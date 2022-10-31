Read full article on original website
Where’s Shane? Gingerbread Village
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It may not even be Thanksgiving yet, but it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas!. We’re headed out today to Exploration Place for Gingerbread Village! This fun, annual event gives you the opportunity to bring a gingerbread house creation to life -- with candy, icing, and of course, gingerbread! It all happens Nov. 12-13!
Soup and chili fest ready for downtown fun Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An annual favorite returns on Saturday, the Downtown Hutchinson Soup & Chili Fest. There are 17 teams entered for this weekend's event. The event will be along Main Street from 3rd Avenue to Avenue C. Tickets are $6 for participants 10 and older; 9 and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased on the day of the event starting at 11 a.m. at Avenue A Park (Avenue A & Main) as well as at DCI Park (2nd & Main). They will take debit or credit cards or cash.
Halloween drive-by shooting in College Hill
Newest featured neighborhood looking for name
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The seventh neighborhood to join the Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative has been decided. Walnut Street starting at Avenue C heading north through 2nd Avenue. Walnut Street and 2nd Avenue heading west to Plum Street, then following south of the railroad tracks to the Ken Kennedy Freeway,...
Wichita Police, Bike Walk Wichita to distribute bicycle lights
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department Broadway Corridor Team and Bike Walk Wichita will distribute free bicycle lights at Orme and South Broadway (one block south of Kellogg) on Nov. 4 and at Walgreens Community Pharmacy at 803 N. Broadway on Nov. 11, both from 7-8 p.m. This...
11 miles of Wichita roads will close for Toy Run on Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A big charity event is happening in Wichita on Sunday. To keep participants safe, the Wichita Police Department is closing roads around it. Hundreds of motorcyclists will ride in the 43rd Annual Wichita Toy Run. The event collects toys and cash for the Salvation Army, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots […]
Crews battle building fire on Broadway in Wichita
The Wichita Fire Department battled a building fire early Thursday on Broadway. It happened at 33rd Street North.
Merry & Bright Union Station Lighting Event
Kick off the holiday season by joining us for the first annual holiday lighting event at the historic Union Station in downtown Wichita!. The event is free to the public on November 17th from 5:30 pm through 7:30 pm benefitting the Wichita Children's Home. Wichita Mayor Whipple will do the honor of flipping on the switch to light the Christmas tree.
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge adds news signs
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’ve been out to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge recently you may have noticed brand-new signs at all of the entrances to the Wildlife Refuge. Officials with the refuge said the new signs were implemented because the old ones were starting to fade and...
Does It Work? Laundry Turtle
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A frustration that can come with a chore that isn’t popular with many is the difficulty to fit all of your clothes in your arms when you’re getting them out of the washer or dryer. The makers of the Laundry Turtle promise their product...
How leaves may cause Wichita streets to flood
The City of Wichita says it will have crews on standby starting at 8 p.m. Thursday to respond to the potential of localized flooding.
Longtime Wichita police officer Daniel Gumm dies after cancer battle
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Daniel Gumm, an 18-year veteran of the Wichita Police Department who was diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer this summer, died Wednesday Night, according the the WPD. Community members and fellow officers rallied around Gumm, a WPD K-9 handler, following his diagnosis. Several fundraisers were organized this...
Video: KSN Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman interviews trick-or-treaters in College Hill
Huge crowds showed up in Wichita's College Hill neighborhood to take in the decorations and get some Halloween candy.
Impact of drought on Cheyenne Bottoms
Couple revives hope by purchasing closed grocery store in LaCrosse
Local senior service program at risk of closing
‘He’ dumped her body in a field
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s an odd phrase, “gut feeling.” A feeling so strong, a person seems to know something even before they can actually know it. It’s a feeling Brenda Jones says she has about the fate of her daughter Cassandra. “I can’t tell you...
Reno County man hospitalized after he falls asleep driving
RENO COUNTY —An Arlington man was injured in an accident just after 7 a.m. Thursday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Chevy 1500 driven by Shannon W. Schoenecker, 54, Arlington, was northbound on Kansas 61 two and one half miles north of Arlington when Schoenecker fell asleep causing the pickup to drift over the center line and strike the guard rail.
You could win a Christmas tree and presents at the 8th Annual Fez-tival of Trees
You could win a Christmas tree, presents and more at the 8th Annual Fez-tival of Trees.
Winfield man sentenced for shooting in Wichita’s Old Cowtown
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A gunfight reenactor who used live rounds at Cowtown and shot a fellow performer was sentenced to three years probation on Tuesday. Robert Hartung, Jr., of Winfield, pled no contest to aggravated battery for the 2020 shooting. He told authorities that he loaded his shotgun with...
