auto shop, rips hair from man's beard
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An arrest report states a Pensacola woman broke into a man's mechanic shop, hit him and ripped hair from his beard. The incident happened Wednesday night. According to the arrest report, upon arrival, deputies met with the victim, who was holding a handful of hair from...
11-year-old girl shot in Prichard: City spokesperson
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the City of Prichard have confirmed an 11-year-old was shot in the city Wednesday evening. According to officials, the girl was shot at the St. Stephens Woods Apartments on St. Stephens Road. She does not have life-threatening injuries. Officials said they are investigating and are looking for suspects. Anyone […]
Workers who saw Monday’s standoff share what they witnessed
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Workers at KnuckleBones Exilir Co. shared what they witnessed from Monday’s standoff off Government Street, which resulted in Terrance Duncan, 46, fatally shooting himself. Baristas Carmen West and Leah Pursifull said they had never seen anything like that before. West said Monday was going to be a regular day at work […]
Woman escapes alleged kidnapper by pulling into gas station: deputies
A woman was able to escape from a kidnapper by saying she needed air for her tire at a gas station, deputies say.
WALA-TV FOX10
FHP releases video of suspect’s truck in deadly hit and run
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Florida Highway Patrol released video of a pick-up truck they believe was involved in a deadly hit and run. It happened early Tuesday morning before 2 a.m. on Pensacola Boulevard at Kenmore Road. According to investigators, a woman was walking in the center lane when she was hit by the truck.
