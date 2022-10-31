Read full article on original website
Related
wbtw.com
Above average temperatures continue
Warm weather will continue with temperatures staying above normal through the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week with temperatures above normal and a few clouds around each day. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s today. It will be a little cooler Thursday, then temperatures will warm back into the mid 70s Friday before we warm into the 80s for the weekend. Although we will see a mix of clouds and sunshine each day, rain chances will stay low.
wbtw.com
Coastal Carolina football forecast
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Normal high temperatures are expected at the coast today, but temperatures in the Pee Dee and along the border belt will be slightly warmer than normal with temperatures in the mid-70s. Coastal Carolina University will host Appalachian State today. At 5 p.m., temperatures will...
wbtw.com
Tennessee man wanted for allegedly stealing nearly $50K worth of merchandise from Home Depot
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for a man wanted for stealing nearly $50,000 worth of merchandise from a Nashville Home Depot. Travis Thomas Jr., 28, of Mt. Juliet, is wanted for allegedly stealing from the Home Depot on Powell Avenue 14 times since August, according to police.
Comments / 0