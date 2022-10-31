Read full article on original website
Off-duty firefighter killed in crash along I-91
Police say Thomas Mieles was in the left lane outside of his car when he was hit.
wutv29.com
Former FedEx driver arraigned on murder, arson charges in death of elderly woman
EPHRATAH, NY (WRGB) — A Utica man is facing murder and arson charges after and elderly woman was found dead following a house fire. Investigators say back on May 13, 2022, State Police say the body of 74- year- old Sara E. Stinnett was found deceased in the home following a structure fire on Route 67 in the Town of Ephratah.
Fatal SUV crash in Plainville kills 3-year-old
TOWN OF PLAINVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police has reported that a 3-year-old was killed in a fatal single-vehicle accident in the Town of Plainville on November 2nd. Around 8:54 pm on Wednesday, troopers arrived at Frost Hill Road to investigate a very serious single-vehicle involving a 2004 Ford Expedition. The initial […]
WKTV
Utica police investigating after man shot in leg on Kemble Street
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg on Kemble Street Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the 1500 block around 3 p.m. after people reported shots fired in the area. Officers found more than 15 spent shell casings at the scene...
Troopers release name of Central NY toddler killed in car crash; 6 others taken to hospital
Plainfield, N.Y. — Troopers have released the name of a 3-year-old from Central New York who was killed in a car crash in Otsego County Wednesday. Amina Estrada, of Rome, was pronounced dead after the crash on Forest Hill Road in the town of Plainfield after a 2004 Ford Expedition struck an embankment and partially overturned around 8:54 p.m., troopers said in a news release.
MCSO arrests three people after elementary school burglaries
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three SUNY Morrisville students were arrested after a series of burglaries at the Edward R. Andrews Elementary School in the Village of Morrisville, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that on three different dates, people entered the school, which is part of the Morrisville-Eaton Central School District, outside of […]
Three teens facing weapons charges after police pursue stolen vehicle in Syracuse and Solvay
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Three teenagers are facing weapons charges after they fled police in a stolen car Wednesday evening. Around 5 p.m., police patrolling Syracuse’s North Side saw a Hyundai Sonata with multiple occupants that was determined to be stolen on Butternut Street near Warham Street and began a pursuit when the vehicle failed to stop, said Lt. Matthew Malinowski, a spokesperson for Syracuse police.
localsyr.com
Former Fugitive of the Week, Christopher Reynolds, captured
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On October 31, NewsChannel 9 asked viewers for help in locating 50-year-old Christopher Reynolds. Reynolds is now in police custody as of November 3, at approximately 10:50 a.m. Syracuse Police warrants detectives arrested Reynolds at 416 Elm St. after developing their own leads. SPD reports...
localsyr.com
Deputies find illegal handguns after two traffic stops
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that four people have been charged with possessing an illegal handgun following two routine traffic stops on November 2. At approximately 6 p.m. Deputies assigned to the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative detail, carried out a routine...
Mattydale daycare provider delayed help, lied about toddler’s fatal injury. But is it really murder?
Syracuse, NY -- A Mattydale daycare provider is almost assuredly headed to prison for a long time after causing a toddler’s fatal head injury and then lying about what happened. There’s no dispute about the basics of what 24-year-old Jessica Sims did: she struck a 23-month-old’s head on a...
Central NY inmate charged with killing man with one punch
Marcy, N.Y. — A Central New York inmate has been charged with killing a fellow patient at a psychiatric facility in Marcy with just one punch, troopers said. In November 2021, Terance J. Blackman, 34, was in custody at the Central New York Psychiatric Center in Marcy, a mental health facility for incarcerated individuals, according to a news release from State Police. Blackman, who is from Rochester, was awaiting trial in Monroe County Jail for third-degree robbery, said Trooper Jack Keller, a spokesperson for State Police.
News 12
$1 million bond for man accused in fatal Bridgeport stabbing
A man accused in a fatal stabbing in Bridgeport over the weekend appeared before a judge Monday. Lawrence Blue, 45, appeared in court remotely, charged with killing Justice Hunter, 23, over the weekend. Police say Blue stabbed Hunter Saturday around 4:15 a.m. in the parking garage of an apartment complex.
Police: 1 child, 2 adults injured in Newark shooting
The Newark Police Department says a shooting left a 6-year-old girl and two adults injured.
Oswego County corrections officer arrested after sex with inmate, deputies say
Oswego, N.Y. — An Oswego County corrections officer was suspended Tuesday and later charged after it was discovered he had a sexual relationship with a jail inmate, deputies said Thursday. An investigation into Brandon S. Stone, 37, started Oct. 27 after the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint...
2 Syracuse men not guilty of drive-by murder, but guilty of another drive-by on same night
Syracuse, NY -- Two Syracuse men were acquitted Wednesday of a drive-by murder, but convicted of a different drive-by shooting the same night in a nearly identical-looking vehicle. Deartis Stanley, 24, and Charles Lawrence, 29, were convicted of attempted murder in the drive-by shooting of a woman in March 2016...
168 pounds of marijuana seized; 2 arrested in CNY drug trafficking ring, deputies say
Salina, N.Y. — Police seized 168 pounds of marijuana and arrested two people who were a part of a large-scale drug trafficking ring in Central New York, deputies said Thursday. Donnelldo Madrid, 33, of Liverpool, and Michael J. Queior, 43, of Fulton, were arrested and charged with conspiracy and...
One man taken to the hospital after a townhouse fire in Clay, firefighters say
Clay, N.Y. — A man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a townhouse fire in Clay Wednesday, firefighters said. At 5:18 p.m. a neighbor called 911 to report 8032 Marlin Dr. was on fire, said Chief Michael Redhead of the Clay fire department. More people started...
One dead after car accident in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man died after a car accident on N Butler Road in the Town of Smithfield on Tuesday, November 1, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash at the 5700 block of N Butler Road around 12:42 p.m. Once deputies arrived, they […]
Man airlifted to Syracuse in critical condition after car smashes into tree
Watertown, N.Y. — A 27-year-old man was airlifted to Syracuse after the car he was driving crashed into a tree Monday night near Watertown. Around 6:45 p.m., Christopher J. Long, of Fort Drum, was traveling north on County Route 31, south of State Route 11, when he missed a turn and went off the road, according to a news release Tuesday from the State Police.
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford PD wants to ID this man in criminal investigation
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is seeking information in an ongoing criminal investigation and is asking the public for help identifying this unknown man. If you know the identity of the individual shown in the images here, please call the New Hartford Police at...
