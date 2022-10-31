Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BJ’s Wholesale Returns to Community After 20-Year AbsenceJoel EisenbergOhio State
Ohio Krogers Adds Ghost KitchensCadrene HeslopColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Kitty Bubble Cafe and Bar to help cats find permanent homesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 20 Ohio State loses to No. 2 Maryland in Big Ten Tournament quarterfinalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From comedian Kevin Hart at Nationwide Arena to the Columbus Symphony and Balletmet, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. “Brahms & Dvořák” by the Columbus Symphony: Nov. 4-5 The Columbus Symphony will perform works by German composer Johannes Brahms and Czech composer Antonín Dvořák. Ohio Theatre – […]
columbusnavigator.com
Ohio Is Largely Losing Population And Growing Older Except In The Greater Columbus Area, Study Shows
The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population grow by 3%, but...
WLWT 5
Clifton Mill: One of Ohio’s best Christmas displays announces 2022 dates
One of the state's best Christmas lights displays returns in 2022. The Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill, located in Clifton, Ohio, near Yellow Springs, opens for the 2022 season on Nov. 25, organizers say, running through Dec. 30. The unique attraction boasts nearly 4 million lights and has been illuminating...
columbusmonthly.com
See Who Made Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants List
Our November issue marked the return of our 10 Best Restaurants list after a pandemic hiatus. You can read full write-ups on our 10 Best Restaurants in our November issue, which is on newsstands now. This year, we also included an unranked list of 40 more top favorites—our “Hot 40” list.
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Ciera and Nicholas Thomas
Oct. 23, 2021 | Ciera (Gooden) and Nicholas Thomas has overlapping social circles during their time at Miami University, so their meeting was almost inevitable. When the time came to propose, Nicholas went all out, arranging for a private tour at COSI. He popped the question in the Progress exhibit—Ciera's favorite since childhood.
Tell Me More: Living in Pittsburgh, but working in Granville
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Kevin Mercer lives in Pittsburgh, but works in Granville, Ohio. He never went to college, but once he found Denison University, he simply couldn’t leave. “We have over 100 hanging baskets on campus,” Mercer said as he drives around campus on a golf cart. He’s the grounds and landscape manager at […]
wosu.org
Columbus diocese plans to cut nearly 20% of churches
Columbus will join cities across the Midwest this summer with a wave of Catholic church closings. The 23-county Diocese of Columbus plans to close nearly 20% of its churches—19 of 105. Eleven of them are in Franklin County, which has about half of the diocese's churches now. The plans...
cityscenecolumbus.com
Westerville Calendar | November/December 2022
Westerville Community United Church of Christ, 770 County Line Rd. Behind Westerville City Hall, 21 S. State St. The Point at Otterbein, 60 Collegeview Rd. Westerville Educator Day (No school) Westerville City Schools. westerville.k12.oh.us. Nov. 11. Veterans Day Breakfast. 8:30-10:30 a.m. Westerville Community Center, 350 N Cleveland Ave. Nov. 11.
This Ohio Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
614now.com
Iconic Ohio pizzeria opening new Columbus-area location today
DiCarlo’s Pizza has officially returned to Hilliard. After the DiCarlo family closed the DiCarlo’s pizzeria located at 4142 Main St. earlier this year, the storefront is back in action, starting today. Mike and Sarah Carlson, franchisees of DiCarlo’s Westerville location, took over operations of the Hilliard restaurant early...
columbusnavigator.com
Lost History Of Columbus: The Chittenden Hotel
Located on the corner of Spring and High, The Chittenden Hotel was actually a series of hotels built at the end of the 19th century. The Chittenden was the passion project of Columbus businessman Henry Treat Chittenden. One of the most successful businessmen in Columbus at the time, Chittenden was known for his ownership of the Columbus Railway Company.
Wildlights returns to the Columbus Zoo later this month
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wildlights is returning to the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium later this month. The popular holiday attraction opens to the public on Nov. 18 and runs through Jan. 1, 2023. A sensory-friendly version of the Wildlights will be held on Nov. 15. Members of the zoo will...
614now.com
Southern biscuits sandwiches and alcohol-infused ice cream highlight the list of exciting new restaurants coming to Columbus
Known for its biscuit sandwiches–like the Food Network-featured Squawking Goat, which combines fried chicken, goat cheese and spicy pepper jelly–Maple Street Biscuit Co. is a breakfast spot you really won’t want to miss. Maple Street Biscuit recently told 614Now that its Columbus opening is tentatively scheduled for December.
WSYX ABC6
Final chance to run with the Cheetahs at the Columbus Zoo
Get ready to meet a spotted cat with a need for speed! This is your last chance of the season to run with the Cheetah's at The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium! Emily Yunker joins Good Day Columbus to explain how to sign up and when the exhibit will reopen next year!
45-Year-Old Ohio Woman Living In 83-Year-Old Body
She has a rare disease that causes her body to age rapidly.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Festivals & Events | Jewelry Show, Taste of the Market, and Bridal and Wedding Expo
Kasich Hall B, Ohio Expo Center and State Fair, 717 E. 17th Ave., Columbus. This three-day jewelry show features a variety of exhibitors. With events that brings wholesalers, manufacturers and designers together for the weekend-long event. America's favorite direct-to-consumer jewelry show is back and gives jewelry lovers an easy avenue to purchase and explore.
columbusnavigator.com
The World’s Largest Family Ropes Course Is Tucked Away In Hocking Hills
If you are looking for a great way to spend an afternoon with the whole family, you’ve come to the right place. Nestled in Hocking Hills, NevilleBillie Adventure Park is the perfect place to get outside and genuinely enjoy some quality time together. The park offers a variety of...
Columbus CEO
Ray Paprocki Announces Departure From Dispatch Magazines
It’s time for a new adventure. Starting Nov. 2, I will join forces with my wife, Sherry Beck Paprocki, at her company, R.S. Rock Media, to engage locally and nationally with clients on strategic communications. We are excited about the opportunity to work even more closely together—something we’ve been doing since we met as reporters at The Lantern, the Ohio State University student newspaper.
Ohio woman shares battle with rare disease that causes rapid aging
An Ohio woman is 45 years young, but she's living in the body of someone twice her age. Tiffany Wedekind, a Columbus native, is battling a rare disease, but her perseverance is remarkable.
grocerydive.com
Kroger to add ghost kitchens to three Ohio stores
Kroger plans to open ghost kitchens at three supermarkets in the Columbus, Ohio, area later this year in partnership with Kitchen United, the companies announced Monday. The “Mix Food Hall” locations will each offer items from multiple restaurant brands for pickup or delivery, and customers will be able to order food from numerous brands in a single order.
