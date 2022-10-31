Read full article on original website
‘Long-term care workforce crisis:’ Nursing homes battle staffing shortages
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The need for skilled nursing facilities and assisted living is growing every day, according to health leaders. But is there enough staff to keep up? “Here we are in 2022, with quite frankly not enough workers,” said Stephen Hanse, President and CEO of NYS Health Facilities Association. Hanse said staffing shortages in […]
Town of Canandaigua announces water contamination level is corrected
The tests indicated the presence of total trihalomethanes at 97 micrograms per liter (ug/l) which is above the maximum contaminant level allowed in a public water supply of 80 ug/l.
New Meal Site for senior citizens opens in Rochester
Lunch will be served every Tuesday and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until noon; with the site being open from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Golisano to launch business school
Troubled by the high cost of post-secondary education and the mountains of debt many students must saddle themselves with to attend college, Thomas Golisano has a solution. He is starting his own school. Golisano, the billionaire founder of Paychex Inc., a noted philanthropist and a native Rochesterian, says he plans...
Phelps Hospital Awarded Certification As Advanced Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center
Phelps Hospital has been certified as an Advanced Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center (TSC) by The Joint Commission, earning the organization’s Gold Seal of Approval®. This national designation – by the oldest and largest health care accreditor in the U.S. – is provided in collaboration with the American Heart Association (AHA)/American Stroke Association (ASA). Combined with the hospital’s recent Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke quality achievement award, also from the AHA, this certification ensures stroke patients at Phelps receive the highest level of quality care.
WHEC TV-10
HEAP to accept applications beginning Nov. 1
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Applications are now open to get help heating your home. This is for the federally funded Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP. You’re encouraged to apply sooner rather than later with funds being limited. This year, HEAP can provide up to $976 for low- and middle-income households, along with senior citizens.
Tom Golisano announced new business school in Brighton
Officials said Golisano's press conference will discuss a major educational initiative for the Greater Rochester Area.
National adoption month: Rochester specialist on the joys of adopting
"In our country, over 100 thousand children are waiting in foster care to be adopted."
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Penfield woman waits six weeks for Frontier to repair phone line
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s not just RG&E customers furious about customer service issues, another utility in Rochester is feeling the heat too. News10NBC has taken an increased number of complaints about Frontier recently, including one from a homeowner in Penfield who has been waiting more than six weeks to have her phone line repaired.
WKTV
Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company
UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
localsyr.com
Planet Fitness offering free workouts to veterans in upstate
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Planet Fitness announced on November 1 that veterans and active-duty military are welcome to work out for free at any Planet Fitness in the Upstate New York Region. This includes, Albany, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown and surrounding areas. This promotional event begins November 1 and...
Douglass mural vandalized in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new mural featuring the wife and daughter of Frederick Douglass was vandalized, days before it was scheduled to be unveiled. 540WMain commissioned a couple of artists to paint murals of Anna Douglass and Rosetta Douglass Sprague on a Rochester street connected to them in history. 540WMain founder Calvin Eaton says […]
westsidenewsny.com
COVID-19 Update November 1
COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Protect Yourself and Your Family from Coronavirus (COVID-19) https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 New treatments available for those who test positive for COVID-19.
Kucko’s Camera: Hoffman Clock Museum in Newark
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera to the hallowed halls of the Newark Public Library, to spend a little time at the Hoffman Clock Museum.
rochesterfirst.com
Sunrise Smart Start: Gun in middle school, former hotel fire
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Weather forecast: Emerging sunshine and a major warmup. Temperatures started in the 40s and we expect a gorgeous afternoon with highs climbing into the 60s. It...
DEC issues $500,000 penalty against Ontario County Landfill owner and operators
Multiple waste services will pay a $500,000 civil penalty for violating the State Environmental Conservation Law and are required to implement comprehensive corrective actions to help prevent future violations at the facility.
Ontario County woman hit by car in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Ontario County woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Rochester Wednesday. It happened in the area of Genesee Street and Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police say the woman is expected to survive despite the severity of her injuries. The driver stayed on scene and will […]
13 WHAM
Chamber honors Top 100 companies
Rochester, N.Y. — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce honored the top 100 fastest-growing, privately owned companies in the Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes region Tuesday night. This was the 36th year of the Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 list. Coming in at number one this year, AeroSafe Global,...
MCSO finds missing kids from Hillside Crestwood Children’s Center
UPDATE: Deputies said on Friday morning the two kids have been located and returned to Crestwood Children Center safely. ORIGINAL STORY: ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s office is asking the public’s help in finding two kids who went missing from Hillside Crestwood Children’s Center. Navarius Davis and Michael Newsome were last seen […]
Wegman’s New Prototype May Save You Hundreds
As if prices were not high enough across the board, there is rumor that there will be a shortage of diesel soon and it may have a huge impact on everything! But before it gets truly out of hand, there may be a light at end of the tunnel. It...
