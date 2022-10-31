Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Fatalities due to traffic violence continue to rise in The Bronx; 47 killed in first nine months of 2022Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Violence Skyrockets in New York’s Streets and Subways Opinion Piecejustpene50New York City, NY
Herald Community Newspapers
Tempers flare after some call for pair of trustees to resign
Frustration with the Sewanhaka Central High School board of trustees reached a boiling point during a board meeting on Tuesday with several members of the Elmont community calling for the resignation of trustees Michael Jaime and Dr. Tameka Battle-Burkett. A petition on change.org has collected nearly 500 signatures calling for...
Herald Community Newspapers
Curran wants to pick up where he left off
Democrats aren’t bringing to the table concrete solutions to key issues, so Brian Curran is stepping in with plans to change that. In his efforts to become the next Assemblyman representing a solid portion of communities within the Town of Hempstead, Curran had focused on public safety, lowering taxes, and bettering the educational system. And even if Democrats maintain control of the Assembly as expected, Curran remains optimistic he can push his agenda forward. Especially since he was doing it in Albany before.
Social media posts link 2 GOP congressional candidates in New York to Jan. 6 attendees
NEW YORK — The Republican candidates in two of New York’s most competitive congressional races have associated with people who participated in the raucous pro-Trump rally that devolved into a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last year, according to a review of social media posts. Staten Island...
Herald Community Newspapers
Bellmore-Merrick community meets its candidates
Candidates up for election next week were met with a lively crowd at the South Merrick Community Civic Association’s 16th annual “Meet the Candidates” night at the Merrick Golf Course Clubhouse. The South Merrick civic organization is run by its president, Joe Baker, and vice president, Berta...
Gillen vs. D'Esposito: Race tightens in NY's 4th Congressional district
The 4th Congressional district - which encompasses most of Nassau County's south shore -- has been in Democratic hands for more than two decades.
NY1
National Democrats come to rally for Hochul in New York
National Democrats are set to rally in Brooklyn on Thursday as they seek to aid Gov. Kathy Hochul in her bid to win a full, four-year term. The rally is set to include Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as New York Democrats seek to counter any suggestion that Republicans are gaining steam in an otherwise heavily Democratic state.
Retail marijuana zoning rules adopted in Riverhead, over town supervisor’s opposition
A zoning code regulating recreational marijuana businesses in Riverhead, barring them from locating near residences, schools and other family-friendly places, was adopted by the Riverhead Town Board Tuesday. The board voted 4-1 to adopt the code, with Supervisor Yvette Aguiar casting the lone dissenting vote, arguing that it will be...
Herald Community Newspapers
Lawrence senior to present at Materials Research Society
Lawrence High School senior Matthew Sharin was chosen to present his scientific research at the Materials Research Society fall meeting in Boston, a conference that brings together industry professional and academic experts. Sharin, an Atlantic Beach resident, was accepted through the Garcia Summer Scholars Program at Stony Brook University this...
Herald Community Newspapers
Making ‘affordable’ housing actually affordable
Looking to rent a two-bedroom apartment in Nassau County? Expect to pay a little more than $2,000 per month. Except for many, that expectation just isn’t realistic. To afford an apartment like that with healthy finances — meaning spending no more than 30 percent of your total income on housing expenses — a tenant would need to make over $39 per hour, or $81,400 per year. Even if that cost were split between two people, both would have to earn about $5 per hour above minimum wage in Nassau County, and work full-time jobs.
Herald Community Newspapers
Oceanside students learn the joys of teaching
Last week, Oceanside High School and Middle School had special visits from educators who hosted discussions about the nationwide teacher shortage to encourage the next generation of students to get involved in the profession. One talk, on Oct. 26, was part of the New York State Teachers Association’s Take a Look at Teaching initiative, and the other, the following day, focused on establishing a partnership between the schools and Long Island University.
Herald Community Newspapers
Eight award recipients recognized for work in the community
Eight individuals were recently recognized with Women of Distinction awards in a ceremony held at the Franklin Square Public Library. The ceremony, now in its ninth year, was held in person for the first time since 2019. The event is usually held in March but was delayed due to Covid-19.
Gov. Hochul joins Vice President Harris, Hillary Clinton at Barnard College
With early voting already underway, the three female leaders are at Barnard College, an all-women school, to urge younger voters to exercise their right to vote.
Santos takes on Zimmerman in NY's 3rd Congressional district race on Long Island
Both candidates are openly gay - but that may be the most they have in common. In terms of politics, they are miles apart.
Herald Community Newspapers
Illusionist Eric Wilzig awes for a cause
If Eric Wilzig could, he would make leukemia and lymphoma disappear with a wave of a wand, instead he’s helping the cause by hosting donation based magic shows outside his home in Oceanside for Halloween. Eric, 30, hosted his daring illusion show on Sunday, drawing in hundreds of spectators and thousands of dollars for the Leukemia Lymphoma Society and Light the Night. Over $5,000 and counting were raised at the time the article went to press, double the amount from last year’s event.
NY1
Mayor seeks to boost controversial project in Queens
Mayor Eric Adams was in an industrial pocket of Astoria on Monday. It falls within the footprint of the Innovation QNS project, a mammoth, $2 billion mixed-use development proposed for the area. What You Need To Know. On Monday, Mayor Eric Adams toured the proposed site of the Innovation QNS...
Shame on Riverhead officials for not speaking out
Earlier this year RiverheadLocal reported that a firearms dealer planning to locate on Elton Street published a blog containing racist commentary on Jews and Blacks, in addition to soliciting donations for a legal defense fund for a founder of the domestic terrorist group, the Proud Boys. The company’s principal donated to the campaign of Riverhead Supervisor Aguiar (who seems to have no problem taking money, including illegal contributions over limits set by state law, from anyone doing business with the town.) The Elton Street site plan has now been approved.
Herald Community Newspapers
Lighting the building teal for Alzheimer’s
The more that is discussed, in the long term, it’s better for the resident and the families.”. In honor of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month in November, Sunrise Senior Living of East Meadow will join in a worldwide effort to raise awareness for the disease by lighting the building teal on Thursday.
Herald Community Newspapers
The Wolfs and lone soldiers honored at FIDF gala
Cyrus Wolf and his family from North Woodmere were the honorees at the Friends of the Israel Defense Forces Five Towns and Greater South Shore ninth annual gala at the Sands in Atlantic Beach on Oct. 24. The FIDF, established in 1981 by Holocaust survivors, is a not-for-profit organization. Its...
queenoftheclick.com
Herald Community Newspapers
Twins tackle Advanced Science Research at Kennedy High
Sarina and Sameer Khan both know what it’s like to have a lot on their plates. The 17-year-old twins from Merrick are involved in many clubs and activities at John F. Kennedy High School in Bellmore, and have different paths they hope to follow after graduation. But they do have one thing in common: Both are students in the school’s Advanced Science Research program, and are in the midst of finalizing their projects, readying them for submission to the Society for Science Talent Search Competition, sponsored by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron.
