3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to voteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's House provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
pdxpipeline.com
Win Tickets ($36): Gilla Band @ Mission Theater | Irish Post Punk, Noise Rock
Whilst Dublin 4 piece Gilla Band’s cataclysmic sound avoids consignment to any singular genre, it’s thrusting noise-rock guitars, heavy techno drum beats and wailing vocals paired with frontman Dara Kiely’s witty, mundane and often surrealist lyrics create ‘as perfect an expression of rock’n’roll’s essential auto-destructive impulse as this writers ever heard.’ (The Guardian). Trailblazers for modern Irish alternative music and known for their ferocious live shows which have been described as chaotic, electrifying and ‘genuinely dangerous, like one last rave before the apocalypse’, Gilla Band are not just a band, but a force.
pdxpipeline.com
Kickstand Comedy Presents Broke Gravy and Friends @ Clinton Street Theater | Improv, Storytelling, Prizes & More!
Chris, Leon, and Eric (them Broke Gravy boys) are bringing some color to your autumn season… with a little help from a few of our friends of course. We’ll give you one set filled with our special blend of Broke Gravy improv comedy, and then we’ll be joined by two of our favorite improvisers (and people)—Kara Moore (Kickstand Comedy) and Rachel Rosenthal (North Coast)—for a special on-time only set. Guaranteed to be something you’ve never seen before, and will never see again.
Live Music: Portland concert schedule, November 2022
It's a daily look at who to go watch, hear and enjoy, and with links for more details.Portland venues are back to rockin' and rollin' — and filled with music of all genres, actually — and we'll have some suggestions each month on who to go watch and hear and enjoy. Here's a day-to-day list of Portland concerts (check websites for details, links below): TUESDAY, NOV. 1 • Marc Broussard, Revolution Hall WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2 • Charlie Parr, Polaris Hall • Whiskey Myers, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall • Pump Pump benefit (1990s Northwest jam bands), Alberta Rose Theatre THURSDAY, NOV....
pdxpipeline.com
Downtown Portland Christmas/Holiday Tree in Pioneer Courthouse Square | Info, Schedule & 2022 Arrival
In celebration of its 38th holiday season, Pioneer Courthouse Square will present free, family-friendly holiday events and beloved traditions beginning in early November with the delivery of Portland’s 75-foot tall Douglas fir. ——————— Related Portland Events & Giveaways. Win Tickets ($90): The Wait Wait...
pdxpipeline.com
House of Dreams Pretty Kitty 2022 Holiday Craft Bazaar @ Tabor Space | Gifts, Benefit for No-Kill Shelter
House of Dreams’ popular bazaar features an amazing array of handmade gifts for people and for pets, many using recycled-content and vegan materials and ingredients. The bazaar features an exciting raffle, Second Time Around gently-used holiday décor, bath and body goods and the best baked treats. Items are all reasonably priced ensuring an inclusive and fun event for all. FREE admission.
everout.com
The Top 54 Events in Portland This Week: Nov 1-6, 2022
Start the month off on a high note with some of our top picks of the week, from Lizzo to Post Malone and from Portland Book Festival to Kurtis Conner. Oregon’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out.
Eater
Go Here Now: Southeast Portland’s New Pop-Up-Turned-Restaurant, Street Disco
Back in 2019, chef Kyle Christy, formerly of Northeast Killingsworth neighborhood restaurant Dame, started a pop-up called Gusto, specializing in seafood. Christy and fellow Dame alum Jessie Manning hopped from wine bar to wine bar serving dishes like salt cod fritters or fish sandwiches, as well as more dry-land dishes like lamb meatballs with labneh and strawberries. The two began looking for a restaurant space, and — you know where this is going — the pandemic hit.
WWEEK
Portland’s Dying Mall Was Haunted by Ghouls
If you thought the scariest place in Portland on Halloween night was a dying mall, well, you might have been right. Many of Lloyd Center’s storefronts are empty, but on Oct. 31 the shopping plaza was packed with all sorts of monsters, witches and ghouls. Some were there for...
Winter is Coming: DQ in South Portland is Getting Ready to Close for the Season
I don't know about you, but I love an after dinner treat, ice cream especially. There is just something about having something sweet after dinner that just feels right. Now, I know that it is not good to have ice cream daily and trust me I don't, but it is always a delicious way to end the night when I do.
WWEEK
Someone Is Ripping Off Arcades and Photo Booths Across Portland
Since this spring, someone has been breaking into photo booths, vending machines, and arcade games in bars across Portland and stealing the cash inside. The amount stolen isn’t much—but it’s causing thousands of dollars in damage to the machines and migraine headaches for the owners. “It’s a...
klcc.org
Rare photographs, newly digitized, show Oregon life in the early 1900s
A new online photograph collection of rare images offer a look at Oregon life 120 years ago. The Oregon Historical Society reports that it recently digitized more than 200 historical photographs of the state from the turn of the 20th century. The Lars C. Henrichsen photograph collection features prints and...
KGW
Halloween display in Northeast Portland draws crowds
This homeowner's Halloween display in Northeast Portland's Alameda neighborhood includes a 'scare tunnel.' The owner says hundreds of people show up each year.
KGW
Will this winter bring snow? Rod Hill's Winter Outlook
KGW meteorologist Rod Hill breaks down his winter outlook. How much snow will Portland see in the valley? In the mountains? How cold will it be? Rod has the answers!
Annual king tide forecast for the Oregon Coast
A timeline for Oregon’s seasonal king tides, the highest tide levels of the year, has been published by the Oregon King Tides Project.
Google says these are Portland’s most popular Halloween costumes
According to Google's Frighgeist, "500 costume searches in the United States, Frightgeist used Google Trends to tell people what costumes were trending around them and help them find a costume that was sure to turn heads.”
Total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be the last one for 3 years
Those who are awake in the wee hours of Election Day this year will be treated to a blood red lunar eclipse – if the rain lets up long enough for Oregonians to see it. The total lunar eclipse on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8 will be the last one for nearly three years, according to NASA, as we reach the end of a cycle that saw one to two total lunar eclipses almost every year from 2018 to 2022, most recently in May.
clarkcountylive.com
Huge Garage and Vintage Sale Kicks Off Holiday Shopping Season
Fall is on the calendar, fun is in the air, and fantastic bargains are yours to be found. The date is set for the fall NW’s Largest Garage and Vintage Sale – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds. There will be hundreds of booths in a comfortable indoor environment, so there is bound to be loads of good stuff and great deals from which to choose.
Channel 6000
Robust atmospheric river to target Pacific Northwest Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Atmospheric River (AR) season is taking off!. With an active jet starting to become more evident as we enter the colder months, the PNW is ready for more rain. There is a rope of moisture that is going to push over Portland come Friday. Between a strong wind and a load of moisture, this plume plans on reaching a moderate level of AR come to the end of the week. Notice that a firm band of blue and green reaching the Washington and Oregon region come Friday.
KGW
Portland police officer works to connect with community through Instagram account
PORTLAND, Ore. — Trying to connect with the community through social media has been Portland police officer David Baer's mission for more than a year after taking over the Central Bike Squad's Instagram account. Baer patrols the Old Town neighborhood. "A lot of the comments on our content are...
psuvanguard.com
Jo Ann Hardesty is the only politician in Portland that I trust
I know, I know—we are all getting sick and tired of the election talk. Election season has been in full swing and seems to grow longer each cycle as more money and more vitriol seep into the already toxic process. Here in Portland, the city council race between incumbent...
