Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Golden State Warriors Make Final Decision On Trading Draymond Green
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
Yardbarker
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
Chris Bosh was the third big piece of the Heatles era for the Miami Heat alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Together, they led the Heat to four consecutive NBA Finals and won two championships. There are mixed feelings among NBA fans when it comes to that superteam, but Bosh, for the most part, remains well-liked, someone that fans respect and admire.
The Detroit Pistons have 4 options for what to do with Killian Hayes
The Detroit Pistons are hoping that this is the season that Killian Hayes finally breaks through as an NBA player. So far, it has been the opposite, as Hayes has been even worse in the first eight games than he was in his rookie season. The French point guard is...
Pelicans looking like clear winner of Anthony Davis deal
Los Angeles hosts New Orleans tonight and the game could show just how big the gap is between the two franchises while putting a stamp on who won the Anthony Davis trade. When Davis got his wish and was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, it was supposed to bring excitement to an organization with a generational talent. The trade certainly did that... for the New Orleans Pelicans.
5-star Ian Jackson sets third official visit
Ian Jackson is the No. 3 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 guard will take his third official visit to LSU this weekend. The five-star led the u17 USA Basketball team in scoring this summer with 11.9 points. They won the FIBA gold medal. This was coming off a summer where he played up in grade on the u17 Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Jackson averaged 16.2 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 54.4 percent from the field with his Wiz Kids organization.
NCAA Basketball: Pros and cons of No. 1 recruit Isaiah Collier final 4 options
When looking at the 2023 NCAA Basketball recruiting class, there have been a few players that have at one point been ranked No. 1 overall. For a while, it was actually power forward GG Jackson, who was at one point committed to North Carolina. However, he made the decision to reclassify and join South Carolina this upcoming season.
Report: Big 12 in expansion talks with notable school
The Big 12 is looking to add a fairly big name to its conference, though it is a name that will be a much bigger deal in basketball than in football. Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has had talks with Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford about the Bulldogs joining the conference, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. Gonzaga has also held exploratory talks with the Pac-12 and Big East, but the Big 12 might be the most sensible destination if the Bulldogs do leave the WCC.
Patrick Beverley deserves the same Westbrook criticism after Lakers win
The Los Angeles Lakers were riding high coming into the matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans for two reasons. Number one, the Lakers became the last team in the NBA to collect their first win. Number two, there might be a reasonable plan to help Russell Westbrook succeed in Darvin Ham’s system.
Oklahoma Drops a Spot in Sports Illustrated All-American Team Recruiting Rankings
The Sooners lost ground in the team recruiting rankings after losing a recruit to Miami in October.
CBS Sports has biggest question for UNC basketball program in 2022-23
With the 2022-23 college basketball season beginning in under a week, it’s go time for programs across the country. For the UNC basketball program, the expectations are very high coming off a Final Four run a year ago. But like every team, there are question marks surrounding the roster. CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles wrote on every top 10 team going into the season. And for the UNC basketball program, his biggest question with them is the production off the bench. Here is what Pereles wrote on the Tar Heels’ and what his concern is with the roster outside of that starting five: North Carolina...
An NBA Player Is Advocating For A Trade To The Lakers
Despite persistent offseason rumors, the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers never completed a deal to send Myles Turner to L.A. Turner believes the Lakers should revisit the conversation. On The Woj Pod, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski asked Turner if he would complete an often-rumored trade of two first-round picks for...
Report: National Basketball Power In Talks to Join Big 12
The conference continues to explore new avenues for expansion.
SI’s Expert Picks for Men’s Final Four, Champ and More
Plus, we predict the Player of the Year, mid-major to watch and overrated teams.
Duke product earns first start of season for Clippers
Duke basketball alum Luke Kennard owned the NBA's best shooting percentage from downtown (44.9) last season for the Los Angeles Clippers and finished runner-up in the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend. But on Monday night, the 26-year-old lefty sharpshooter's stat line resembled ...
Pistons game tonight: Pistons vs Cavaliers odds, injury report, predictions, TV channel for Nov. 4
The Detroit Pistons will return home for a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are one of the NBA’s hottest teams. Detroit will go from playing a team that hasn’t lost yet to playing one that has won six in a row since losing on opening night, so this stretch of the schedule is going to be a challenge to say the least.
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, saying they were dismayed by his failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”
CBS Sports
College basketball preview, predictions 2022-23: Preseason picks, rankings, storylines, top players, odds
The preseason polls are out. All-American lists have been released. Schedules are finalized. Now, we sit back and do the hard part as the college hoops season looms: we wait. The wait wont be long, but it might just be excruciating. Because not only is it just a week out, with the scheduled start slated for Monday, Nov. 7, but it is also expected to start with a boom. On the first day of action, all of the teams ranked teams in the preseason AP Top 25 poll will be in action. There's no such things as easing into things.
New commish already working his magic for the Big 12 — and for BYU
When BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and Central Florida enter the Big 12, they’ll do so with a pot of gold created by deal-making Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark
