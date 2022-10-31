ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

fox5dc.com

DC Council approves criminal code changes US Attorney's Office warned 'could undermine community safety'

WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C. Council gave initial approval to a massive overhaul of the district's criminal code despite objections from several high-ranking officials. The council voted 12-0 in favor of the bill on Tuesday, with one member not voting. While the latest version of the bill took into account some objections that had been raised, it did not allay everyone's fears.
WASHINGTON, DC
rockvillenights.com

Maryland governor candidate Wes Moore campaigns in Montgomery County

the Democratic nominee for Maryland governor, made a stop at several Bethesda businesses while on the campaign trail in Montgomery County today, including Smoke BBQ at 4858 Cordell Avenue. The candidate was touring the downtown with local Democratic elected officials. Montgomery County is a major electoral prize in any statewide race, and a Democratic stronghold.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County to review concealed carry ban proposal

ROCKVILLE, Md. - The Montgomery County Council is reviewing a proposal Monday about where people can carry guns in public places. The bill was introduced back in July, amid an increase in gun violence in the county. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan says the proposed law would restrict even permitted carriers...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

President Biden to stump for gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore in Columbia on Election eve

BALTIMORE - President Joe Biden will make one final push in support of Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore.Biden will speak at a Wes Moore event to stump for the Democratic candidate.The "Get Out The Vote" rally will be on Monday, Nov. 7 – the day before Election Day in Columbia, Maryland.According to the Washington Post, Moore leads a lopsided race for Maryland governor by more than 30 percentage points, according to three fall polls. Moore is challenging Dan Cox to replace Gov. Larry Hogan.The Washington Post reported that when Biden launched his fall push in Montgomery County in late August, he called Moore "the real deal."Moore has been endorsed by Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Barack Obama.Kamala Harris will be in Baltimore on Saturday at an event for Moore.
COLUMBIA, MD
fox5dc.com

In The Courts Marijuana Special: Explaining Maryland's Question 4 & current laws in DC and VA

Just weeks after President Biden pardoned marijuana-related sentences, Maryland voters will either legalize recreational marijuana or not with ballot question 4 on November 8th. In this special episode of "In The Courts" with Katie Barlow, she breaks down the ballot question and current discussion in the state on both sides; as well as where laws stand in Washington, D.C., Virginia, and at the federal level.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

900 youths arrested in DC since start of year: police

WASHINGTON - Chief Robert Contee III says juveniles are ending up in violent spaces and that's a serious concern for him. Once again, the city's top cop is asking for accountability. "Enough is enough," Contee said at a news conference Wednesday. "Some young people - they got to sit down...
WASHINGTON, DC
WBAL Radio

Police escort Carroll County Republican leader from polling place

The vice chairwoman of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee had to be escorted away from a polling place in Westminster, according to a report. According to the Carroll County Times, Katherine Adelaide was removed after a conversation with election judges. Adelaide wanted to know why there wasn't a chalk line on the ground at the Westminster Senior Center to show where it was legal for candidates and supporters to electioneer.
fox5dc.com

Nearly 400 items from Colin Powell’s estate go up for auction

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A collection from the estate of General Colin Powell of nearly 400 items stretching from the momentous to the mundane is currently up for auction. The Potomack Company in Alexandria is conducting the auction over the next few weeks. Powell, a former Secretary of State, died last...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
baltimorebeat.com

The Wild Card: What Wes Moore could mean to state politics.

In early October, Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore appeared at a panel discussion at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore. In a crisp blue suit, Moore directly addressed the problems Baltimore faced. “What we’re seeing in the city of Baltimore, what we are watching is an intentional neglect that...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

2 men detained after shots fired blocks from White House: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities have detained two people after shots were fired blocks from the White House. The shots were reported around 3:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Massachusetts Avenue. D.C. police and Secret Service agents responded to the scene. Officials say they recovered several shell casings from the rooftop of a nearby building in the 1300 block of Green Court NW. Two men were detained at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC

