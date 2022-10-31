Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
beckersspine.com
Erlanger Health System 1st in Tennessee to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation
Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn. earned DNV's orthopedic Center of Excellence designation, the Chattanoogan reported Nov. 2. The health system is the first to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation in Tennessee and one of 27 nationwide to have the recognition. DNV orthopedic center of excellence designation is earned through advanced certification in at least three orthopedic programs.
mymix1041.com
CHI Memorial My Lung Care Mobile Screening at Cleveland Family YMCA
We are joined by Rob Headrick Chief of Thoracic Surgery. They will be hosting a lung screening at the Cleveland Family YMCA this Saturday, November 5 from 8:00 pm – 2:00 pm. Call 495-Lung to register. Register online at https://www.memorial.org/en/services/rees-skillern-cancer-institute/buz-standefer-lung-center/lung-cancer-screening.html.
WTVC
Chattanooga Center for Creative Arts goes remote due to absences from flu
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Chattanooga Center for Creative Arts (CCA) has switched to remote learning for the next two days due to a high number of flu related absences, according to Steve Doremus with Hamilton County Schools. Doremus says CCA reported approximately 25% absent on Monday, 33% on Tuesday,...
WDEF
Influenza cases rising in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Dr. Stephen Miller of the Hamilton County Health Department says flu cases are rising much faster than anticipated this year. Miller says, this year, the flu has been particularly bad in the Southeastern part of the United States and one person has already passed away from it in North Carolina.
mcnewstn.com
Retail PILOT Program Gleans Tangible Success with Food City Groundbreaking Ceremony
Kimball, Tenn. – Passerbys would be hardpressed not to have noticed the work that has been going on at the location in Kimball, but Marion County and the Town of Kimball ceremonially welcomed a new business to the area this week. Food City grocery store will have a location open in late summer or early fall of 2023 on between Main Street and Dixie Lee Center Road. Several local and state officials joined company executives to help usher in well-wishes for the new endeavor.
WDEF
TECH BYTE: Don’t Fall for Political Texting Scams
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The mid-term election is almost here, which means our phones are blowing up with political texts. Yes, they’re annoying, and some could even be scams. But there are things you can do to keep from falling for them. If you’ve been bombarded with political...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County students homeless at 'historic' rate and Tennessee foster crisis persists
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s an issue that’s far from over in Tennessee: children need foster homes, but there aren’t enough to reach the demand. And in Hamilton County, homelessness is prevalent among youth. “We do have a crisis in Tennessee," says Liz Blasbery, Executive Director...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga City Council Adopts Westside Community Transformation Plan
On Tuesday, The Chattanooga City Council adopted the Westside Evolves Plan, which provides a ten-year strategy for change in the city’s oldest public housing community. The plan was developed over a two-year period with more than 82 percent of the area’s 4500 residents participating in the process. In further support of the plan, City Council also voted to approve an interlocal agreement that will allow the City to provide $1 million from its affordable housing fund to support the renovation of the historic James A. Henry school.
freightwaves.com
A journey from trucker to truck broker founder
This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Future of Freight Festival live event taking place in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Showcasing a winning combination between brokerage startup and TMS company. DETAILS: Brittany Traylor, who started her career...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Juvenile Court Administrator’s Contributions to Child Welfare and Justice Recognized with Glaze Award
RINGGOLD _ The Council of Juvenile Court Judges of Georgia honors Catoosa County Juvenile Court Administrator Tammy M. Hardin with the 2022 Martha K. Glaze Award, in recognition of her outstanding service benefiting children’s welfare and justice. “I am honored and humbled by this recognition from the Council and...
WDEF
More To The Story: Why do some people age quicker than others?
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This is the MultiDisciplinary Research Building on the campus of UTC. The SimCenter. A lot of smart people are here. This man is one of the best: Dr. Hong Qin. He’s a professor of computer science and research. His research….condensed into these two pages….only two...
chattanoogacw.com
PIE Innovation Center in Cleveland now open, aims to set high schoolers in right direction
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — New opportunities are becoming available to juniors and seniors in Bradley County. Tuesday morning, the PIE Innovation Center opened its doors to the community to help these high school students prepare for the next phase of life. PIE stands for "Partnerships in Industry & Education." The...
WDEF
UTC launching cybersecurity degree
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – UTC will offer a degree in Cybersecurity beginning next year. University officials announced the new degree program on Thursday. The Bachelor of Applied Science in Information Technology in Cybersecurity program will begin the spring of 2023. UTC says the degree will address needs in the modern...
leeclarion.com
Three things for November 2
1. Investigation underway after body found at First Baptist Cleveland. On Monday, Oct. 31, an employee of the First Baptist Cleveland church on Kieth Street found an unknown man in a car in the parking lot, who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead by EMS when they arrived on the scene. As of now, the man’s name is not being released by police.
WTVC
Nature's beauty at Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tish Gailmard is back with a furry friend on The Daily Refresh. She tells us about their year-end campaign, the Red Wolf photo exhibit, and how you can get two free trees!
fox17.com
"Ludicrous:" Teachers say new 3rd grade retention law could be detrimental to students
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new Tennessee law requires 3rd graders to pass a single standardized reading test in order to avoid being held back and move on to 4th grade. While some lawmakers are in support of the law, many teachers believe it could be detrimental to students.
WDEF
Enterprise Center Recieves EPA Grant
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Environmental Protection Agency announced today that the Enterprise Center is receiving a federal grant to conduct some air quality research in Hamilton County. They are receiving nearly $500,000 in funding for the Community Air Pollution Monitoring Project. This funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and...
chattanoogapulse.com
Head Of The Hooch Returns To Chattanooga This Weekend, Marking 18 Years On The River
One of the most highly anticipated rowing competitions/boat races in the country descends upon the Scenic City this coming weekend on Saturday and Sunday with Head of the Hooch and this will be the 18th year this event is taking place here in Chattanooga. Regatta Director, Mike Connors joined Greg...
WDEF
The Chattanooga Choo-Choo Announces Restoration Project
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- We are learning more about the changes coming to the Chattanooga Choo Choo. A full scale renovation is underway at the Choo Choo Hotel and Gardens. The hotel will be increased to nearly 130 rooms, have a 150 person capacity ballroom with a courtyard, an outdoor pool, and new restaurants among other features.
WDEF
Driving Our Economy Forward: NOVONIX
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One Chattanooga company is working to make North America a greener place – making money, and running on sustainable energy. And their company only continues to grow. NOVONIX talked to News 12 about how they’re driving our economy forward. “NOVONIX started here in...
