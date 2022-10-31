ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Erlanger Health System 1st in Tennessee to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation

Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn. earned DNV's orthopedic Center of Excellence designation, the Chattanoogan reported Nov. 2. The health system is the first to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation in Tennessee and one of 27 nationwide to have the recognition. DNV orthopedic center of excellence designation is earned through advanced certification in at least three orthopedic programs.
CHI Memorial My Lung Care Mobile Screening at Cleveland Family YMCA

We are joined by Rob Headrick Chief of Thoracic Surgery. They will be hosting a lung screening at the Cleveland Family YMCA this Saturday, November 5 from 8:00 pm – 2:00 pm. Call 495-Lung to register. Register online at https://www.memorial.org/en/services/rees-skillern-cancer-institute/buz-standefer-lung-center/lung-cancer-screening.html.
Influenza cases rising in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Dr. Stephen Miller of the Hamilton County Health Department says flu cases are rising much faster than anticipated this year. Miller says, this year, the flu has been particularly bad in the Southeastern part of the United States and one person has already passed away from it in North Carolina.
Retail PILOT Program Gleans Tangible Success with Food City Groundbreaking Ceremony

Kimball, Tenn. – Passerbys would be hardpressed not to have noticed the work that has been going on at the location in Kimball, but Marion County and the Town of Kimball ceremonially welcomed a new business to the area this week. Food City grocery store will have a location open in late summer or early fall of 2023 on between Main Street and Dixie Lee Center Road. Several local and state officials joined company executives to help usher in well-wishes for the new endeavor.
TECH BYTE: Don’t Fall for Political Texting Scams

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The mid-term election is almost here, which means our phones are blowing up with political texts. Yes, they’re annoying, and some could even be scams. But there are things you can do to keep from falling for them. If you’ve been bombarded with political...
Chattanooga City Council Adopts Westside Community Transformation Plan

On Tuesday, The Chattanooga City Council adopted the Westside Evolves Plan, which provides a ten-year strategy for change in the city’s oldest public housing community. The plan was developed over a two-year period with more than 82 percent of the area’s 4500 residents participating in the process. In further support of the plan, City Council also voted to approve an interlocal agreement that will allow the City to provide $1 million from its affordable housing fund to support the renovation of the historic James A. Henry school.
A journey from trucker to truck broker founder

This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Future of Freight Festival live event taking place in Chattanooga, Tennessee. For more information on the event, click here. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Showcasing a winning combination between brokerage startup and TMS company. DETAILS: Brittany Traylor, who started her career...
More To The Story: Why do some people age quicker than others?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This is the MultiDisciplinary Research Building on the campus of UTC. The SimCenter. A lot of smart people are here. This man is one of the best: Dr. Hong Qin. He’s a professor of computer science and research. His research….condensed into these two pages….only two...
UTC launching cybersecurity degree

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – UTC will offer a degree in Cybersecurity beginning next year. University officials announced the new degree program on Thursday. The Bachelor of Applied Science in Information Technology in Cybersecurity program will begin the spring of 2023. UTC says the degree will address needs in the modern...
Three things for November 2

1. Investigation underway after body found at First Baptist Cleveland. On Monday, Oct. 31, an employee of the First Baptist Cleveland church on Kieth Street found an unknown man in a car in the parking lot, who was unresponsive. He was pronounced dead by EMS when they arrived on the scene. As of now, the man’s name is not being released by police.
Enterprise Center Recieves EPA Grant

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Environmental Protection Agency announced today that the Enterprise Center is receiving a federal grant to conduct some air quality research in Hamilton County. They are receiving nearly $500,000 in funding for the Community Air Pollution Monitoring Project. This funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and...
The Chattanooga Choo-Choo Announces Restoration Project

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- We are learning more about the changes coming to the Chattanooga Choo Choo. A full scale renovation is underway at the Choo Choo Hotel and Gardens. The hotel will be increased to nearly 130 rooms, have a 150 person capacity ballroom with a courtyard, an outdoor pool, and new restaurants among other features.
Driving Our Economy Forward: NOVONIX

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One Chattanooga company is working to make North America a greener place – making money, and running on sustainable energy. And their company only continues to grow. NOVONIX talked to News 12 about how they’re driving our economy forward. “NOVONIX started here in...
