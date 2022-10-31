ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Mother Jones

Georgians Are Voting Early in Record Numbers

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After two full days of early voting in Georgia, the state’s remarkable midterm turnout was on track to exceed that of the 2020 presidential election. The contentious Senate race between former college...
GEORGIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Huge Turnout: 11 million early votes already cast in midterm elections

Early voting turnout is set to rival the 2018 midterms, with more than 11 million ballots already cast in the upcoming midterm election, according to data from the United States Election Project, run by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald. Thirteen days out from Election Day, voters in...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Are Democrats in even deeper trouble in Arizona? Pollsters say race between Democrat incumbent Senator Mark Kelly and his Republican rival is now a toss-up

In a sign the political tides are changing with less than two weeks before midterm elections, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report has changed the Arizona Senate race from 'lean Democrat' to 'toss-up.'. Despite Democrats outspending Republicans in the Copper State, the race was switched Thursday back to a toss up...
ARIZONA STATE
Nymag.com

What the Polls Say Today: Red Alert for Patty Murray?

Eight days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in most states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong, and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
GEORGIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Democrats switching voter registrations to the GOP in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania's registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Kelly holds 3-point lead in Kansas governor’s race: poll

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) holds a narrow lead over her Republican challenger, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, according to a new poll from Emerson College Polling and The Hill. The poll, which was released on Wednesday, found that 46 percent of very likely Kansas voters surveyed said they supported Kelly, while 43 percent said…
KANSAS STATE
WTVR-TV

More than 21 million Americans have voted early as of Monday

As of Monday morning, more than 21 million Americans have voted early in the 2022 elections, according to the University of Florida’s United States Elections Project. The last midterm election in 2018 saw some of the highest turnout in history. Experts expect a high turnout again this time around.
GEORGIA STATE
Idaho8.com

Pre-election voting is surpassing 2018 levels with more than 21 million ballots cast

Pre-election voting is outpacing 2018 so far across 36 states where the data is available, according to Catalist. Catalist — a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue advocacy organizations — is giving insights into who is voting before November and has data from those states for the last three cycles.
ARIZONA STATE

