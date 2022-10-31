Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
DC Council approves criminal code changes US Attorney's Office warned 'could undermine community safety'
WASHINGTON - The Washington, D.C. Council gave initial approval to a massive overhaul of the district's criminal code despite objections from several high-ranking officials. The council voted 12-0 in favor of the bill on Tuesday, with one member not voting. While the latest version of the bill took into account some objections that had been raised, it did not allay everyone's fears.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Wes Moore campaigns in Montgomery County
the Democratic nominee for Maryland governor, made a stop at several Bethesda businesses while on the campaign trail in Montgomery County today, including Smoke BBQ at 4858 Cordell Avenue. The candidate was touring the downtown with local Democratic elected officials. Montgomery County is a major electoral prize in any statewide race, and a Democratic stronghold.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County to review concealed carry ban proposal
ROCKVILLE, Md. - The Montgomery County Council is reviewing a proposal Monday about where people can carry guns in public places. The bill was introduced back in July, amid an increase in gun violence in the county. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan says the proposed law would restrict even permitted carriers...
President Biden to stump for gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore in Columbia on Election eve
BALTIMORE - President Joe Biden will make one final push in support of Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore.Biden will speak at a Wes Moore event to stump for the Democratic candidate.The "Get Out The Vote" rally will be on Monday, Nov. 7 – the day before Election Day in Columbia, Maryland.According to the Washington Post, Moore leads a lopsided race for Maryland governor by more than 30 percentage points, according to three fall polls. Moore is challenging Dan Cox to replace Gov. Larry Hogan.The Washington Post reported that when Biden launched his fall push in Montgomery County in late August, he called Moore "the real deal."Moore has been endorsed by Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Barack Obama.Kamala Harris will be in Baltimore on Saturday at an event for Moore.
Courthouse News Service
In win for GOP, Virginia county ordered to assign new poll workers
MANASSAS, Va. (CN) — With just days to go before the midterm election, a state judge on Wednesday ordered a county in northern Virginia to change its lineup of poll workers to ensure more precincts have both Republicans and Democrats overseeing voting. The ruling is a victory for the...
fox5dc.com
In The Courts Marijuana Special: Explaining Maryland's Question 4 & current laws in DC and VA
Just weeks after President Biden pardoned marijuana-related sentences, Maryland voters will either legalize recreational marijuana or not with ballot question 4 on November 8th. In this special episode of "In The Courts" with Katie Barlow, she breaks down the ballot question and current discussion in the state on both sides; as well as where laws stand in Washington, D.C., Virginia, and at the federal level.
WBAL Radio
Capitol Police officer disputes claims that Oath Keepers were seen protecting him during Jan. 6 attack
(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, testifying Monday in the Oath Keepers' seditious conspiracy trial, disputed claims by defense attorneys that members of the militia group were seen assisting and protecting him during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Five members of the group, including founder...
fox5dc.com
900 youths arrested in DC since start of year: police
WASHINGTON - Chief Robert Contee III says juveniles are ending up in violent spaces and that's a serious concern for him. Once again, the city's top cop is asking for accountability. "Enough is enough," Contee said at a news conference Wednesday. "Some young people - they got to sit down...
WBAL Radio
Police escort Carroll County Republican leader from polling place
The vice chairwoman of the Carroll County Republican Central Committee had to be escorted away from a polling place in Westminster, according to a report. According to the Carroll County Times, Katherine Adelaide was removed after a conversation with election judges. Adelaide wanted to know why there wasn't a chalk line on the ground at the Westminster Senior Center to show where it was legal for candidates and supporters to electioneer.
fox5dc.com
Prosecutors expected to dismiss dozens of gun, possession cases due to DC Police investigation
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The DC U.S. Attorney's Office says prosecutors are expected to dismiss dozens of gun and possession cases after learning about an investigation into seven Metropolitan Police officers who may not have been truthful in their reports. FOX 5 has learned details about one of the...
fox5dc.com
5 MS-13 gang members sentenced in brutal killings of Virginia teenagers
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Five members of the transnational gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, have been sentenced to life in prison for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of two young boys from Virginia in 2016. Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia made the...
WUSA
9+ things to do this weekend across DC, Maryland and Virginia | Nov. 4-6
WASHINGTON — It's weekend time! Celebrate the first week of November with a number of activities around the DMV, from markets to get you in the holiday spirit to others that let you hang on to cider and pumpkin patch season just a little longer. Every week, WUSA9 is...
fox5dc.com
Nearly 400 items from Colin Powell’s estate go up for auction
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A collection from the estate of General Colin Powell of nearly 400 items stretching from the momentous to the mundane is currently up for auction. The Potomack Company in Alexandria is conducting the auction over the next few weeks. Powell, a former Secretary of State, died last...
baltimorebeat.com
The Wild Card: What Wes Moore could mean to state politics.
In early October, Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore appeared at a panel discussion at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum in Baltimore. In a crisp blue suit, Moore directly addressed the problems Baltimore faced. “What we’re seeing in the city of Baltimore, what we are watching is an intentional neglect that...
fox5dc.com
PGCPS paying board chair's legal fees to fight removal
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - According to legal invoices obtained by FOX 5, Prince George’s Co. Public Schools has been paying legal fees for embattled school board chair Dr. Juanita Miller as she fights for her position on the board. Miller is facing removal by the Maryland State Board of...
Squeegee workers may get guaranteed income to stop the activity
Baltimore City is set to roll out a new plan to handle issues with squeegee workers next week and it could include guaranteed income for those who stop squeegeeing.
Mosby calls evidence leak in Adnan Syed case 'unfortunate'
New evidence has now come to light in the Adnan Syed case. Kevin Urick, the trial prosecutor on the case, re-created an alleged transcript of an exculpatory call, attributing the threats to Syed.
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
Former Capitol Police Officer Found Guilty Of Assisting With Jan. 6 Capitol Rioter In DC
A former US Capitol Police officer has been convicted for communicating with a rioter during the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, DC, federal officials announced. Michael Riley, 51, was found guilty of obstruction following a trial, though a jury was unable to reach a verdict on a second count, which ended in a mistrial, according to officials.
fox5dc.com
2 men detained after shots fired blocks from White House: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities have detained two people after shots were fired blocks from the White House. The shots were reported around 3:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Massachusetts Avenue. D.C. police and Secret Service agents responded to the scene. Officials say they recovered several shell casings from the rooftop of a nearby building in the 1300 block of Green Court NW. Two men were detained at the scene.
