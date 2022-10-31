ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCPD settles with family of man who died after being tackled

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
A Jackson County judge approved a $500,000 settlement for the parents of a man who died after being tackled by a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer in 2017.

On Sept. 2, 2017, Brian Prince was tackled by KCPD ofc. Chris Viesselman at a Wal-Mart located at 1701 W. 133rd Street. Prince later died from injuries sustained in the incident.

Prince's parents later filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Viesselman in Dec. 2018.

The lawsuit alleged that Prince died after being "violently slammed to the ground" by Viesselman.

A KCPD spokesperson confirmed Monday that Viesselman remains with the department as a homicide detective.

"We are sorry for the loss and the pain experienced by the family of Mr. Prince," a KCPD spokesperson said in an email. "Also, we are pleased to have reached a mutually agreed upon settlement, and that the case was resolved to the satisfaction of all parties involved."


