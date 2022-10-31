ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll worker training emphasizes conflict resolution

By Abigail Cloutier, Patty Coller
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -There’s an extra emphasis on conflict resolution in poll worker training this year.

Director of the Mahoning County Board of Elections Tom McCabe says it’s always been part of the training, but Mahoning and other counties have expanded it this year.

Election Day 2022: What you need to know for voting in Ohio, Pennsylvania

While McCabe says they don’t anticipate any problem, he wants to reassure voters their votes are cast and counted accurately.

“With the environment around the country, when it comes to elections –if their votes are cast and counted properly. So, it’s something we thought was important here in Mahoning County,” he said.

The Board of Elections handles any potential issues at the polls and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office is prepared to answer any calls during election season.

