Mississippians struggle to pay utility bills amid inflation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the high inflation, many Americans, including Mississippians, are facing economical issues. One of those includes being unable to afford utility bills. According to Lending Tree, nearly 34% Americans are forced to forge or skip other necessities for their households because of the increase of utilities due to inflation. They analyzed […]
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Lawmakers Approve $247 Million In Incentives For Aluminum Manufacturer
JACKSON, Miss.—Lawmakers at a swift Wednesday special session of the Mississippi Legislature took less than a day to approve an incentives package worth roughly $247 million for a planned aluminum mill in Northeast Mississippi. The company behind the mill is Steel Dynamics, Inc., which is based in Fort Wayne, Ind.
beckerspayer.com
Mississippi orders payer to cease all business operations
Mississippi is the latest state to take action against Salvasen Health for marketing and selling health insurance plans without a license. On Oct. 31, the state's insurance department issued a cease and desist against the Houston-based company, barring it from collecting and receiving any premiums or conducting any business in the state. The policy will remain in place pending a final decision from the insurance commissioner.
Company accused of selling health insurance without license in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Insurance Department (MID) issued a cease and desist order to Salvasen Holdings and its parent company Triada Assurance Holdings, LLC. According to MID, the insurance agency violated Mississippi law by marketing and selling health insurance without having an insurance license. The agency also said Salvasen Holdings marketed insurance plans […]
wcbi.com
Mississippi lawmakers expected to approve economic incentive package
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – In less than 24 hours, Mississippi lawmakers are expected to approve an economic incentive package of tax breaks at a special session. This is to support what Governor Tate Reeves said was the largest economic development project in the state’s history. It is coming...
Oxford Eagle
Mississippi finalizes largest economic development project in state history
JACKSON, Miss. –Gov. Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Legislature today finalized the largest economic development project in state history. This $2.5 billion corporate investment by Steel Dynamics, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partners expect to create 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 in Lowndes County. Steel Dynamics...
wtva.com
Gov. Reeves gives additional information on economic development project
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - On Tuesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves gave more information about what is set to be a historic economic development deal for the state. During a news conference, Governor Reeves said right now, he is not able to say the name of the company looking to locate to Lowndes County, due to nondisclosure agreements.
Applications open for 2022 Wild Hog Control program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is now accepting a new round of applications for its Wild Hog Control Program (WHCP). The application period opened November 1 and will close on Monday, November 14. Landowners and property managers in all Mississippi […]
WLBT
Reeves shares details of broadband expansion to over 12,000 underserved homes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is sharing details about Mississippi’s growing digital footprint. In a press conference Tuesday, Reeves opened up about the Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM), created by the 2022 legislature. At the direction of the 2020 legislature, the Public Utilities...
New state office mapping where Mississippi homes need high-speed internet
JACKSON, Miss. (WKRG) – A new office created in the last state legislative session is working to map which individual homes in Mississippi are not served by high-speed internet. The Office of Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi (BEAM) says it is starting to map where individual homes across the state do not have access […]
wtva.com
Now is the time to enroll
Open enrollment is underway for Mississippians who get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. There are five companies that offer plans under the Mississippi marketplace. Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney says residents need to make sure the plan they pay for provides the coverage they need. Low cost is...
Mississippi wants you to be next designer of official state car tag
Governor Tate Reeves announced Tuesday that the Mississippi License Tag Commission is accepting design submissions for the state’s next official car tag. The submission process opened Tuesday following the announcement. Proposed designs must be submitted by the end of the business day on Nov. 30. All designs can be emailed to licenseplatedesign@dor.ms.gov for consideration.
WTOK-TV
What do I need to know for Mississippi’s Nov. 8 election day?
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2022 midterm elections will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. All of Mississippi’s U.S. House seats are contested. There are a few local races still undecided as well in east Mississippi. There’s a special election for coroner in Newton County. Three candidates are on the...
MS governor calls Steel Dynamics expansion largest development project in state history
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers Wednesday approved nearly $247 million in state incentives for a plant in Columbus, Mississippi. State officials said and expansion of Steel Dynamics is expected to bring 1,000 jobs with an average salary of $93,000 to Lowndes County, about 170 miles southeast of Memphis. The company, which located to Lowndes County in […]
How Mississippians can prevent diabetes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The month of November is recognized as National Diabetes Awareness month. Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects how your body turns food into energy which results in too much sugar in the blood. The breakdowns of sugar are released in the bloodstream. When the blood sugar increases, it signals […]
10 Mississippi school districts receive funds to replace old buses
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) announced the recipients of the first round of funding provided through the State of Mississippi’s Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Program. MDEQ is awarding $7,331,408 to 22 government and non-government entities, including 12 school districts, for eligible projects using funds allocated to Mississippi from the Volkswagen […]
WLOX
Mississippi accepting design submissions for next official car tag
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Tate Reeves announced Tuesday that the Mississippi License Tag Commission is accepting design submissions for the state’s next official car tag. The submission process opened Tuesday, November 1, 2022, and proposed designs must be submitted by the end of the business day on November...
wcbi.com
Local and state Leaders held forum to discuss available resources
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi leaders held a community outreach event in West point to discuss available resources and current issues in the area. The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus Regional Forum met at the West Point Civic Center along with local agencies to help find solutions in their communities.
What to know before you head to the polls in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s General and Special Election Day is less than a week away. The November 8 ballot features congressional, state judicial, and school board races, in addition to a handful of special elections. To familiarize yourself with the upcoming election, all congressional and state district races can be viewed on the Secretary of State’s […]
ESPN
Mississippi Department of Human Services rejects Southern Mississippi's offer to make campus facilities available
The Mississippi Department of Human Services on Thursday rejected a proposal from the University of Southern Mississippi to make campus facilities, including a volleyball facility at the heart of the state's ongoing welfare investigation, available to the government agency, which serves the state's poor. The university announced the proposal earlier...
