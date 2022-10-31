ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Erika Slezak Back to ‘Blue Bloods’

“One Life to Live” legend Erika Slezak (ex-Victoria Lord Buchanan) is set to reprise her role as Donna Duvall in an upcoming episode of CBS’ “Blue Bloods.”. A statement on her official fan club website, erikaslezak.com, says, “Erika is delighted they asked her back and recently finished shooting the episode.” Slezak first played the character in the Friday, May 3, 2019 episode entitled “Identity” during the show’s ninth season. The series recently entered season 13.
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement

Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Posts Sweet Message, Pics From Her ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour

Showing his support for his country music superstar wife, Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher took to his Instagram to celebrate her Denim and Rhinestones tour. In the sweet social media post, Carrie Underwood’s husband declared that the recently launched tour is on fire. “Proud of you!” the former professional hockey player declared to Underwood. “The boys and I were in awe of the show!”
A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
