ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Rochester Beacon

Golisano to launch business school

Troubled by the high cost of post-secondary education and the mountains of debt many students must saddle themselves with to attend college, Thomas Golisano has a solution. He is starting his own school. Golisano, the billionaire founder of Paychex Inc., a noted philanthropist and a native Rochesterian, says he plans...
Daily Voice

Phelps Hospital Awarded Certification As Advanced Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center

Phelps Hospital has been certified as an Advanced Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center (TSC) by The Joint Commission, earning the organization’s Gold Seal of Approval®. This national designation – by the oldest and largest health care accreditor in the U.S. – is provided in collaboration with the American Heart Association (AHA)/American Stroke Association (ASA). Combined with the hospital’s recent Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke quality achievement award, also from the AHA, this certification ensures stroke patients at Phelps receive the highest level of quality care.
PHELPS, NY
WHEC TV-10

HEAP to accept applications beginning Nov. 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Applications are now open to get help heating your home. This is for the federally funded Home Energy Assistance Program, or HEAP. You’re encouraged to apply sooner rather than later with funds being limited. This year, HEAP can provide up to $976 for low- and middle-income households, along with senior citizens.
ROCHESTER, NY
WKTV

Gaetano Construction bought by Rochester construction business, Pike Company

UTICA, N.Y. -- On Monday, a fifth-generation construction business, The Pike Company (Pike) bought Charles Gaetano Construction Corporation (Gaetano) and C2C Construction Solutions, LLC (C2C). Gaetano was a second-generation construction corporation, founded in 1960. Gaetano was a member of the Utica business community for more than 60 years. Gaetano’s success...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Planet Fitness offering free workouts to veterans in upstate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Planet Fitness announced on November 1 that veterans and active-duty military are welcome to work out for free at any Planet Fitness in the Upstate New York Region. This includes, Albany, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown and surrounding areas. This promotional event begins November 1 and...
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Douglass mural vandalized in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new mural featuring the wife and daughter of Frederick Douglass was vandalized, days before it was scheduled to be unveiled. 540WMain commissioned a couple of artists to paint murals of Anna Douglass and Rosetta Douglass Sprague on a Rochester street connected to them in history. 540WMain founder Calvin Eaton says […]
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

COVID-19 Update November 1

COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Protect Yourself and Your Family from Coronavirus (COVID-19) https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 New treatments available for those who test positive for COVID-19.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Sunrise Smart Start: Gun in middle school, former hotel fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Weather forecast: Emerging sunshine and a major warmup. Temperatures started in the 40s and we expect a gorgeous afternoon with highs climbing into the 60s. It...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Ontario County woman hit by car in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Ontario County woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Rochester Wednesday. It happened in the area of Genesee Street and Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police say the woman is expected to survive despite the severity of her injuries. The driver stayed on scene and will […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Chamber honors Top 100 companies

Rochester, N.Y. — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce honored the top 100 fastest-growing, privately owned companies in the Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes region Tuesday night. This was the 36th year of the Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 list. Coming in at number one this year, AeroSafe Global,...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

MCSO finds missing kids from Hillside Crestwood Children’s Center

UPDATE: Deputies said on Friday morning the two kids have been located and returned to Crestwood Children Center safely. ORIGINAL STORY: ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s office is asking the public’s help in finding two kids who went missing from Hillside Crestwood Children’s Center. Navarius Davis and Michael Newsome were last seen […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy