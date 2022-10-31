ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tamaractalk.com

Arrest Made in North Lauderdale Grocery Robbery

Detectives on Thursday arrested the man responsible for the brazen strongarm robbery of a woman at a North Lauderdale grocery store, authorities said. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit, with assistance from BSO’s Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response (V.I.P.E.R.) team, busted Marcravio Grace, 27, of Fort Lauderdale near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard, according to BSO.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Arrest made in brazen strong-arm robbery at Broward Meat & Fish market

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a man in connection to a brazen strong-arm robbery that occurred back in August at the Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale.Detectives said they have arrested Marcravio Grace, who faces charges related to robbery. The robbery took place at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 8000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale. BSO said surveillance video showed Grace in a light-colored Nissan entering a parking lot. He is then seen exiting the car while wearing a light-colored hat, shirt and dark-colored pants. A few minutes later, BSO said he is seen approaching a woman from behind as she entered Broward Meat and Fish of North Lauderdale with her children. Grace is then seen grabbing her necklace, punching her and fleeing the scene.On Monday, Oct. 31, a flyer with a reward of up to $10,000 was issued for information that led to an arrest in this case. Shortly after, detectives received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Grace as the subject involved, authorities said. BSO detectives said they located and arrested Grace Thursday, near the 1500 block of West Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Grace faces one count of robbery in the third degree.  
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

1 dead in Florida City as police continue to investigate shooting

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - It has been several hours after a large police presence gathered in Florida City following a shooting that left one dead. Florida City Police blocked off a Miami-Dade busway at West Lucy Street where a man was killed as they continued their investigation, Thursday.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
Click10.com

51-year-old ID’ed as pedestrian struck, killed in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a 51-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Lauderdale Lakes. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection near the 3000 block of North State Road 7 just before 7:30 a.m on Oct.26.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
tamaractalk.com

Detectives Search for a Missing 15-Year-Old Tamarac Teen

A 15-year-old female is missing, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate her. Detectives said Jessica Reyes, 15, was last seen on Nov. 1, 2022, near the 6700 block of Northwest 57th Street in Tamarac. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs around 115 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Man in custody after police stand off in Coconut Creek

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man, who had barricaded himself inside a Coconut Creek apartment, was taken into custody after an hours-long stand-off with police. https://cbsn.ws/3U1iFey Police said around 2:30 a.m., officers were sent to the Carrington apartments, in the 4800 block of N State Road 7, for a domestic dispute. "There was some information coming in that there was a gun displayed. So the family members that were with the suspect were able to leave the apartment," said police spokesman Scotty Leamon When officers arrived the man went back inside the apartment and refused to come out. Several nearby apartments were evacuated as a precaution as police tried to get the man to surrender. Police said no shots were fired and at one point a Coral Springs police SWAT team was called in to assist. Just before 10:30 a.m. the stand off came to an end when the man surrendered.Leamon said the man was taken to the hospital for evaluation for injuries not related to the stand off. 
COCONUT CREEK, FL
WALB 10

VPD: Woman helped drive suspect to Fla. after Valdosta homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was arrested for helping a suspect flee to Florida after being involved in a Valdosta homicide, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Patrick Brockman was arrested in West Palm Beach, Fla. after police say he shot and killed a 26-year-old on Oct. 1....
VALDOSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy