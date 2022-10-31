ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WJTV 12

Mississippians struggle to pay utility bills amid inflation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the high inflation, many Americans, including Mississippians, are facing economical issues. One of those includes being unable to afford utility bills. According to Lending Tree, nearly 34% Americans are forced to forge or skip other necessities for their households because of the increase of utilities due to inflation. They analyzed […]
beckerspayer.com

Mississippi orders payer to cease all business operations

Mississippi is the latest state to take action against Salvasen Health for marketing and selling health insurance plans without a license. On Oct. 31, the state's insurance department issued a cease and desist against the Houston-based company, barring it from collecting and receiving any premiums or conducting any business in the state. The policy will remain in place pending a final decision from the insurance commissioner.
WJTV 12

Company accused of selling health insurance without license in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) issued a cease and desist order to Salvasen Holdings and its parent company Triada Assurance Holdings, LLC. According to MID, the insurance agency violated Mississippi law by marketing and selling health insurance without having an insurance license. The agency also said Salvasen Holdings marketed insurance plans […]
Oxford Eagle

Mississippi finalizes largest economic development project in state history

JACKSON, Miss. –Gov. Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Legislature today finalized the largest economic development project in state history. This $2.5 billion corporate investment by Steel Dynamics, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partners expect to create 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 in Lowndes County. Steel Dynamics...
wtva.com

Gov. Reeves gives additional information on economic development project

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - On Tuesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves gave more information about what is set to be a historic economic development deal for the state. During a news conference, Governor Reeves said right now, he is not able to say the name of the company looking to locate to Lowndes County, due to nondisclosure agreements.
WJTV 12

Applications open for 2022 Wild Hog Control program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is now accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP).  The application period opened November 1 and will close on Monday, November 14. Landowners and property managers in all Mississippi […]
wtva.com

Now is the time to enroll

Open enrollment is underway for Mississippians who get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. There are five companies that offer plans under the Mississippi marketplace. Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney says residents need to make sure the plan they pay for provides the coverage they need. Low cost is...
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi wants you to be next designer of official state car tag

Governor Tate Reeves announced Tuesday that the Mississippi License Tag Commission is accepting design submissions for the state’s next official car tag. The submission process opened Tuesday following the announcement. Proposed designs must be submitted by the end of the business day on Nov. 30. All designs can be emailed to licenseplatedesign@dor.ms.gov for consideration.
WTOK-TV

What do I need to know for Mississippi’s Nov. 8 election day?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2022 midterm elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. All of Mississippi’s U.S. House seats are contested. There are a few local races still undecided as well in east Mississippi. There’s a special election for coroner in Newton County. Three candidates are on the...
WREG

MS governor calls Steel Dynamics expansion largest development project in state history

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers Wednesday approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for a plant in Columbus, Mississippi. State officials said and expansion of Steel Dynamics is expected to bring 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 to Lowndes County, about 170 miles southeast of Memphis. The company, which located to Lowndes County in […]
WJTV 12

How Mississippians can prevent diabetes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The month of November is recognized as National Diabetes Awareness month. Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects how your body turns food into energy which results in too much sugar in the blood. The breakdowns of sugar are released in the bloodstream. When the blood sugar increases, it signals […]
WJTV 12

10 Mississippi school districts receive funds to replace old buses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced the recipients of the first round of funding provided through the State of Mississippi’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program. MDEQ is awarding $7,331,408 to 22 government and non-government entities, including 12 school districts, for eligible projects using funds allocated to Mississippi from the Volkswagen […]
WLOX

Mississippi accepting design submissions for next official car tag

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves announced Tuesday that the Mississippi License Tag Commission is accepting design submissions for the state’s next official car tag. The submission process opened Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and proposed designs must be submitted by the end of the business day on November...
wcbi.com

Local and state Leaders held forum to discuss available resources

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi leaders held a community outreach event in West point to discuss available resources and current issues in the area. The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus Regional Forum met at the West Point Civic Center along with local agencies to help find solutions in their communities.
WJTV 12

What to know before you head to the polls in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s General and Special Election Day is less than a week away. The November 8 ballot features congressional, state judicial, and school board races, in addition to a handful of special elections. To familiarize yourself with the upcoming election, all congressional and state district races can be viewed on the Secretary of State’s […]
