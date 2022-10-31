FORT LAUDERDALE - A man, who had barricaded himself inside a Coconut Creek apartment, was taken into custody after an hours-long stand-off with police. https://cbsn.ws/3U1iFey Police said around 2:30 a.m., officers were sent to the Carrington apartments, in the 4800 block of N State Road 7, for a domestic dispute. "There was some information coming in that there was a gun displayed. So the family members that were with the suspect were able to leave the apartment," said police spokesman Scotty Leamon When officers arrived the man went back inside the apartment and refused to come out. Several nearby apartments were evacuated as a precaution as police tried to get the man to surrender. Police said no shots were fired and at one point a Coral Springs police SWAT team was called in to assist. Just before 10:30 a.m. the stand off came to an end when the man surrendered.Leamon said the man was taken to the hospital for evaluation for injuries not related to the stand off.

COCONUT CREEK, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO