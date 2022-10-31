ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Letters: Change to charter would suggest to applicants mayor is weak, under fire

I oppose the charter amendment regarding New Orleans City Council confirmation of mayoral appointees. This amendment would make it very difficult to attract out-of-state applicants to city department head positions unless any council participation in the selection process takes place at the time of the initial interview. No one will be willing to quit an out-of-state job, then move home and family to New Orleans, if they know that, in practical terms, the council can disapprove of the placement within 120 days of appointment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wastetodaymagazine.com

New Orleans signs new sanitation contracts

The city of New Orleans has signed new contracts for trash collection and recycling services in the city’s service areas 2 and 3. The city says it is contracting with New Orleans-based IV Waste LLC to service its Service Area 2, which includes the Lakeview, Gentilly, parts of Mid-City, Bywater and Marigny neighborhoods of New Orleans. The city is contracting with Longwood, Florida-based Waste Pro to service its Service Area 3, which includes the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East neighborhoods of the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

New Orleans could ban Airbnb, other short-term rentals in residential areas

As New Orleans prepares to overhaul its short-term rental rules, the city council could move to effectively ban short-term rentals in residential areas at its upcoming meeting Thursday, after months of rule changes and moratoriums that have wreaked confusion on the controversial vacation rental industry. Two ordinances on the agenda...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Loyola Maroon

Commuters struggle with public transportation

Public transportation in New Orleans has been running behind when it comes to suiting commuter students’ needs. Loyola commuter students and some members of the Commuter Student Association gave their thoughts on the current state of public transportation and how it has affected them. Several commuters found that the options for public transportation were too few and the bare minimum needed to work with.
bigeasymagazine.com

Must-See Experiences for New Orleans First Timers

Nicknamed the Crescent City for its quarter-moon shape, New Orleans is a city completely different than anywhere else in the country. Unlike other major cities that share similar traits, New Orleans is in a class of its own, driving countless visitors to its streets each year. If you are heading to New Orleans for the first time, we suggest these must-see experiences and travel safety tips.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Houston Chronicle

Missing Alvin ISD Teacher found living among homeless in New Orleans

Authorities said Wednesday that missing Alvin ISD school teacher Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" Monday in New Orleans more than a month after she went missing, according to an ABC 13 report. Reynolds' husband Michael confirmed his wife had been found in comments provided to WDSU 6 New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy