ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

Commissioner on former sheriff’s candidacy: ‘He will never serve another day.’ Board of Commissioners responds in press release

By Kassie Simmons
WECT
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
Bladen Journal

Who is on the ballot in Bladen County for Nov. 8 election?

ELIZABETHTOWN — Voters in Bladen County will decide on several races for the Nov. 8 midterm election, from federal offices to a local referendum on alcohol sales. The race between Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina could help decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. The chamber is now split evenly, but Democrats control the agenda.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Longtime member of Calabash Fire Department Board of Directors dies

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Calabash Fire Department announced that its President of the Board of Directors, Jennings D. Edge, passed away on November 2. Edge joined the board in 1984 and became its president in 1999. He played a major role in the department’s growth from a small volunteer organization to a robust combination department with two stations and 44 career and volunteer members that protect Calabash, Carolina Shores and the southern portion of Brunswick County.
CALABASH, NC
WECT

LGC questions Winnabow’s incorporation request, votes against request

Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the...
WINNABOW, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Board Denies Byrd Statement

Despite his claims to the contrary, Commissioner Giles “Buddy” Byrd never shared a secret recording of then-Sheriff Jody Greene with his fellow commissioners, the county said today in a press release. A story on a Wilmington television station Monday focused on Byrd’s criticism of Greene’s continuing campaign for...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Hampstead woman convicted of embezzlement using company credit card

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Hampstead woman has been sentenced to more than five years in prison (67-93 months) by a New Hanover County Jury. 46-year-old Abigail Hollis was convicted of Embezzlement of more than $100,000 and was sentenced by Judge Frank Jones. Hollis was accused of...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Investigators arrest woman for identity theft

The Moore County sheriff says a 37-year-old woman from Hope Mills is accused of identity theft after being arrested nearly six weeks after an investigation in Jackson Springs. “On Friday, September 23, 2022 the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report for Identity Theft in the Jackson Springs area of Moore County after unauthorized online purchases were made using the victims financial account,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WECT

McVicker, Brown face off again in 2022 election for Bladen County Sheriff

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The 2022 race for Sheriff in Bladen County features the same two candidates who faced off in 2018: incumbent republican James McVicker and democratic challenger Hakeem Brown. McVicker won his second four-year term in that 2018 election, defeating Brown by a 55% - 45% margin. Both men easily won this year’s primary elections to set up this second general election meeting.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Wanted man allegedly threatened to kill public officials, police officers and family members in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old man is wanted by authorities after allegedly threatening to kill public officials, police officers and family members in Horry County. According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Quinton Grissett of Conway is wanted for failing to appear in court after allegedly threatening a public official, unlawful communication […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
AOL Corp

Horry school district, police should be up front on investigation of teacher, principal

After the arrest of a principal and a teacher at a Horry County elementary school parents need to be assured these actions were isolated and will be dealt with appropriately. The school district and police must be forthcoming with information about any and all investigations so that parents’ trust in the school is maintained. Parents and the public deserve to know what is believed to have occurred and when without unclear disclosures that leave parents wondering. Even a hint of guarding information can sow distrust and bring up questions of whether the district is trying to protect its own.
WECT

Leland awarded $666,623 for pedestrian improvements

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization for US Highway 17 pedestrian crossing safety improvements. This project is one of six transportation projects which received a combined total of $3.25 million from the WMPO.
LELAND, NC
WECT

New Hanover County Sheriff's Office launches new app

Public asked for feedback on Rate Bureau insurance rate increase for mobile home policies. Public asked for feedback on Rate Bureau insurance rate increase for mobile home policies. Wilmington City Council approves use of over $1.4 million in ARPA funding. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Wilmington City Council approves use...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy