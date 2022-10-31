ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Mills Administration Sending Inflation Relief Checks to Around 850,000 Residents and Maine People.

On 1st November 2022, the mills admistration declares that they will provide relief checks to the taxpayers of Maine and around the state. The Mills administration will provide relief checks to more than 850,000 people and residents as you can see from the title. This inflation relief is one of the strongest reliefs ever for the residents of the country.
Maine Second Congressional District Candidate Profiles

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - In the candidate profiles, you will hear from all three candidates running, Incumbent Democrat Jared Golden, Republican challenger Bruce Poliqiun and Independent challenger Tiffany Bond. We had planned a debate, partnering with WABI and the Aroostook Partnership for this race. Parameters were set ahead of time saying all three candidates were invited, if they were polling at least 15% by the Friday before the debate. All three candidates agreed. After agreeing to join us, Congressman Golden changed his mind, stating he would only come if all three candidates were invited unconditionally. WAGM and our partners agreed that we could not change the rules after all three candidates agreed to the original proposal. At that time, Congressman Golden withdrew and the debate was cancelled. We still wanted to give you a good look at the candidates running, so News Director Kelly O’Mara spoke with each candidate one on one, asking them the same questions, with no time limit given on their answers.
Republicans? Democrats? How Maine’s political landscape has shifted

AUGUSTA, Maine — David Emery remembers when he first ran for office in 1970, Republicans were strong in Maine. “You could go to Knox, Lincoln, and Waldo, Sagadahoc except for Topsham and Bath. All those towns were Republican. A Republican running in Falmouth would win two-to-one,” Emery said. A few years later, he became Maine’s first district congressman — as a Republican.
Mills, LePage campaign with less than one week until Election Day

MAINE, USA — Both major party candidates for Maine governor hit the campaign trail Wednesday, each in friendly party strongholds. Former Governor Paul LePage, a Republican, hosted a press conference at Dysarts Truck Stop in Hermon, standing in front of a parked heating oil delivery truck while discussing high heating energy costs Mainers are currently facing.
Some Maine towns have changed congressional districts since the last election

MAINE, USA — The 2020 U.S. Census shows Maine's population grew by 2.6%. With the census comes a new congressional district map. The only county affected this decade is Kennebec, with a dozen towns changing districts. If you live in Augusta, Chelsea, Farmingdale, Hallowell, Manchester, Readfield, or Winthrop, you have shifted from Congressional District 1 to Congressional District 2.
Lepage speaks out on impending heating oil crisis during campaign stop

HERMON — Former governor and current candidate Paul LePage was at Dysart’s in Hermon Wednesday, along with district two candidate Bruce Poliquin, talking about what they call an impending heating oil crisis this winter. Lepage says the state is facing a crisis in terms of heating oil, kerosene,...
Maine and New Hampshire Are Getting Absolutely Screwed This Weekend

There's no way this is real life. It's November. IN NEW ENGLAND. And we're turning the clocks back this weekend. And we're getting absolutely screwed because of it. Maybe next to the fact that the rest of the country is on the metric system and we're the only country that isn't, one of the most controversial things that seems like it'll forever be debated is the time change.
Bar Harbor to show support for Maine lobstermen

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Recently, lobstermen in Maine have been busy fighting against newly proposed restrictions from the federal government on how they can fish. The federal regulations are meant to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates fewer than 350 of these whales are alive.
