How Reba McEntire Fell for ‘the Love of Her Life’ Rex Linn ‘Without Being Physical’
Reba McEntire revealed that her boyfriend, Rex Linn, is the love of her life, but they had to get to know each other from a distance "without being physical."
Reba McEntire shares how she was able to raise her son not to be a 'spoiled brat'
Reba McEntire recently opened up about raising son Shelby not to be spoiled and how having him changed her perspective on life and made her less selfish.
Reba McEntire And Boyfriend Rex Linn Built A Relationship While Living In Different States
Reba McEntire has been dating actor Rex Linn for almost three years now. Now, Reba is revealing the timeline of their relationship and how they were dating long distance due to the pandemic for quite a while. Reba explained, “I’d known Rex since ’91 when we worked on the movie...
Gwen Stefani Demands Husband Blake Shelton Cut All Ties With Alleged Cheater Adam Levine: Report
Not in her house! Gwen Stefani is urging her husband, Blake Shelton, to say goodbye to his friendship with Adam Levine after several women accused the Maroon 5 frontman of cheating on his wife, Behati Prinsloo. According to a source close to the couple, Stefani refuses to be a bystander...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Erika Slezak Back to ‘Blue Bloods’
“One Life to Live” legend Erika Slezak (ex-Victoria Lord Buchanan) is set to reprise her role as Donna Duvall in an upcoming episode of CBS’ “Blue Bloods.”. A statement on her official fan club website, erikaslezak.com, says, “Erika is delighted they asked her back and recently finished shooting the episode.” Slezak first played the character in the Friday, May 3, 2019 episode entitled “Identity” during the show’s ninth season. The series recently entered season 13.
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Net Worth at the Time of His Death
What was Jerry Lee Lewis' net worth at the time of his death? Here's what to know about the rockstar's worth and what made him lose a lot of income.
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans React to Heartbreaking Death of Major Character
Chicago Fire promos teased all week that someone may not survive Wednesday’s episode. And now… The post ‘Chicago Fire’ Fans React to Heartbreaking Death of Major Character appeared first on Outsider.
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Kathie Lee Gifford says her soul was 'dying a slow death' while living in the city, doesn't miss daytime TV
Kathie Lee Gifford described a "culture change" happening in cities across the United States, and praised the South for extraordinary "culture of kindness."
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
LeAnn Rimes’ Husband Eddie Cibrian Hospitalized After ‘Traumatic’ Accident
LeAnn Rimes shared that her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, was involved in a serious accident this week. The Blue singer took her Instagram stories late last night (Oct. 21), and wrote that Cibrian injured himself. The couple apparently spent the day at the hospital as a resut. “Spend a prayer...
Ron Howard Says There Is One Person Who Could Get Him To Act Again
Ron Howard played some iconic characters when he was younger. First, he played young Opie Taylor in The Andy Griffith Show. Later on, he played Richie Cunningham in the classic sitcom Happy Days. After Happy Days, he decided to cut down on acting and focus more on directing. Now, at...
Lisa Marie Presley ‘Horrified’ After Elvis Caught Her Singing at Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley recalls being 'horrified' after Elvis caught her singing into a hairbrush at Graceland when she was a toddler.
Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement
Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Posts Sweet Message, Pics From Her ‘Denim and Rhinestones’ Tour
Showing his support for his country music superstar wife, Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher took to his Instagram to celebrate her Denim and Rhinestones tour. In the sweet social media post, Carrie Underwood’s husband declared that the recently launched tour is on fire. “Proud of you!” the former professional hockey player declared to Underwood. “The boys and I were in awe of the show!”
A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning
It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
‘Little House on the Prairie’: This Star Died Days Before His Final Episode Aired
Little House on the Prairie featured many of our favorite actors. One actor died a few days before his last episode aired. Here's what we know.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White to Join ‘Chicago P.D.’
Yellowstone actor Jefferson White is joining the cast of Chicago P.D. in a recurring role.… The post ‘Yellowstone’ Star Jefferson White to Join ‘Chicago P.D.’ appeared first on Outsider.
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
