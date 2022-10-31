ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Annette Peavy
3d ago

Auburn is not satisfied with no one if it’s not going the way they want it no one is good enough for them. Roll Tide!

247Sports

#PMARSHONAU: A special moment for an Auburn icon

It was reporting day for Auburn’s football freshmen in the summer of 2001 when running back Cadillac Williams sat down to talk with assembled reporters. He was a 5-star running back from Etowah High School, the crown jewel of the signing class. The first question was predictable: “Do you...
AUBURN, AL
etxview.com

Auburn hires next athletics director

Auburn has hired its next athletics director in John Cohen, formerly of Mississippi State. Cohen and Auburn signed a five year, $1.5 million a year contract on Monday. “John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” said Auburn President Dr. Chris Roberts. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin addresses Auburn rumors, talks bye week goals

Ole Miss heads into its bye week at 8-1 on the season after last Saturday’s 31-28 win at Texas A&M. In the initial College Football Playoff rankings that were released Tuesday night, the Rebels checked in at No. 11. But they still have a path to a CFP berth,...
OXFORD, MS
thecomeback.com

Deion Sanders responds to Auburn rumor

Rumors abound as to who the next coach of the Auburn Tigers will be and one name that keeps popping up is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Sanders has led his team to an 8-0 record so far this season and is a hot name in the coaching ranks right now. However, Sanders had to debunk a rumor Thursday that he was on a plane heading to Auburn to interview for the head coaching position.
AUBURN, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Can Prime Save the Trouble on the Plains?

With Auburn Football now looking for a head coach after the Bryan Harsin firing that conveniently came on Halloween day. Many fans and people of the alike have thrown Deion Sanders' name in the hat to take over the troubled ship on The Plains. Deion's answer in short, NO. At...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cole Cubelic proposes 'best-case scenario' hire for Auburn in wake of Bryan Harsin firing

Auburn did Monday what everyone around the country has been expecting the program to do for some time. The Tigers are officially free of head coach Bryan Harsin. Cadillac Williams was named interim head coach, but the search is on for who will take over the vacant position. Cole Cubelic, SEC analyst and host of McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, laid out his best-case scenario hire for the Tigers on Tuesday morning.
AUBURN, AL
theadvocate.com

We asked LSU fans to share their best jokes and memes for Bama hate week. Here's what they had.

It's Bama hate week in Louisiana with LSU playing host to Alabama on Saturday in a game that's critical to deciding who wins the SEC West. There is no down time in the rivalry throughout the year as LSU and Alabama regularly do battle on the recruiting trail, but the annual meeting of the two football programs always leads to an uptick of trash talking between the two fan bases.
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

Alabama’s Confederate mansions get state funding, distort our history

Monuments and statues are magnets for our attention, and Montgomery has its share. But there’s something else I want to show you here. Across the street from the Alabama State Capitol sits an old two-story wooden house with bright white clapboards and forest green shutters. A red, white and blue flag flies atop a pole out front, but it’s not the Stars and Stripes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
tallasseetribune.com

New boutique doing well in Tallassee

Jennifer Singleton was trying to get out from behind the desk. For 25 years she pushed pencils and keyboards in an accounting office but saw something in a building on King Street. “I just quit my accounting job after 25 years,” Singleton said. “My husband and I were in Auburn...
TALLASSEE, AL
WRBL News 3

East Alabama man, jailed for five years, still waiting for speedy trial

LaFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) -The criminal defense team for a Lanett man says their client’s right to a speedy trial has been trampled as he’s spent five years in jail waiting as his day in court for Capital Murder continues getting delayed.  On February 24th, 2017, two-year-old Breann Avery, was pronounced dead at EAMC-Lanier Hospital. Lanett […]
LANETT, AL
CBS 42

Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl in east Alabama

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating an 11-year-old girl who went missing Wednesday night. Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez was last seen at Martin Luther King Parkway in Phenix City at 10 p.m. Wednesday. She is 4’9″ with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone […]
PHENIX CITY, AL

