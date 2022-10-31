ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, CA

Five arrested in Roseville vandalism spree that damaged $6k in Halloween decorations

By Molly Sullivan
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Roseville police have arrested five young men in connection to a vandalism spree Sunday night that destroyed $6,000 worth of Halloween decorations.

The incidents occurred between 10 and 11 p.m. Sunday in the Fiddyment Farms and Sun City areas, police said in a social media post.

“One resident had a large collection of handmade Halloween lawn decorations that he had created and added to over many years. All were damaged or destroyed,” according to police. “Other victims reported inflatable decorations valued at $300 or more destroyed.”

Home surveillance video showed a “dark colored” Toyota Prius pulling up to a house and several male occupants getting out. They were captured on video destroying pumpkins and using a pocketknife to slash an inflatable Halloween decoration.

After a vehicle description was circulated among police, a Roseville police officer spotted a vehicle matching the description on Foothills Boulevard near Junction Boulevard. The officer made a traffic stop near Pilgrims Drive.

“Officers searched the car and found pumpkins and lawn decorations, and several baseball bats with orange stains on them,” police said.

The people in the car were identified as Vadim Linnik of Antelope, Arthur Lutsyk of North Highlands, Marian Pristupa of Citrus Heights, Andrey Nesteruk of Roseville and Vladimir Shmat of Citrus Heights. All are 19 years old with the exception of Shmat, who is 18.

All five were arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, prowling on private property and conspiracy, and booked into the South Placer Jail, police said.

Police said they suspect the group may have vandalized more property, so police are asking those who had their decorations vandalized recently and have not yet made a police report, to do so.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mountain Democrat

Suspect sought in bike shop break-in

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on video surveillance breaking into a Cameron Park bike shop Oct. 23, reportedly stealing a mountain bike valued at more than $5,000. The burglar targeted Bison Bikes on Cameron Park Drive...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Police surround Elk Grove home in search of stabbing suspect

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police officers surrounded a house in Elk Grove Tuesday morning in search of a suspect who may have stabbed a relative, the Elk Grove Police Department said. According to police, a SWAT team searched the home but determined the suspect was not inside. Police said that Springhurst Drive, the road […]
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento residents arrested in takedown of nationwide catalytic converter theft ring

SACRAMENTO — A nationwide theft ring with ties to Sacramento was busted, leaving 21 people handcuffed and accused of stealing catalytic converters as part of a multi-million-dollar operation.Three of the people arrested on Wednesday are from Sacramento. Authorities believe they ran an unlicensed business out of their home where they bought the stolen car parts and then sold them to a metal refinery on the East Coast for a whopping $38 million.Video out of Oklahoma shows authorities taking down part of what they call a network of thieves, dealers and processors in this scheme.A federal grand jury indictment says Sacramento's...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

Suspect stabs young teenager, then flees, Sacramento Police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A young teenager was stabbed on Halloween night in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX40 News. Police said officers responded to a report of an assault on the 4700 block of Westlake Parkway, near Del Paso Road and Interstate 5. According to police,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man killed in Halloween crash with police cruiser in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is dead following a crash with a police officer in North Sacramento on Halloween. Around 8:10 p.m. Monday, an officer with the Sacramento Police Department and a motorcyclist collided in the area of May Street and Bell Avenue. The officer was in a marked police vehicle on the way to a reported felony in progress and did not have their siren or emergency lights on at the time of the crash, according to a news release.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Man injured in Rancho Cordova shooting, officials say

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening after he was shot, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Several people from nearby apartments reported the shooting around 5:05 p.m. along the 3500 block of Data Drive in Rancho Cordova, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who went to the scene found a victim and transported him to the hospital.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
Fox40

Owl tangled in barbed wire rescued in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An owl tangled in a barbed wire fence in Roseville was rescued by animal control, the Roseville Police Department said. The police department said animal control received a call about an injured owl on Phillips Road. Upon arrival, the responding officer found the owl tangled...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Denzil Broadhurst identified as man killed in collision with Sacramento police cruiser

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the man killed in a collision with a Sacramento police cruiser as Denzil Ollen Broadhurst, 61. The collision happened around 8:10 p.m. Monday in the area of May Street and Bell Avenue. A Sacramento Police officer was in a marked police vehicle en route to a reported felony in progress when the collision between the motorcycle and cruiser happened. Authorities said the officer did not have their siren or emergency lights on when the crash happened.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Stockton high school placed on lockdown during deputies' pursuit of armed suspect

STOCKTON (CBS SF/BCN) – A high school in Stockton was placed on lockdown Thursday morning while authorities were in pursuit of a suspect believed to be armed in the area, the Stockton Unified School District said. Deputies from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office were chasing a man believed to have a weapon who was in close proximity to Cesar Chavez High School, school district officials said. According to the district, the suspect never came near the campus or entered school grounds, but a lockdown was initiated as a precaution. During the lockdown, all students, teachers and staff remained inside the closed campus, according to SUSD.The suspect was apprehended, and the lockdown was lifted at 11:39 a.m.
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

One person injured in shooting on Fruitridge Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX40 News. According to police, officers responded around 7 a.m. to a report of a shooting on the 8600 block of Fruitridge Road. Police said officers found a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 72, struck and killed by car in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE – A 72-year-old man has died after he was struck by a car in Elk Grove on Wednesday morning. Elk Grove police say, a little before 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Hampton Oak and Canyon View drives to investigate a collision. At the scene, officers found that a pedestrian dressed in dark clothing had been struck. Officers say the driver stayed at the scene. Officers and then medics started first aid, but police say the man was pronounced dead. The name of the man has not been released at this point. Police say the driver is cooperating with the investigation. Neither speed nor driver impairment appear to have been factors, police say. 
ELK GROVE, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

42K+
Followers
734
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy