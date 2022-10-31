Preview KISS’ ‘Creatures of the Night’ Reissue with “Not for the Innocent (Demo)”; Box Set Out 11/18

Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia vs. Tennessee score prediction by computer model
It's all apparently on the line this weekend when Georgia hosts Tennessee in a battle of undefeated titans with a spot in the SEC Championship Game and potentially in the College Football Playoff going to the winner. Tennessee, sitting at No. 1 in the initial CFP top 25 rankings behind the nation's ...
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the county’s emergency manager, confirmed one death although he didn’t immediately provide details. The small town of Idabel saw a church, medical center and a school torn apart. “There was total destruction on the south and east sides of Idabel,” Steven Carter, an emergency management coordinator for McCurtain County, told the Texarkana Gazette.
Comments / 0