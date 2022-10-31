Phelps Hospital has been certified as an Advanced Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center (TSC) by The Joint Commission, earning the organization’s Gold Seal of Approval®. This national designation – by the oldest and largest health care accreditor in the U.S. – is provided in collaboration with the American Heart Association (AHA)/American Stroke Association (ASA). Combined with the hospital’s recent Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke quality achievement award, also from the AHA, this certification ensures stroke patients at Phelps receive the highest level of quality care.

PHELPS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO