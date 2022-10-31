Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Election Day quickly approaching in Oregon as voters continue to return ballotsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to voteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Howard's House provides holiday cheer for teens in foster careRose BakPortland, OR
pdxpipeline.com
Portland Youth Philharmonic Presents Autumn Variations @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall | Featuring Award-winning Pianist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner
Experience music from around the world on November 12 at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall! Balada Mexicana by Mexican composer Manuel Ponce, Symphonic Variations by Czech composer Antonín Dvořák, and world premieres of Variations for Piano and Strings by Bruce Stark and Childhood Memories (Persian Suite) by UK-based Iranian composer Farhad Poupel.
pdxfoodpress.com
The Benson Portland to Unveil 51st Annual Gingerbread Masterpiece on Nov 30
The Benson Portland to Unveil 51st Annual Gingerbread Masterpiece on November 30. The historic hotel’s beloved holiday tradition this year celebrates a major Oregon attraction. The Benson Portland’s lobby decorated for the holidays. (Photo credit: The Benson Portland) WHAT: The 2022 Gingerbread Masterpiece Unveiling, hosted by The Benson...
WWEEK
Once the King of West Burnside Dives, The Matador Has Sat Empty for Much of a Decade
Address: 1967 W Burnside St. Square footage: 3,087 (bar only) Market value: $12.4 million (the whole structure) Until its closure Sept. 12, 2014, The Matador occupied an exalted position among the dive bars that line West Burnside. (The collection includes the Marathon Taverna, Tony’s Tavern—now the Wildwood Saloon—and Kingston Sports Bar & Grill.)
pdxpipeline.com
Kickstand Comedy Presents Broke Gravy and Friends @ Clinton Street Theater | Improv, Storytelling, Prizes & More!
Chris, Leon, and Eric (them Broke Gravy boys) are bringing some color to your autumn season… with a little help from a few of our friends of course. We’ll give you one set filled with our special blend of Broke Gravy improv comedy, and then we’ll be joined by two of our favorite improvisers (and people)—Kara Moore (Kickstand Comedy) and Rachel Rosenthal (North Coast)—for a special on-time only set. Guaranteed to be something you’ve never seen before, and will never see again.
pdxpipeline.com
House of Dreams Pretty Kitty 2022 Holiday Craft Bazaar @ Tabor Space | Gifts, Benefit for No-Kill Shelter
House of Dreams’ popular bazaar features an amazing array of handmade gifts for people and for pets, many using recycled-content and vegan materials and ingredients. The bazaar features an exciting raffle, Second Time Around gently-used holiday décor, bath and body goods and the best baked treats. Items are all reasonably priced ensuring an inclusive and fun event for all. FREE admission.
Winter is Coming: DQ in South Portland is Getting Ready to Close for the Season
I don't know about you, but I love an after dinner treat, ice cream especially. There is just something about having something sweet after dinner that just feels right. Now, I know that it is not good to have ice cream daily and trust me I don't, but it is always a delicious way to end the night when I do.
WWEEK
Portland’s Dying Mall Was Haunted by Ghouls
If you thought the scariest place in Portland on Halloween night was a dying mall, well, you might have been right. Many of Lloyd Center’s storefronts are empty, but on Oct. 31 the shopping plaza was packed with all sorts of monsters, witches and ghouls. Some were there for...
Live Music: Portland concert schedule, November 2022
It's a daily look at who to go watch, hear and enjoy, and with links for more details.Portland venues are back to rockin' and rollin' — and filled with music of all genres, actually — and we'll have some suggestions each month on who to go watch and hear and enjoy. Here's a day-to-day list of Portland concerts (check websites for details, links below): TUESDAY, NOV. 1 • Marc Broussard, Revolution Hall WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2 • Charlie Parr, Polaris Hall • Whiskey Myers, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall • Pump Pump benefit (1990s Northwest jam bands), Alberta Rose Theatre THURSDAY, NOV....
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Portland, Oregon Lottery announces
There's a big winner in Oregon after a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in the state on Wednesday, the Oregon Lottery announced on Thursday.
kptv.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Portland
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - One lucky Powerball player in Portland bought a $1 million dollar winning ticket on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Lottery. Two $50,000 tickets, also sold on Wednesday in Portland and Troutdale. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is now estimated at $1.5 billion should the winner...
WWEEK
Someone Is Ripping Off Arcades and Photo Booths Across Portland
Since this spring, someone has been breaking into photo booths, vending machines, and arcade games in bars across Portland and stealing the cash inside. The amount stolen isn’t much—but it’s causing thousands of dollars in damage to the machines and migraine headaches for the owners. “It’s a...
Report: Revitalization coming to downtown Portland
Reviving and recovering Portland's downtown means transforming who spends time in the heart of the Rose City, according to a new report.
Portland Street Response Calls Increase
As Portland Street Response increases personnel, they're responding to more calls.
mhsnews.org
The greatest Portland album you have never heard of
Toreador of Love was the first studio album released by Hazel, a Portland born alternative rock band with a sound unlike any other. Released in 1993 with 13 full length songs, the album was met with dreadfully low recognition. In fact, the album is still so under-recognized it doesn’t even have a Wikipedia page like most other studio released albums.
Annual king tide forecast for the Oregon Coast
A timeline for Oregon’s seasonal king tides, the highest tide levels of the year, has been published by the Oregon King Tides Project.
KGW
Halloween display in Northeast Portland draws crowds
This homeowner's Halloween display in Northeast Portland's Alameda neighborhood includes a 'scare tunnel.' The owner says hundreds of people show up each year.
Eater
Go Here Now: Southeast Portland’s New Pop-Up-Turned-Restaurant, Street Disco
Back in 2019, chef Kyle Christy, formerly of Northeast Killingsworth neighborhood restaurant Dame, started a pop-up called Gusto, specializing in seafood. Christy and fellow Dame alum Jessie Manning hopped from wine bar to wine bar serving dishes like salt cod fritters or fish sandwiches, as well as more dry-land dishes like lamb meatballs with labneh and strawberries. The two began looking for a restaurant space, and — you know where this is going — the pandemic hit.
Frustration among Portland bars and restaurants amid frequent break-ins
PORTLAND, Ore. — A boarded up door at PDX Sliders is evidence of an early morning break-in late last week. "Very frustrating," said Ryan Rollins, who owns the popular eatery on Southeast Division Street. Restaurant security video shows one person acting as a lookout during the break-in while a...
KXL
City Council Fears Wave Of Evictions, Increased Homelessness
Tents line the sidewalk on SW Clay St in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Portland, Ore. – An ominous presence loomed over the Portland City Council’s November 1st work session, as the fate of thousands of those that are housing insecure is largely unknown as we enter what Interim Director of the Portland Housing Bureau, Molly Rogers, called a “perfect storm of destabilizing housing conditions.” Commissioner Dan Ryan held the work session to discuss how bad the housing crisis has gotten, as well as rental housing stabilization programs that are currently being used and can be used to help handle the issue. Much of the focus was on the more than 800 Multiple-Unit Limited Tax Exemption (MULTE) units, which is a program to provide affordable housing to those making at least 60% of the region’s median family income (MFI), as the exemption will expire for a number of units. Which could lead to, possibly, more than 1,600 people homeless. But overall, with a deficit of more than 25,000 affordable homes, there’s fear that there could be a mass wave of homelessness under these current economic and housing conditions. As evidence that renters are at risk, there’s been a major spike in eviction court cases as well.
Sternwheeler makes ‘farewell cruise’ on Columbia River; its fate remains up in the air
The Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler ventured out one final time with passengers on board Sunday night.
