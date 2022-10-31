Read full article on original website
Annette Peavy
3d ago
Auburn is not satisfied with no one if it’s not going the way they want it no one is good enough for them. Roll Tide!
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Podcast: Why Deion Sanders Coaching Auburn Football Should Happen
Here's why Auburn should bring Deion Sanders to the Plains.
247Sports
#PMARSHONAU: A special moment for an Auburn icon
It was reporting day for Auburn’s football freshmen in the summer of 2001 when running back Cadillac Williams sat down to talk with assembled reporters. He was a 5-star running back from Etowah High School, the crown jewel of the signing class. The first question was predictable: “Do you...
wcbi.com
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin weighs in on Auburn speculation
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin weighs in on Auburn speculation. WATCH:
etxview.com
Auburn hires next athletics director
Auburn has hired its next athletics director in John Cohen, formerly of Mississippi State. Cohen and Auburn signed a five year, $1.5 million a year contract on Monday. “John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” said Auburn President Dr. Chris Roberts. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin addresses Auburn rumors, talks bye week goals
Ole Miss heads into its bye week at 8-1 on the season after last Saturday’s 31-28 win at Texas A&M. In the initial College Football Playoff rankings that were released Tuesday night, the Rebels checked in at No. 11. But they still have a path to a CFP berth,...
Lane Kiffin responds to being potential candidate for Auburn’s head coaching vacancy
Lane Kiffin has a strong online presence, so the Ole Miss coach has seen his name circulate online over the last two days after Auburn parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin. Kiffin’s name has been associated with the opening, and he’s widely viewed as one of top candidates —...
thecomeback.com
Deion Sanders responds to Auburn rumor
Rumors abound as to who the next coach of the Auburn Tigers will be and one name that keeps popping up is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Sanders has led his team to an 8-0 record so far this season and is a hot name in the coaching ranks right now. However, Sanders had to debunk a rumor Thursday that he was on a plane heading to Auburn to interview for the head coaching position.
Can Prime Save the Trouble on the Plains?
With Auburn Football now looking for a head coach after the Bryan Harsin firing that conveniently came on Halloween day. Many fans and people of the alike have thrown Deion Sanders' name in the hat to take over the troubled ship on The Plains. Deion's answer in short, NO. At...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cole Cubelic proposes 'best-case scenario' hire for Auburn in wake of Bryan Harsin firing
Auburn did Monday what everyone around the country has been expecting the program to do for some time. The Tigers are officially free of head coach Bryan Harsin. Cadillac Williams was named interim head coach, but the search is on for who will take over the vacant position. Cole Cubelic, SEC analyst and host of McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, laid out his best-case scenario hire for the Tigers on Tuesday morning.
Mississippi State vs. Auburn: Time, TV Channel, Live Stream, How to Watch
What to know and how to tune in as Mississippi State plays its next matchup against the Auburn Tigers.
theadvocate.com
We asked LSU fans to share their best jokes and memes for Bama hate week. Here's what they had.
It's Bama hate week in Louisiana with LSU playing host to Alabama on Saturday in a game that's critical to deciding who wins the SEC West. There is no down time in the rivalry throughout the year as LSU and Alabama regularly do battle on the recruiting trail, but the annual meeting of the two football programs always leads to an uptick of trash talking between the two fan bases.
Opelika-Auburn News
Work begins to complete Miracle Road Townhomes in Auburn within the next 3 years
Within the next three years, C.A.A.M Real Estate LLC hopes to complete the development of Miracle Road Townhomes in Auburn, which will be built on 1764 Miracle Road near the Auburn University Club and Yarbrough Elementary School. C.A.A.M Real Estate, out of Montgomery, is family-owned by Colin Jones and his...
Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history
Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
Lanett, November 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Lanett. The Trinity Christian School basketball team will have a game with Springwood School on November 03, 2022, 13:30:00. The Trinity Christian School basketball team will have a game with Springwood School on November 03, 2022, 16:30:00.
tallasseetribune.com
New boutique doing well in Tallassee
Jennifer Singleton was trying to get out from behind the desk. For 25 years she pushed pencils and keyboards in an accounting office but saw something in a building on King Street. “I just quit my accounting job after 25 years,” Singleton said. “My husband and I were in Auburn...
Rev. Roy Plummer remembered as a community leader as Columbus says good-bye
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Hundreds of mourners showed up at the Columbus Civic Center today to pay respects to a soldier, pastor, and community leader. Rev. Roy Plummer was remembered as a leader who served his flock and his community with grace and dignity. The life of Jamaican-born Roy George Plummer was celebrated at the […]
elmoreautauganews.com
Introducing Ashley Stoddart and Kate Musgrove with The Mill Apartments of Prattville
Have you met Ashley Stoddard and Kate Musgrove? Ashley is the Community Manager for The Mill, while Kat handles Marketing and Outreach. Below is information to help you get to know them and their areas of service for the new apartments in historic downtown Prattville. Ashley Stoddart, Community Manager. Ashley...
East Alabama man, jailed for five years, still waiting for speedy trial
LaFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) -The criminal defense team for a Lanett man says their client’s right to a speedy trial has been trampled as he’s spent five years in jail waiting as his day in court for Capital Murder continues getting delayed. On February 24th, 2017, two-year-old Breann Avery, was pronounced dead at EAMC-Lanier Hospital. Lanett […]
Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl in east Alabama
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 11-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday night. Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez was last seen at Martin Luther King Parkway in Phenix City at 10 p.m. Wednesday. She is 4’9″ with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone […]
Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley reacts to comment Democrat Stacey Abrams made about ‘Good ol’ Boy’ sheriffs
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — During Sunday night’s WSB-TV debate in Atlanta, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams took aim at Georgia sheriffs, a majority of which are supporting her opponent, Gov. Brian Kemp. “As I have pointed out before, I am not a member of the Good ol’ Boys Club. So, no I don’t have 107 […]
Comments / 1