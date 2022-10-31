ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Where’s Shane? Gingerbread Village

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It may not even be Thanksgiving yet, but it’s beginning to feel a lot like Christmas!. We’re headed out today to Exploration Place for Gingerbread Village! This fun, annual event gives you the opportunity to bring a gingerbread house creation to life -- with candy, icing, and of course, gingerbread! It all happens Nov. 12-13!
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Soup and chili fest ready for downtown fun Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An annual favorite returns on Saturday, the Downtown Hutchinson Soup & Chili Fest. There are 17 teams entered for this weekend's event. The event will be along Main Street from 3rd Avenue to Avenue C. Tickets are $6 for participants 10 and older; 9 and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased on the day of the event starting at 11 a.m. at Avenue A Park (Avenue A & Main) as well as at DCI Park (2nd & Main). They will take debit or credit cards or cash.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Halloween drive-by shooting in College Hill

Senior Services of Wichita said its Roving Pantry Program needs to raise $50,000 by Dec. 15 to sustain services through 2023. Nov. 1 is the day that Kansas counties must begin offering advanced in-person voting. Lily Wu looks into the election process and how your vote gets counted. Impact of...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Newest featured neighborhood looking for name

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The seventh neighborhood to join the Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative has been decided. Walnut Street starting at Avenue C heading north through 2nd Avenue. Walnut Street and 2nd Avenue heading west to Plum Street, then following south of the railroad tracks to the Ken Kennedy Freeway,...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Police, Bike Walk Wichita to distribute bicycle lights

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department Broadway Corridor Team and Bike Walk Wichita will distribute free bicycle lights at Orme and South Broadway (one block south of Kellogg) on Nov. 4 and at Walgreens Community Pharmacy at 803 N. Broadway on Nov. 11, both from 7-8 p.m. This...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

11 miles of Wichita roads will close for Toy Run on Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A big charity event is happening in Wichita on Sunday. To keep participants safe, the Wichita Police Department is closing roads around it. Hundreds of motorcyclists will ride in the 43rd Annual Wichita Toy Run. The event collects toys and cash for the Salvation Army, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Merry & Bright Union Station Lighting Event

Kick off the holiday season by joining us for the first annual holiday lighting event at the historic Union Station in downtown Wichita!. The event is free to the public on November 17th from 5:30 pm through 7:30 pm benefitting the Wichita Children's Home. Wichita Mayor Whipple will do the honor of flipping on the switch to light the Christmas tree.
WICHITA, KS
kswo.com

Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge adds news signs

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’ve been out to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge recently you may have noticed brand-new signs at all of the entrances to the Wildlife Refuge. Officials with the refuge said the new signs were implemented because the old ones were starting to fade and...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Does It Work? Laundry Turtle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A frustration that can come with a chore that isn’t popular with many is the difficulty to fit all of your clothes in your arms when you’re getting them out of the washer or dryer. The makers of the Laundry Turtle promise their product...
KWCH.com

Longtime Wichita police officer Daniel Gumm dies after cancer battle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Daniel Gumm, an 18-year veteran of the Wichita Police Department who was diagnosed with metastatic esophageal cancer this summer, died Wednesday Night, according the the WPD. Community members and fellow officers rallied around Gumm, a WPD K-9 handler, following his diagnosis. Several fundraisers were organized this...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Impact of drought on Cheyenne Bottoms

Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood is looking for answers after gunshots were fired on Halloween night. Senior Services of Wichita said its Roving Pantry Program needs to raise $50,000 by Dec. 15 to sustain services through 2023. Voting process explained. Updated: 7 hours ago. Nov. 1 is the day that...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Couple revives hope by purchasing closed grocery store in LaCrosse

The Wichita Police FLOCK administrator says he is willing to craft state laws to prevent future misuse. Trooper warns people to ‘slow down, pay attention’ after deadly construction zone crash on Kansas Turnpike Enter subheadline. Updated: 5 hours ago. Three people are dead and four others were taken...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Local senior service program at risk of closing

Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood is looking for answers after gunshots were fired on Halloween night. Nov. 1 is the day that Kansas counties must begin offering advanced in-person voting. Lily Wu looks into the election process and how your vote gets counted. Impact of drought on Cheyenne Bottoms. Updated:...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

‘He’ dumped her body in a field

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s an odd phrase, “gut feeling.” A feeling so strong, a person seems to know something even before they can actually know it. It’s a feeling Brenda Jones says she has about the fate of her daughter Cassandra. “I can’t tell you...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County man hospitalized after he falls asleep driving

RENO COUNTY —An Arlington man was injured in an accident just after 7 a.m. Thursday in Reno County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Chevy 1500 driven by Shannon W. Schoenecker, 54, Arlington, was northbound on Kansas 61 two and one half miles north of Arlington when Schoenecker fell asleep causing the pickup to drift over the center line and strike the guard rail.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Winfield man sentenced for shooting in Wichita’s Old Cowtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A gunfight reenactor who used live rounds at Cowtown and shot a fellow performer was sentenced to three years probation on Tuesday. Robert Hartung, Jr., of Winfield, pled no contest to aggravated battery for the 2020 shooting. He told authorities that he loaded his shotgun with...
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy