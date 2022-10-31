Read full article on original website
Consequential Maine Senate race flooded with outsider money
CARIBOU, Maine — A Maine Senate race in Aroostook County is garnering national attention as Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, faces off against challenger Rep. Sue Bernard, R-Caribou. The race is consequential in that Aroostook County has a state senator in the presidential role, the second in command in...
Older Mainers share concerns ahead of midterm elections
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Jessica Simpson is 71 and worked for the Social Security Administration for more than three decades before retiring to Maine. "I do consider myself one of the fortunate people," Simpson said. She added that's because she has a federal pension. Now she spends her time...
What’s driving Maine’s surging electricity costs? Despite campaign rhetoric, not renewable energy
Electricity and energy prices are major issues in Maine's gubernatorial race ahead of what is expected to be a difficult winter for many families. But the political rhetoric often obscures the real reasons electricity rates are rising across New England – and appear poised to go even higher in Maine.
Mills Administration Sending Inflation Relief Checks to Around 850,000 Residents and Maine People.
On 1st November 2022, the mills admistration declares that they will provide relief checks to the taxpayers of Maine and around the state. The Mills administration will provide relief checks to more than 850,000 people and residents as you can see from the title. This inflation relief is one of the strongest reliefs ever for the residents of the country.
Maine Second Congressional District Candidate Profiles
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - In the candidate profiles, you will hear from all three candidates running, Incumbent Democrat Jared Golden, Republican challenger Bruce Poliqiun and Independent challenger Tiffany Bond. We had planned a debate, partnering with WABI and the Aroostook Partnership for this race. Parameters were set ahead of time saying all three candidates were invited, if they were polling at least 15% by the Friday before the debate. All three candidates agreed. After agreeing to join us, Congressman Golden changed his mind, stating he would only come if all three candidates were invited unconditionally. WAGM and our partners agreed that we could not change the rules after all three candidates agreed to the original proposal. At that time, Congressman Golden withdrew and the debate was cancelled. We still wanted to give you a good look at the candidates running, so News Director Kelly O’Mara spoke with each candidate one on one, asking them the same questions, with no time limit given on their answers.
No, Gov. Janet Mills did not create a grocery tax
MAINE, USA — Many of you have asked us about a political ad you've seen running on our air where Republicans say Gov. Janet Mills created a grocery tax, potentially costing the average Maine family close to $60 a month. We can tell you, that is not true. But...
Republicans? Democrats? How Maine’s political landscape has shifted
AUGUSTA, Maine — David Emery remembers when he first ran for office in 1970, Republicans were strong in Maine. “You could go to Knox, Lincoln, and Waldo, Sagadahoc except for Topsham and Bath. All those towns were Republican. A Republican running in Falmouth would win two-to-one,” Emery said. A few years later, he became Maine’s first district congressman — as a Republican.
Maine Democrats, Gov. Janet Mills kick off "Roe-vember" with abortion rights rally in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine -- Nov. 1, 2022 — One week before Election Day, Maine Democrats are rallying on an issue they believe will help re-elect Governor Janet Mills and keep Democratic majorities in the state legislature -- abortion rights. Maine Democrats are calling this month "Roe-vember" to remind voters of...
Mills, LePage campaign with less than one week until Election Day
MAINE, USA — Both major party candidates for Maine governor hit the campaign trail Wednesday, each in friendly party strongholds. Former Governor Paul LePage, a Republican, hosted a press conference at Dysarts Truck Stop in Hermon, standing in front of a parked heating oil delivery truck while discussing high heating energy costs Mainers are currently facing.
Over 80,000 signatures to protect Maine elections submitted to the Secretary of State
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Protect Maine elections held a press conference in the state house today and submitted over 80,000 signatures to the secretary of state’s office. They say those signatures represent the voices of Mainers who are tired of their voice being drowned out by foreign government interference and dark money special interest groups.
Some Maine towns have changed congressional districts since the last election
MAINE, USA — The 2020 U.S. Census shows Maine's population grew by 2.6%. With the census comes a new congressional district map. The only county affected this decade is Kennebec, with a dozen towns changing districts. If you live in Augusta, Chelsea, Farmingdale, Hallowell, Manchester, Readfield, or Winthrop, you have shifted from Congressional District 1 to Congressional District 2.
Lepage speaks out on impending heating oil crisis during campaign stop
HERMON — Former governor and current candidate Paul LePage was at Dysart’s in Hermon Wednesday, along with district two candidate Bruce Poliquin, talking about what they call an impending heating oil crisis this winter. Lepage says the state is facing a crisis in terms of heating oil, kerosene,...
Maine and New Hampshire Are Getting Absolutely Screwed This Weekend
There's no way this is real life. It's November. IN NEW ENGLAND. And we're turning the clocks back this weekend. And we're getting absolutely screwed because of it. Maybe next to the fact that the rest of the country is on the metric system and we're the only country that isn't, one of the most controversial things that seems like it'll forever be debated is the time change.
Let’s Break Down Powerball Winnings After Taxes for Maine and New Hampshire
$1.2 billion dollars is life-changing money for almost anyone. Wednesday night's Powerball drawing could make someone an instant billionaire, right? Well not so fast. By the time the government gets a hold of their cut, you're going to be left with a lot less than $1.2B. Not only does the...
Bar Harbor to show support for Maine lobstermen
BAR HARBOR, Maine — Recently, lobstermen in Maine have been busy fighting against newly proposed restrictions from the federal government on how they can fish. The federal regulations are meant to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates fewer than 350 of these whales are alive.
The Major Sign That Your Maine Neighbors Have Accepted You
One of the quickest (and maybe even most harsh) lessons that I learned when moving to Maine over the summer was that just because I now live in Maine, doesn't mean I'm necessarily accepted here. I showed my greenness right off the bat, foolishly calling myself a Mainer. I just...
Here Are 8 of The Most Shocking Truths About Hunger in Maine
As we are underway starting out our 2nd day here at Camp Out Hunger 2022, I am reminded why this event is so vital. The stigma surrounding hunger is thick and for many, uncomfortable to talk about and face. But sadly, it is happening all around us, in the state we call home.
Federal appeals court affirms dismissal of Calvary Chapel suit against Mills
BANGOR, Maine — A federal appeals court issued a caustic opinion agreeing with a Maine district court judge that a lawsuit filed by Calvary Chapel in Orrington against Gov. Janet Mills is moot. The suit claimed the restrictions she imposed due to COVID-19 were unconstitutional and discriminatory because they...
Your Choice, Your Voice: Immigrants and asylum seekers transform Maine communities
The influx of asylum seekers and immigrants to Maine has transformed communities in the greater Portland area. It is a topic that WMTW viewers have selected as one of their most important of this election year as part of the Your Choice, Your Voice series. South Portland High School has...
New grant program aims to improve worker transport in rural Maine
BETHEL, Maine — The Maine Department of Transportation awarded the first grant in its Workforce Transportation Pilot Program to Sunday River and the Bethel Area Chamber of Commerce. The funds come from the American Rescue Plan and were allocated by Gov. Janet Mills’ Jobs and Recovery Plan. The money...
