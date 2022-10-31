Read full article on original website
[WATCH] This Beautiful Missoula Video Will Bring You to Tears
We all know that Missoula is a special place. But, sometimes we take it for granted. Sometimes we need to take a step back and realize just how special this place we call home is. Each year, thousands of students from all over the world enroll at the University of...
Woman Steals a Car and Forges a Bill of Sale in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 1, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of West Sussex Avenue. The complainant reported that she had last seen her red 1985 Pontiac Firebird at around 11:30 a.m. when it was parked in front of her home. When she left her home around 3:00 p.m., her car was gone. The complainant stated neither her nor her husband gave anyone permission to drive the vehicle.
montanakaimin.com
UM students charged in bank robbery, Montana test scores decline, city delays decision on homeless camp
Detectives have arrested two University of Montana students in connection to a September bank robbery in Butte. John Robert Austin, 18, and Logan Nadasi, 19, were arrested by UM Police officers on Oct. 25. Both had posted bail by Oct. 31. A third suspect, Caleb Bernhardt, was arrested in Kalispell on Oct. 26.
montanarightnow.com
Missoula aging services giving out 'life changing' tablets with more on the way
MISSOULA, Mont. - With a growing elderly population in Montana, the aging services is showing everyone how they're connecting older community members with technology that can be essential to their lives. Through the lifelong connections program. Missoula Aging Services has distributed over 70 tablets, one of them to 74-year-old Corkey...
Chick-fil-A announces opening date in Missoula
Chick-fil-A has announced its Missoula restaurant located at 2800 North Reserve Street will officially open on Nov. 10.
Where the Locals Go: Here’s the Scoop on Missoula’s Downtown Bars
Missoulians know how to party, and when the mood strikes us we can booze it up at a few great bars downtown, and by "a few" I actually mean "a lot." In that area it seems like you can't stroll through a single block without passing like, 40 bars. Which one is best depends on what you're looking for. A bougie vibe or a laidback vibe? Entertainment or just conversation? I'll give you the barroom breakdown you could only get from a Zootown local, now I'll quit monkeying around and get to it:
NBCMontana
Missoula city, county launch program to help defendants
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula Municipal Court, the Missoula County Community Justice Department and the Sheriff’s Office have launched a program to help defendants navigate the court system. The following was sent out by the city of Missoula:. Missoula Municipal Court, the Missoula County Community Justice Department and the...
Man Threatens Multiple People With a Gun in Downtown Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 29, 2022, at approximately 7:07 p.m., a person called 911 to report that she observed a vehicle with a surfboard on top and a temporary registration tag weaving in traffic. She said the vehicle stopped at the intersection of Brooks and South. The...
TSOS Will Have New Hard-Sided Shelters at Their New Site
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For nearly three years, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space tent encampment has been located just off Highway 93 South near the Buckhouse Bridge. KGVO News recently spoke to Jim Hicks, Executive Director of the Hope Rescue Mission about their plans for new hard-sided shelters in the location near the Missoula Justice Center off East Broadway, planned for December.
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
Big Dipper Closes for Remodel. Other Missoula Options for Treats
When you think of winter, you probably don't think of ice cream. This is probably why the people at the Higgins location of Big Dipper Ice Cream chose now as a good time to give the iconic ice cream shop a little TLC. Just recently, the Higgins location of Big...
montanarightnow.com
Winter weather whips western Montana
Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
Mineral County Food Bank Has Seen Big Changes in 2022
The 28th Annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive gets underway November 14th thru November 18th. You can drop off your turkey or money donations at our new location at 3250 South Reserve. This year we have teamed up once again with Missoula Electric Cooperative, Decker Truck Lines and KPAX-TV. Mineral County Food...
Montana Polar Plunge Griz Dip Survival Guide
The Montana Special Olympics once again is gearing up for "Polar Plunge Season" across the state. The season will kick off November 25th in Sidney, Montana and wrap up in February 25th in Missoula. This is a fun and important event for the Special Olympics. I have had the privilege to be able to MC these events over the years because I have been too chicken to do the plunge myself.
Cold and Windy Weekend Forecast Including Grizzly Football Game
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - This relatively balmy fall weather will transition into more of a winter pattern this weekend, as rain, snow, and strong winds will invade western Montana. KGVO News spoke with Meteorologist Trent Smith with the National Weather Service in Missoula about the system headed our way.
Missoula Has Already Received Over 40 Percent of the Ballots
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - As of Wednesday, the Missoula County Election Center has received just over 40 percent of the mail-in ballots that were sent out in October. KGVO News spoke to Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman for details of the ballots received so far with the general election next Tuesday, November 8.
Government Technology
3 Montana School Districts to Buy Electric Buses
(TNS) — Bigfork School District is one of three Montana school districts to receive federal funding to purchase an electric bus. The district received $395,000 from the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program to purchase the bus. Clinton and Fairfield school districts also received funding through the federal...
NBCMontana
Crash blocks Eastside Highway in Hamilton
MISSOULA, Mont. — A crash is blocking Eastside Highway near Fairgrounds Road in Hamilton. Traffic on Fairgrounds Road is being diverted and not allowed to turn onto Eastside Highway. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. No word yet on the number of vehicles involved or whether there were...
Residents conflicted over proposed Sha-Ron parking project
Missoula County has spent the past two years looking for ways to alleviate parking and traffic near a popular river recreation site in East Missoula.
With Stimulus Over, Hamilton’s Food Bank Needs Your Help
The 28th Annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive is kicking off November 14th and running through November 18th. We will be collecting turkeys and cash donations this year. You can drop off your donations at 3250 South Reserve during those days. We have teamed up again this year with Missoula Electric Cooperative, Decker Truck Lines and KPAX TV.
