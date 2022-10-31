Read full article on original website
With 6-2 mark, Giants and GM Joe Schoen opt for no trades
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — While they had a need at wide receiver and other positions, general manager Joe Schoen and the New York Giants stayed pat at the trading deadline Tuesday rather than risk future capital for a deal. Speaking minutes after the NFL's deadline passed, Schoen said...
Commanders unload William Jackson III to Steelers at NFL trade deadline
The Washington Commanders traded cornerback William Jackson III to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday for a conditional, late-round pick swap in 2025, the team announced. The trade brings the Commanders payroll savings this season. The corner was set to have a high cap hit next year, and though Washington could have avoided it in other ways, dealing him to Pittsburgh means the Steelers must assume Jackson's remaining 2022 base salary of $2.77 million. Washington will still carry the $9 million "dead cap" charge from Jackson's prorated signing bonus in 2023.
