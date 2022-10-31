Read full article on original website
Robert Matthews
3d ago
Didn't give them any grace? They cheated and that's alright? Put them out until 2024 and maybe they will straighten it up.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
abccolumbia.com
Branchville’s Lady Jackets are the 2022 Class A Lower State Champions
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) announced the Branchville Lady Jackets as this year’s Class A Lower State Champions. The team has been undefeated with a 14-0 record under the leadership of Coach Ron Nester, who has previously won two private school state championships when he coached at Holly Hill Academy.
wach.com
Parents, school leaders outraged after Ridge View Blazers forced to forfeit wins
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some parents in Richland Two are outraged over the South Carolina High School League’s move to disqualify all of the Ridge View High School football team’s wins this season. Authorities say three players on the roster were ineligible, but parents say the decision could have a devastating impact on their children as they get ready for graduation.
Tim Tebow speaks at Wilson Hall in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Today Sumter had a special guest: Tim Tebow. He visited Wilson Hall to give a speech as part of the school’s Mission Series. Sumter resident Janice Oden has been a fan of Tebow ever since her daughter started school at the University of Florida, where the multi-sport athlete once was the quarterback.
NHS gets shut-out at Fairfield Central
WINNSBORO — Fairfield Central High School had no “treats” for Newberry High Friday evening as they shut-out the Bulldogs 48-
WIS-TV
Funeral arrangements announced for Benedict College alum killed during homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral arrangements for Benedict College Alum and Richland One employee Cin’que Wilson have been announced. Wilson’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Ideal Funeral Parlor in Florence, South Carolina. The memorial service is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The...
WWII history newly renovated, memorialized at Brookland-Cayce High School
CAYCE, S.C. — Refurbishing to Brookland-Cayce High School's World War II memorial and cannon is underway. This all came to be thanks to a little curiosity. Today, a much more permanent WWII cannon remains. Johnny Knight, a maintenance worker for Lexington School District Two noticed a cannon in front...
WIS-TV
Irmo High School investigating suspicious note, extra law enforcement on campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families at Irmo High School were notified of an investigation into a suspicious social media post circulating online Wednesday. Dr. Kaaren Hampton, the principal of the school told families she’d been made aware of a situation involving a suspicious note written on a wall that was shared on social media.
WYFF4.com
Candidates for Superintendent of Education in South Carolina to debate
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The candidates for theSouth Carolina Superintendent of Education will debate Wednesday night in Columbia. (Watch a profile of both candidates above) The debate will air live on SCETV at 7 p.m. You will find a full recap of the debate on this page after it ends.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Barnwell cheerleader now a Carolina Gamecock
80,000 people pack into Williams-Brice Stadium on a typical Saturday in the fall to see the likes of Shane Beamer, Spencer Rattler, MarShawn Lloyd, and Makenzie Williams. Wait, who is Makenzie Williams?, you might ask. She is one of the outstanding Carolina Gamecock cheerleaders that helps add excitement and spirit to the South Carolina Football game day experience.
WIS-TV
Residents react to pro-white flyer passed out in Blythewood neighborhood
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is continuing to look into the distribution of pro-white flyers that have allegedly been passed out to some people living in the Blythewood neighborhood. A Blythewood resident says he was handed one of the flyers on Halloween night. The resident says he believes the masked...
Benedict College alum killed while crossing Bluff Road on Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities and family say a 25-year-old Benedict College alum died after being struck by a car on Saturday night near Williams Brice Stadium. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on South Carolina Route 48, otherwise known as Bluff Road, near Abbott Road.
USC Gamecock
USC professor to open family-owned, community bookstore in Five Points, join with Odd Bird Books
Columbia seems to have it all — ample restaurants, music showcases and weekly Soda City markets. But there is one thing that the city may be lacking: a local, community-driven bookstore, according to Columbia residents Clint and Jenna Wallace. That's why the Wallaces are creating the upcoming book store,...
South Carolina announces solar farm planned for Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced a multi-million dollar project expected to bring a solar farm to Newberry County. According to the South Carolina Department of Commerce, Ecoplexus plans to invest $89 million in the new location, which is intended for the 3800 block of Island Ford Road in Silverstreet.
cbs17
PE teacher accused of assault on campus of a elementary school in South Carolina
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lancaster man has been arrested for inappropriately touching an adult at school, according to the SC Law Enforcement Division. Samuel Earl Sinclair, 35, of Lancaster, has been charged with second-degree assault and battery. The arrest warrant states that on Sept. 20,...
WIS-TV
Sumter School District responds to concerned parent’s photo of school lunch
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A parent at the Bates Middle School in Sumter said their child had an undercooked burger in their lunch recently. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said this concern is shared with other parents about lunches not being prepared properly. A photo taken of a...
WIS-TV
Future of South Congaree mobile home parks to be decided Tuesday
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Some South Congaree mobile home residents could be given a deadline to leave their homes Tuesday night. The town council is scheduled to hear a business license appeal from landlord Naomi Halter at its Tuesday meeting. The town revoked her business licenses in August over...
Family remembers Benedict College alum after death Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia community is mourning the loss of a Benedict College graduate after he died over the weekend. Investigators say 25-year-old Cin'Que Wilson died Saturday night when he was hit by a car along Bluff Road, not far from Williams-Brice stadium, during homecoming celebrations. Family say...
Signs honoring the Town of Chapin's century-old history now in place
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A walk through the Town of Chapin looks a lot different through the adult eyes of Mayor Al Koon. "Back when I was a child, we had one blinking light and our first grocery store which was called Chapin Red and White," Mayor Koon said. It's...
South Carolina's solar energy capacity continues to grow
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — A company has announced a multi-million dollar project expected to bring a solar farm to Newberry County. According to the South Carolina Department of Commerce, Ecoplexus plans to invest $89 million in the new location, which is intended for the 3800 block of Island Ford Road in Silverstreet.
