Five arrested in Roseville vandalism spree that damaged $6k in Halloween decorations

Roseville police have arrested five young men in connection to a vandalism spree Sunday night that destroyed $6,000 worth of Halloween decorations.

The incidents occurred between 10 and 11 p.m. Sunday in the Fiddyment Farms and Sun City areas, police said in a social media post.

“One resident had a large collection of handmade Halloween lawn decorations that he had created and added to over many years. All were damaged or destroyed,” according to police. “Other victims reported inflatable decorations valued at $300 or more destroyed.”

Home surveillance video showed a “dark colored” Toyota Prius pulling up to a house and several male occupants getting out. They were captured on video destroying pumpkins and using a pocketknife to slash an inflatable Halloween decoration.

After a vehicle description was circulated among police, a Roseville police officer spotted a vehicle matching the description on Foothills Boulevard near Junction Boulevard. The officer made a traffic stop near Pilgrims Drive.

“Officers searched the car and found pumpkins and lawn decorations, and several baseball bats with orange stains on them,” police said.

The people in the car were identified as Vadim Linnik of Antelope, Arthur Lutsyk of North Highlands, Marian Pristupa of Citrus Heights, Andrey Nesteruk of Roseville and Vladimir Shmat of Citrus Heights. All are 19 years old with the exception of Shmat, who is 18.

All five were arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, prowling on private property and conspiracy, and booked into the South Placer Jail, police said.

Police said they suspect the group may have vandalized more property, so police are asking those who had their decorations vandalized recently and have not yet made a police report, to do so.