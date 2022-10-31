Read full article on original website
Alcohol played part in Emporia State football player’s drowning
GRAND LAKE – The death of an Emporia State football player who jumped off a cliff on Grand Lake last summer was an accidental drowning, according to a medical report released Thursday. Brexten Green, from Cashion, died July 2, in the Dripping Springs arm of Grand Lake. His body was recovered in approximately 31 feet […]
WIBW
Hayden inducts priest, basketball team, philanthropist into hall of fame
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hayden Catholic High School has inducted a priest, basketball team, former staff member and philanthropist into the 2022 Hall of Fame. The school said Fr. Tim Haberkorn, class of 1984, was honored with the Hayden Alumni Achievement recognization. A priest of three decades, it said he has helped parishioners at Christ the King Parish in Kansas City, Cathedral of St. Peter, in KC, Holy Cross Parish in Overland Park, St. Joseph’s Parish in Olpe, St. Mary’s in Hartford and Sacred Heart - St. Joseph Parish in Topeka.
WIBW
K-State men’s basketball rolls over Washburn, 76-49
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wildcats welcomed the Ichabods for an exhibition, as Jerome Tang kicked off his Kansas State era with a bang. K-State led 45-26 at the half, and led 63-33 at one point. Cam Carter led all scorers with 13 points while Connor Deffebaugh led Washburn with...
WIBW
Kansas National Guard to induct 7 into Hall of Fame
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a 2-year hiatus, the Kansas National Guard will induct seven members into its Hall of Fame. The Kansas National Guard says its Hall of Fame will host an induction ceremony for seven new members at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Nickell Armory, 2722 S. Topeka Blvd.
WIBW
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Olivia Ludolph
LE ROY, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Olivia Ludolph from Southern Coffey County High School. Olivia competes in track and volleyball, cheerleads and plays in the band. She’s also in choir, an Honor Flight guardian and in STUCO, Phi Theta Kappa, Titan leadership... and Trap Shooting.
WIBW
David Beasley comes to K-State University Landon Lecture
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Today Kansas State University held its Landon Lecture series at the Student Union. Landon Lecture Series is one of the nation’s most prestigious and well-known lectures. Several times a year, global leaders share insight on the Landon Lecture stage. Today’s guest speaker was David Beasley,...
WIBW
Topeka couple escapes injury, driver hospitalized after Johnson Co. wreck
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka couple escaped serious injuries when a Kansas City driver was sent to the hospital after colliding with their vehicle. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of I-435 and K-32 Highway with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Sunflower Salute honors veterans in downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s annual tribute to veterans returns to the downtown streets Saturday, Nov. 5. The Sunflower Salute parade steps off at 11 a.m. from SW 10th and Harrison. The parade will proceed down 10th to S. Kansas Ave., where it will pass a reviewing, where participants will be recognized before heading north on Kansas Ave. Anyone who would like to participate should register at SW 6th and Harrison, starting at 9 a.m.
KVOE
Council Grove man airlifted to Wichita hospital after crash northeast of Emporia
Lyon County deputies say a Council Grove man was airlifted to Wichita for medical treatment after a crash in northeast Lyon County on Monday. Deputy James Baker says the crash near Kansas Highway 99 and Road 250 was reported at 9:30 am. The wreck happened when 75-year-old Martin Gilbert, who was driving a fully-loaded grain truck southbound on K-99, went off the highway for unlisted reasons. Gilbert lost control and the semi rolled at least once.
WIBW
Topeka residents now have access to pediatric specialized care closer to home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is bringing specialized pediatric care closer to home. Along with Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, the two organizations are working together for a new clinic at 9th and Mulvane. ”We’ll be able to provide really anything that we offer in Kansas...
WIBW
Activist begins conversation to return Topeka HBCU to black community
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local community activist Curtis Pitts hosted a meeting at the Statehouse with community leaders to return the former Industrial and Educational Institute of Topeka -- which is now part of the Topeka Correctional Facility -- to the black community. Today’s meeting included local leaders, including pastors,...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
WIBW
Local philanthropists honored for giving back to the community in various ways
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An award ceremony to honor local philanthropists for their community efforts and support was at the Topeka Country Club Thursday morning. The Topeka Association of Fundraising Professionals decided to host its celebratory philanthropy luncheon on Thursday, which is just two weeks away from National Philanthropy Day on November 15.
KCTV 5
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
WIBW
Franklin Co. officials search for missing woman with Topeka ties
POMONA, Kan. (WIBW) - Franklin County officials are searching for a missing woman with ties to the Topeka area. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 2, that deputies were called to the 500 block of K-68 Highway on the west side of Pomona with reports of a missing person.
WIBW
Fort Riley Blvd. reopened after crews clear 3-vehicle rollover crash
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley Blvd. was closed in Manhattan for about an hour as crews cleared the scene of a 3-vehicle rollover crash that sent one person to the hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash report indicates that around 8:40 a.m., on Wednesday, Nov. 2, emergency crews were...
WIBW
City of Topeka explains one-stop resource for housing assistance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka announced a new program this week they hope will make it easier for people who need help with housing. It’s called EAS, or Equity Access Shelter. It’s meant to give people a single contact for accessing rent or mortgage assistance. Currently, they might have to call and fill out applications at a half dozen agencies in order to get what they need.
Kansas sheriff declines criminal investigation of governor
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill will not be pursuing a criminal investigation of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly following a complaint filed by a Republican group earlier this year. In June, the Republican Governors Association, RGA, asked a local prosecutor and sheriff to investigate the Democratic governor for what it alleged was the […]
WIBW
Downtown Manhattan, Shawnee Co. Courthouse to light up green for veterans
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Green lights will light up areas of Manhattan and Topeka to show support for veterans and their families. Riley County says that starting Sunday, Nov. 6, green lights will be installed and displayed along Poyntz Ave. in downtown Manhattan to show support for military veterans and their families. The display will last one weekend and is part of a national event.
WIBW
Shawnee County Solid Waste worker injured when hit by car Thursday morning in west-central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County Solid Waste worker was injured Thursday morning in a car-trash truck collision in west-central Topeka, police said. The crash was reported around 7:25 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of S.W. Washburn Avenue. Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that a black...
