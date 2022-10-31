Read full article on original website
New Orleans City Council deadlocks on garbage contract, city officials say collection will start as planned
With one New Orleans City Council member not at Thursday’s meeting, the body failed to approve new contracts for garbage collection for about half of New Orleans.
NOLA.com
City Council votes down funding New Orleans' new trash contracts; officials plan to push forward
New Orleans trash pickup was once again thrown into disarray on Thursday, with Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration now on the hook for overlapping garbage contracts — but with funding available only for the one it doesn’t want. That was the outcome of Cantrell’s gamble of signing two...
fox8live.com
NOLA City Council passes ordinance strengthening protections for renters across the city
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council just passed an ordinance that strengthens protections for renters across the city while calling for periodic inspections of rental properties. The idea initially gained a lot of support from renters but has also drawn criticism over recent changes that some say...
WDSU
Uptown residents demand answers after unfinished projects cause safety concerns
NEW ORLEANS — Uptown New Orleans residents are pushing for a concrete timeline and transparency from the city over delayed roadwork. They say they want answers from the city after injuries and property damage have been reported from the incomplete work. Neighbors say the city is playing "the blame...
NOLA.com
Letters: Change to charter would suggest to applicants mayor is weak, under fire
I oppose the charter amendment regarding New Orleans City Council confirmation of mayoral appointees. This amendment would make it very difficult to attract out-of-state applicants to city department head positions unless any council participation in the selection process takes place at the time of the initial interview. No one will be willing to quit an out-of-state job, then move home and family to New Orleans, if they know that, in practical terms, the council can disapprove of the placement within 120 days of appointment.
WDSU
New Orleans East business owners still dealing with sinkhole 10 years later
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents who navigate their neighborhoods often run into problems. Residents complain of prolonged construction, abandoned projects, and bumps at nearly every turn. WDSU Traffic Reporter Deja Brown is now looking into these complaints to help get you answers. WDSU Road Patrol aims to find...
wastetodaymagazine.com
New Orleans signs new sanitation contracts
The city of New Orleans has signed new contracts for trash collection and recycling services in the city’s service areas 2 and 3. The city says it is contracting with New Orleans-based IV Waste LLC to service its Service Area 2, which includes the Lakeview, Gentilly, parts of Mid-City, Bywater and Marigny neighborhoods of New Orleans. The city is contracting with Longwood, Florida-based Waste Pro to service its Service Area 3, which includes the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East neighborhoods of the city.
NOLA.com
New Orleans residents get rare opportunity as officials reopen waitlist for housing assistance
For the first time in six years, the Housing Authority of New Orleans has reopened applications for its housing voucher waitlist. The online pre-application process for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8, started Tuesday and runs through 4 p.m. Saturday. The rare opportunity for low-income residents...
NOLA.com
Former Holiday Inn high rise, long a blight in New Orleans East, gets new life as apartments
The former Holiday Inn at Chef Menteur Highway and Interstate 10 was shuttered and abandoned following Hurricane Katrina, and for 15 years collected graffiti and weeds as it became a high-profile symbol of blight on the New Orleans East landscape. Things have changed. After a two-year renovation, the building once...
wwno.org
New Orleans could ban Airbnb, other short-term rentals in residential areas
As New Orleans prepares to overhaul its short-term rental rules, the city council could move to effectively ban short-term rentals in residential areas at its upcoming meeting Thursday, after months of rule changes and moratoriums that have wreaked confusion on the controversial vacation rental industry. Two ordinances on the agenda...
Loyola Maroon
Commuters struggle with public transportation
Public transportation in New Orleans has been running behind when it comes to suiting commuter students’ needs. Loyola commuter students and some members of the Commuter Student Association gave their thoughts on the current state of public transportation and how it has affected them. Several commuters found that the options for public transportation were too few and the bare minimum needed to work with.
New Orleans, Jefferson Parish lose thousands of residents
Metro New Orleans’ population is changing, and after years of rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has shrunk a little bit.
NOLA.com
3 people robbed Gentilly business, emptied cash registers, New Orleans police say
Three people with weapons robbed a Gentilly business and emptied the cash registers before leaving, New Orleans police said Thursday. The robbery was reported at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Gentilly Boulevard (map). The three people entered the business, stole the money and then fled, according to...
WDSU
New Orleans hosting utility assistance event for residents at risk of having power shut off
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans is offering utility assistance to people at risk of an Entergy shutoff. Entergy announced last week that it would resume shutoffs starting Tuesday. The city's utility assistance event will be Wednesday and Thursday at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center. The...
NOLA.com
Gordon Plaza appraiser must respond to criticism of work, council decides
An appraiser tapped by Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration to determine the worth of homes atop a former city dump — work that will ultimately result in city buyout offers to the site’s residents — must formally respond by Friday to criticism of his methods. New Orleans...
Hubig’s is hiring! Latest sign of the beloved pies return
It’s another sign of a return of New Orleans favorite pies are making a comeback. The company that make Hubig’s Pies is putting up the ‘Help Wanted’ sign
NOLA.com
For $1M plus, live in a bit of Garden District history, new construction or a water view with Acadian style
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
bigeasymagazine.com
Must-See Experiences for New Orleans First Timers
Nicknamed the Crescent City for its quarter-moon shape, New Orleans is a city completely different than anywhere else in the country. Unlike other major cities that share similar traits, New Orleans is in a class of its own, driving countless visitors to its streets each year. If you are heading to New Orleans for the first time, we suggest these must-see experiences and travel safety tips.
Houston Chronicle
Missing Alvin ISD Teacher found living among homeless in New Orleans
Authorities said Wednesday that missing Alvin ISD school teacher Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" Monday in New Orleans more than a month after she went missing, according to an ABC 13 report. Reynolds' husband Michael confirmed his wife had been found in comments provided to WDSU 6 New...
fox8live.com
Man who killed fiance on Metairie street in 2013 must be freed, La. Supreme Court ‘reluctantly’ rules
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A mentally disturbed man who chased down and fatally shot his fiancee on a Metairie street nine years ago no longer can be subject to involuntary hospitalization, a reluctant Louisiana Supreme Court said. In a decision issued Tuesday (Nov. 1), the justices of the state’s highest...
