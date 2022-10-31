ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kickstand Comedy Presents Broke Gravy and Friends @ Clinton Street Theater | Improv, Storytelling, Prizes & More!

Chris, Leon, and Eric (them Broke Gravy boys) are bringing some color to your autumn season… with a little help from a few of our friends of course. We’ll give you one set filled with our special blend of Broke Gravy improv comedy, and then we’ll be joined by two of our favorite improvisers (and people)—Kara Moore (Kickstand Comedy) and Rachel Rosenthal (North Coast)—for a special on-time only set. Guaranteed to be something you’ve never seen before, and will never see again.
Portland Youth Philharmonic Presents Autumn Variations @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall | Featuring Award-winning Pianist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner

Experience music from around the world on November 12 at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall! Balada Mexicana by Mexican composer Manuel Ponce, Symphonic Variations by Czech composer Antonín Dvořák, and world premieres of Variations for Piano and Strings by Bruce Stark and Childhood Memories (Persian Suite) by UK-based Iranian composer Farhad Poupel.
House of Dreams Pretty Kitty 2022 Holiday Craft Bazaar @ Tabor Space | Gifts, Benefit for No-Kill Shelter

House of Dreams’ popular bazaar features an amazing array of handmade gifts for people and for pets, many using recycled-content and vegan materials and ingredients. The bazaar features an exciting raffle, Second Time Around gently-used holiday décor, bath and body goods and the best baked treats. Items are all reasonably priced ensuring an inclusive and fun event for all. FREE admission.
