Microsoft partners with healthcare software company to accelerate data analysis
Microsoft is partnering with healthcare software company Sophia Genetics to accelerate research and data analysis. Through the partnership, Sophia's artificial intelligence and machine learning platform Sophia DDT will be powered by Microsoft Azure. The platform aims to enable greater efficiency when analyzing medical and genetic data, according to a Nov. 1 Sophia news release.
Pediatric virtual mental healthcare startup Brightline cuts workforce by 20%
Brightline, a pediatric telemental health startup that has raised over $200 million, including from health systems and other healthcare organizations, has laid off a fifth of its staff. "We identified several areas to realign our strategic priorities and have made the difficult decision to let go of talented team members...
HHS urges healthcare providers to patch up cybersecurity vulnerability
The Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center, part of HHS, is urging healthcare organizations to patch up software library OpenSSL's cybersecurity vulnerabilities as soon as updates are released Nov. 1. The center's alert did not name the way in which the software library is vulnerable; however, it took the rare step...
Parkview Health partners with virtual care company
Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health has selected virtual care company Veta Health to perform its telehealth monitoring. Veta replaces Parkview's current telehealth services. The company's multi-year agreement with Parkview includes a plan to integrate telehealth services into the Epic EHR system, according to a Nov. 1 Veta news release shared with Becker's.
Mayo partners with medical diagnostics company to develop AI tests
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is partnering with medical diagnostics company Numares to develop reliable artificial intelligence-powered testing for patients with chronic diseases. The German medical diagnostics company recently moved to the United States and expects its kidney function and cardiac risk tests to receive FDA clearance early next year. This...
How health system CIOs measure an IT project's success
To measure an IT project's success, hospital and health system CIOs often opt for traditional metrics such as project costs, implementation timelines and the functionality delivered. But many are shifting their focus to the value it will deliver to their organizations and the outcomes and benefits to the end user.
82% of employers say healthcare affordability impacts workforce retention
Rising healthcare costs impact employer efforts to attract and retain talent, with 73 percent of employers saying healthcare costs crowd out salary and wage increases and 82 percent saying it impacts their ability to remain competitive, according to a new study from the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions. The...
Like ordering from Amazon: Where health tech is heading, according to 3 CIOs
The health IT field is changing rapidly as new technologies emerge and patient preferences shift to become more consumer-focused. This means the need for technology will evolve to meet the needs of healthcare organizations as they look to deliver care more efficiently and effectively. Below, three CIOs from health systems...
Digital Health
Pfizer has named Edward Cox as head and general manager of digital health and medicines, according to Mr. Cox's Nov. 2 LinkedIn post. Previously, Mr. Cox served as executive vice president of strategic alliances and global head of digital medicine at Eversana. "This is a transformational time for the fields...
Why rebrand a health system now?
Even as hospitals and health systems deal with razor-thin operating margins, some continue to rebrand, sometimes changing a single word — or letter — in their names. It can be an expensive proposition, as the organizations have to alter their signage, stationery and websites and educate the public about the rebrands through marketing and media campaigns.
Redesign Health partners with children's hospital consortium to boost pediatric digital care
KidsX, a digital health children's hospital consortium including Boston Children's Hospital and Children's Hospital LA, is partnering with digital health company Redesign Health to launch a program bolstering pediatric digital health companies. The partnership, KidsX Build, will convene representatives from participating hospitals and companies to identify and develop innovative companies...
Drugmakers scramble for entry in Pfizer's $7B pneumonia vaccine market
Pharmaceutical companies are working to step into the pneumonia vaccine market, which Pfizer currently dominates and is forecasted to generate $10 billion by 2028, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 31. The global market for pneumococcal vaccines sits at $7 billion, and rival drugmakers such as Merck, GSK and Vaxcyte...
What changes Oracle has made to Cerner since its acquisition
Since Oracle completed its $28.4 billion acquisition of Cerner in June, the tech giant has made multiple changes to Cerner's leadership and operations. In July, an internal email from an Oracle executive was shared on Reddit and described some of the first changes the tech company was planning on making to Cerner's EHR business.
CVS Health, Walgreens each to settle all opioid cases for $5B
For $5 billion, CVS Health will settle all lawsuits — some that have lasted more than a decade — accusing the retail pharmacy chain of fueling the opioid epidemic. Walgreens also plans to settle its lawsuits for $4.95 billion over the next 15 years. Beginning in 2023, CVS...
12 hospital and health system mergers and acquisitions updates from October
The following are hospital and health systems deals that were announced, completed or canceled in the month of October:. Beachwood, Ohio-based ARC Health acquired the Ross Center, a Washington, D.C.-based mental health group. Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System has agreed to acquire Yakima (Wash.) Valley Memorial. Orlando (Fla.) Health is...
The 'boomerang' strategy: 2 health systems tap former employees to fill empty roles
Hospitals and health systems across the U.S. continue to face exacerbated staffing shortages, forcing them to tap into even more creative and intentional approaches with recruitment and retention. At Little Rock-based University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences — which expects a 30 percent turnover rate this year, a record high — this includes implementing a "boomerang" strategy.
Atrium Health Navicent names CFO
Macon, Ga.-based Atrium Health Navicent selected Kim Shrewsbury as the new CFO. Ms. Shrewsbury previously served in CFO roles at several hospitals and health systems. In her new role, she will serve as the key financial advisor to the CEO, executive team and board. She will be accountable for financial functions, assisting with overall strategic and financial direction, financial monitoring, oversight, budget preparation, and monitoring, according to a Nov. 3 news release shared with Becker's.
Health systems suffer while payer profits soar
Large health systems are reporting big losses this year while insurers continue to turn billion-dollar profits. Humana reported $1.2 billion in third quarter profits, a slight drop from the same period last year. The company has focused on regaining Medicare Advantage market share and increased quarterly revenues 10.2 percent year over year.
6 health systems opting for Epic EHR systems
Below are six health systems that launched a new Epic EHR system or announced plans to do so since Oct. 10. Aspen (Colo.) Valley Hospital went live with its $16 million Epic EHR installation on Oct. 1. The hospital's board of directors approved the switch from Meditech to Epic on June 13, 2021.
