East Lansing, MI

The 1909: President Stanley update, ASMSU's new Vice President of Governmental Affairs and election updates

By The State News Podcast Network
The State News, Michigan State University
The State News, Michigan State University
 3 days ago

Lily Guiney goes in-depth about the dispute between the Board of Trustees and President Stanley. Guiney discusses the advocacy of a MSU psychology student for more access to Narcan, used for medical emergencies. She goes in depth on polling and voting information and examines ballot proposals. Finally, Guiney discusses ASMSU's new Vice President of Governmental Affairs.

This week on The 1909:

"The 1909" team

Podcast coordinator: Shakyra Mabone

Host: Lily Guiney

Edited by: SaMya Overall, Dina Kaur, Shakyra Mabone and Claire Grant

EAST LANSING, MI
