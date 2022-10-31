Read full article on original website
BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) -- Detectives with the Broward Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help identifying the suspects seen in the image above, which comes from a video you should view here.
tamaractalk.com
Arrest Made in North Lauderdale Grocery Robbery
Detectives on Thursday arrested the man responsible for the brazen strongarm robbery of a woman at a North Lauderdale grocery store, authorities said. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit, with assistance from BSO’s Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (V.I.P.E.R.) team, busted Marcravio Grace, 27, of Fort Lauderdale near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, according to BSO.
Click10.com
Authorities search for brazen teens believed to be behind multiple luxury car thefts
GOLDEN BEACH, Fla. – Investigators believe a gang of brazen criminals is behind a rash of luxury car robberies from Miami-Dade to Broward. It is a disturbing crime trend, with children as young as 13 being used to rip off high-end cars. “They are coming in after hours on...
cw34.com
Man caught sleeping in stolen truck with cocaine and other people's IDs, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was arrested in a compromising position. Police on the Treasure Coast said they found him sleeping in a stolen truck with drugs and more than a dozen stolen cards in his possession. Early Wednesday morning, Port St. Lucie police officers said...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance footage captures 2 suspects accused of assaulting and robbing man at hotel in Fort Lauderdale
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A person in town for a Dolphins game was robbed and roughed up at a South Florida hotel. It all happened early last Monday morning at the Comfort Suites near the 300 block of North Federal Highway. The victim told deputies he was asleep in...
Arrest made in brazen strong-arm robbery at Broward Meat & Fish market
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery that occurred back in August at the Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.Detectives said they have arrested Marcravio Grace, who faces charges related to robbery. The robbery took place at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. BSO said surveillance video showed Grace in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. He is then seen exiting the car while wearing a light-colored hat, shirt and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, BSO said he is seen approaching a woman from behind as she entered Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. Grace is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her and fleeing the scene.On Monday, Oct. 31, a flyer with a reward of up to $10,000 was issued for information that led to an arrest in this case. Shortly after, detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Grace as the subject involved, authorities said. BSO detectives said they located and arrested Grace Thursday, near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Grace faces one count of robbery in the third degree.
WSVN-TV
1 dead in Florida City as police continue to investigate shooting
FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - It has been several hours after a large police presence gathered in Florida City following a shooting that left one dead. Florida City Police blocked off a Miami-Dade busway at West Lucy Street where a man was killed as they continued their investigation, Thursday.
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for man who assaulted Deerfield Beach convenient store cashier
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was danger in store after a cashier was thrown to the ground as thieves made a cash grab. The cashier that dealt with the robbery, no longer works at a Tony’s Market where the incident occured on Oct.24. According to the Broward Sheriff’s...
Click10.com
51-year-old ID’ed as pedestrian struck, killed in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a 51-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Lauderdale Lakes. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection near the 3000 block of North State Road 7 just before 7:30 a.m on Oct.26.
Click10.com
Authorities searching for suspects after sports fan robbed, pistol-whipped in Dania Beach hotel
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sherriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects after a sports fan in town for a Miami Dolphins game was allegedly pistol-whipped and robbed at a hotel in Dania Beach. The robbery occurred around 5:20 a.m. Oct. 24,...
tamaractalk.com
Detectives Search for a Missing 15-Year-Old Tamarac Teen
A 15-year-old female is missing, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate her. Detectives said Jessica Reyes, 15, was last seen on Nov. 1, 2022, near the 6700 block of Northwest 57th Street in Tamarac. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs around 115 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Deerfield News
BREAKING NEWS DEERFIELD BEACH THIEF CAUGHT ON CAMERA: HE DIDN’T LIKE HIS CHANGE, SO THEY TOOK $8,000 INSTEAD
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: HE DIDN’T LIKE HIS CHANGE, SO THEY TOOK $8,000 INSTEAD. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit are seeking the public’s help to identify the subject in a strong-arm robbery at a business in Deerfield Beach. It all started over a change disagreement, and it was all caught on camera.
6 of 7 charges against Delray Beach police officer dropped
Suspended Delray Beach police officer Peter Sosa had six of seven charges dropped, including two felonies, but misdemeanor, reckless driving citation added; one felony remains.
Man in custody after police stand off in Coconut Creek
FORT LAUDERDALE - A man, who had barricaded himself inside a Coconut Creek apartment, was taken into custody after an hours-long stand-off with police. https://cbsn.ws/3U1iFey Police said around 2:30 a.m., officers were sent to the Carrington apartments, in the 4800 block of N State Road 7, for a domestic dispute. "There was some information coming in that there was a gun displayed. So the family members that were with the suspect were able to leave the apartment," said police spokesman Scotty Leamon When officers arrived the man went back inside the apartment and refused to come out. Several nearby apartments were evacuated as a precaution as police tried to get the man to surrender. Police said no shots were fired and at one point a Coral Springs police SWAT team was called in to assist. Just before 10:30 a.m. the stand off came to an end when the man surrendered.Leamon said the man was taken to the hospital for evaluation for injuries not related to the stand off.
Click10.com
Mother reunites with 6-year-old who was kidnapped by his father, grandmother
MIAMI – A South Florida child is finally back home and in his mother’s arms after he was found safe in Canada. Police say 6-year-old Jojo Morales’ father, Jorge Morales, and grandmother, Lilliam Pena Morales, abducted him two months ago. His mother, Yanet Concepcion, was brought to...
WALB 10
VPD: Woman helped drive suspect to Fla. after Valdosta homicide
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was arrested for helping a suspect flee to Florida after being involved in a Valdosta homicide, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Patrick Brockman was arrested in West Palm Beach, Fla. after police say he shot and killed a 26-year-old on Oct. 1....
Click10.com
Police arrest man accused of shooting at wife in Pembroke Lakes Mall parking lot
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A Miami man faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he shot at his wife in the parking lot of Pembroke Lakes Mall overnight Friday. According to Pembroke Pines police, officers with the Miami Police Department arrested...
cw34.com
Loaded gun falls out of bag at Palm Beach Gardens HS, student arrested
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a student at Palm Beach Gardens High School after a loaded gun fell out of their bag. The incident happened on Oct. 26. The school district said police confiscated the loaded gun. It was not used to threaten anyone, the district said.
Coral Springs Woman Saved From Fiery Tanker Explosion By Firefighter Boyfriend
Bryan Aparicio and Su Hninyi were on the way to a cruise when the tragedy struck. The couple’s Uber was caught in a horrible accident after another vehicle veered in front of a fuel tanker, causing it to crash and burst into flames. Bryan and Su had seconds to...
cw34.com
'You're a bastard! You're a fricking animal' Cruz hears from relatives of shooting victims
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Convicted killer Nikolas Cruz has been sentenced today in court. Relatives of the Parkland mass shooting spoke in court this afternoon, telling Cruz what they think of him. This is the second straight day that the victims' relatives have spoken to Cruz directly in...
