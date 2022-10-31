Read full article on original website
Related
Senate control is likely to come down to these four states
You know Election Day is closing in when the kids are trick-or-treating. And with the costumes out, the picture for the Senate is clearer than ever.
Early voting numbers offer a glimmer of hope for Democrats in midterms
Just a couple of months ago, it looked like Democrats might achieve an almost impossible feat in modern electoral politics. The end of Roe v Wade and ongoing attacks on abortion rights had galvanised voters, giving the party hope of keeping their majority in Congress, even while the incumbent Democratic president’s approval ratings were deep underwater.
Georgians Are Voting Early in Record Numbers
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. After two full days of early voting in Georgia, the state’s remarkable midterm turnout was on track to exceed that of the 2020 presidential election. The contentious Senate race between former college...
americanmilitarynews.com
Huge Turnout: 11 million early votes already cast in midterm elections
Early voting turnout is set to rival the 2018 midterms, with more than 11 million ballots already cast in the upcoming midterm election, according to data from the United States Election Project, run by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald. Thirteen days out from Election Day, voters in...
Early voting data shows Republicans participating at higher rate than 2020; Democrats stay nearly the same
New data shows that Democrats continue to vote early at a greater rate than Republicans, but the gap is narrowing in this year's midterm elections compared to 2020.
AOL Corp
Kari Lake suggests early voting be restricted in Arizona as she repeats election lies
In an interview on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake would not explicitly commit to accepting the outcome of her upcoming election if she loses to her Democratic opponent. "Let me ask you why it is that you have not said — or maybe you'll...
Are Democrats in even deeper trouble in Arizona? Pollsters say race between Democrat incumbent Senator Mark Kelly and his Republican rival is now a toss-up
In a sign the political tides are changing with less than two weeks before midterm elections, the nonpartisan Cook Political Report has changed the Arizona Senate race from 'lean Democrat' to 'toss-up.'. Despite Democrats outspending Republicans in the Copper State, the race was switched Thursday back to a toss up...
Georgia election official asks Biden, Abrams how many records they need to break to get apology
Continued record voter turnout in Georgia following the Biden administration’s lawsuit against the state alleging racist voting practices and the president’s accusation that the system is "Jim Crow 2.0" has at least one Georgia election official looking for an apology from the administration. "How many turnout records do...
Voting dress code: What not to wear to the polls
An outfit may not be the first thing most people think of before heading to the polls, but a misstep while dressing could jeopardize one's vote.
HALLOWEEN SCARE: Dems' midterm fears worsen as election forecasters shift more races toward GOP in final weeks
Democrats across the country are facing an increasingly bleak outlook as election forecasters continue to shift more races in Republicans' favor with less than two weeks to go before Election Day. The shifts have taken place in a number of races once thought out of reach for Republicans. But, as...
Nymag.com
What the Polls Say Today: Red Alert for Patty Murray?
Eight days before Election Day, the overall midterms picture is looking up for Republicans. With early voting underway in most states, it seems that a Republican wave of undetermined size is approaching, putting the Senate into play and very likely delivering the House to the GOP. But in weather and in politics, forecasts are often wrong, and there are multiple unknown factors to take into account.
thecentersquare.com
Democrats switching voter registrations to the GOP in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania's registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than...
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
This is the late message some Democrats believe could make a difference in close elections
With just over a week to go until Election Day, a collection of Democratic candidates and supportive groups are willing to try a strategy that several party strategists acknowledge has not been very successful so far.
Kelly holds 3-point lead in Kansas governor’s race: poll
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) holds a narrow lead over her Republican challenger, state Attorney General Derek Schmidt, according to a new poll from Emerson College Polling and The Hill. The poll, which was released on Wednesday, found that 46 percent of very likely Kansas voters surveyed said they supported Kelly, while 43 percent said…
If you haven't registered to vote, here are the states where you can register in-person on Election Day
The last day of voting in the 2022 midterm elections is Tuesday, November 8, which is Election Day. While voter registration has closed in many states, some offer same-day, in-person voter registration. In 17 states and DC, voters can register and cast their ballot at the same time. The last...
No, it’s not only Democratic cities that take days to count votes
Hoping to proactively rebut misinformation about the reliability of midterm election results, election officials are warning voters not to expect complete results on election night. They say that in many cases, ballots will still be counted in many states days later. In a tweet, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, singled out...
NotedDC — Georgia record early voting: Who stands to benefit?
With one of the tightest Senate races in the country and a high-profile gubernatorial rematch, Georgia’s midterm early vote is rivaling turnout at the same point in 2020, a presidential election year. As of Monday, the Georgia secretary of State’s office reported in-person turnout of more than 1.5 million...
WTVR-TV
More than 21 million Americans have voted early as of Monday
As of Monday morning, more than 21 million Americans have voted early in the 2022 elections, according to the University of Florida’s United States Elections Project. The last midterm election in 2018 saw some of the highest turnout in history. Experts expect a high turnout again this time around.
Idaho8.com
Pre-election voting is surpassing 2018 levels with more than 21 million ballots cast
Pre-election voting is outpacing 2018 so far across 36 states where the data is available, according to Catalist. Catalist — a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue advocacy organizations — is giving insights into who is voting before November and has data from those states for the last three cycles.
Comments / 0