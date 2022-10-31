Commissioner on former sheriff’s candidacy: ‘He will never serve another day.’ Board of Commissioners responds in press release

Read full article on original website
borderbelt.org
Shift to the GOP clouds local races in Columbus County – especially for sheriff
Tommy Floyd voted for Jody Greene for Columbus County sheriff four years ago. Now, as Greene faces allegations of racism and corruption, Floyd’s loyalty hasn’t wavered. “I think he’s a good sheriff,” said Floyd, 77, as he ate lunch at a deli in Whiteville on Tuesday. “The Democrats are just trying to get in office, control everything.”
WECT
Police clear from New Hanover County Landfill, plan to return on Friday morning
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety.
Who is on the ballot in Bladen County for Nov. 8 election?
ELIZABETHTOWN — Voters in Bladen County will decide on several races for the Nov. 8 midterm election, from federal offices to a local referendum on alcohol sales. The race between Republican Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley in North Carolina could help decide which party controls the U.S. Senate. The chamber is now split evenly, but Democrats control the agenda.
WECT
Greene, Soles running for Columbus County Sheriff in 2022 General Election
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two candidates who previously served in the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are running for the top job in the 2022 General Election. Jody Greene, a republican who won the office in 2018 but resigned last month, is seeking a second term against democrat Jason Soles.
WECT
Incumbent McMahon, challenger Rhodes meet in 2022 race for Sheriff in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Voters in New Hanover County will decide whether to give current Sheriff Ed McMahon a fourth full term in office when they go to the polls in the 2022 General Election. McMahon is running for reelection against Republican challenger Matt Rhodes.
WECT
Longtime member of Calabash Fire Department Board of Directors dies
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The Calabash Fire Department announced that its President of the Board of Directors, Jennings D. Edge, passed away on November 2. Edge joined the board in 1984 and became its president in 1999. He played a major role in the department’s growth from a small volunteer organization to a robust combination department with two stations and 44 career and volunteer members that protect Calabash, Carolina Shores and the southern portion of Brunswick County.
WECT
LGC questions Winnabow’s incorporation request, votes against request
The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization for US Highway 17 pedestrian crossing safety improvements.
columbuscountynews.com
Board Denies Byrd Statement
Despite his claims to the contrary, Commissioner Giles “Buddy” Byrd never shared a secret recording of then-Sheriff Jody Greene with his fellow commissioners, the county said today in a press release. A story on a Wilmington television station Monday focused on Byrd’s criticism of Greene’s continuing campaign for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hampstead woman convicted of embezzlement using company credit card
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Hampstead woman has been sentenced to more than five years in prison (67-93 months) by a New Hanover County Jury. 46-year-old Abigail Hollis was convicted of Embezzlement of more than $100,000 and was sentenced by Judge Frank Jones. Hollis was accused of using a company credit card for personal purchases.
sandhillssentinel.com
Investigators arrest woman for identity theft
The Moore County sheriff says a 37-year-old woman from Hope Mills is accused of identity theft after being arrested nearly six weeks after an investigation in Jackson Springs. “On Friday, September 23, 2022 the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report for Identity Theft in the Jackson Springs area of Moore County after unauthorized online purchases were made using the victims financial account,” said Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
WECT
McVicker, Brown face off again in 2022 election for Bladen County Sheriff
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The 2022 race for Sheriff in Bladen County features the same two candidates who faced off in 2018: incumbent republican James McVicker and democratic challenger Hakeem Brown. McVicker won his second four-year term in that 2018 election, defeating Brown by a 55% - 45% margin. Both men easily won this year’s primary elections to set up this second general election meeting.
Here’s where David Rouzer and Charles Graham stand on some key issues in North Carolina
Voters in much of southeastern North Carolina will choose between Republican David Rouzer and Democrat Charles Graham for Congress. The newly drawn District 7 for the U.S. House includes Robeson, Bladen, Columbus, Brunswick, New Hanover and Pender counties, and most of Cumberland County. Rouzer has represented the district, which previously...
Wanted man allegedly threatened to kill public officials, police officers and family members in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old man is wanted by authorities after allegedly threatening to kill public officials, police officers and family members in Horry County. According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Quinton Grissett of Conway is wanted for failing to appear in court after allegedly threatening a public official, unlawful communication […]
AOL Corp
Horry school district, police should be up front on investigation of teacher, principal
After the arrest of a principal and a teacher at a Horry County elementary school parents need to be assured these actions were isolated and will be dealt with appropriately. The school district and police must be forthcoming with information about any and all investigations so that parents’ trust in the school is maintained. Parents and the public deserve to know what is believed to have occurred and when without unclear disclosures that leave parents wondering. Even a hint of guarding information can sow distrust and bring up questions of whether the district is trying to protect its own.
WECT
Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety
The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the WMPO for US Highway 17 pedestrian crossing safety improvements. The Wilmington Police Department has announced that a person died at the scene of a traffic collision on Tuesday, November 1 at around 10 p.m.
WMBF
Barricaded person in North Myrtle Beach had outstanding warrants for domestic violence, unlawful communication
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police responded to a part of North Myrtle Beach on Thursday after someone refused to come out while authorities attempted to serve arrest warrants. A North Myrtle Beach spokesperson told WMBF News that police responded to a call at around 9:30 a.m. about the barricaded person who had outstanding warrants for domestic violence and unlawful communication.
Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office identifies 2 killed in apparent murder-suicide
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office identified two people who died Oct. 25 in an apparent murder-suicide. David Pryer, 69, and Janice Pryer, 54, both of Wallace, were found dead in a home on Step Road after deputies received a 911 call from a man who said he shot and killed […]
WECT
“I hate to see bad things happen to good people:” Community offers reward for information after resident is assaulted
Wilmington City Council approves use of over $1.4 million in ARPA funding.
WECT
Leland awarded $666,623 for pedestrian improvements
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland has been awarded $666,623 in grant funding from the Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization for US Highway 17 pedestrian crossing safety improvements. This project is one of six transportation projects which received a combined total of $3.25 million from the WMPO.
WECT
New Hanover County Sheriff's Office launches new app
Wilmington City Council approves use of over $1.4 million in ARPA funding.
