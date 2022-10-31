Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
Houston man charged after high-speed pursuit involving Cabool officer
A Houston man is charged with a felony after leading a Cabool Police Department on a high-speed chase on Sept. 23. Gregory R. Gathe, 48, of 700 S. First St. in Houston, faces a felony charged of resisting arrest by fleeing and a misdemeanor speeding charge. At about 7:40 p.m.,...
houstonherald.com
Fires reported in county; one structure consumed
Dry, windy conditions are sparking fires in the county on Wednesday afternoon. A grass fire was reported at 8490 Kelly Road at Raymondville. It spread before consuming an outbuilding. In addition to Raymondville’s department, the Houston Rural Fire Department was called. Another grass fire was reported on Highway AH....
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Faye James
A visitation for Faye James, 99, is 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. A private graveside service will follow. Send an online condolence.
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Mildred Wall
Services for Mildred Wall, 77, are 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 9 a.m. until service time. Send an online condolence.
houstonherald.com
Squires man injured when rig overturns
One person was injured Tuesday afternoon in crash west of Willow Springs, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Ronnie E. Rowe, 64, of Squires, was driving a 2006 Peterbilt 387 that failed to negotiate a curve on Highway 76 and overturned. Rowe, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken with minor injuries to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: serious crash, Special Olympics
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — Authorities say 43-year-old David McKay of Waynesville, Missouri sexually abused four children while serving as the youth ministry director at Fort Leonard Wood. Mckay pleaded guilty to one count of transporting a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and four counts of sexually abusing a minor. He is sentenced to 30 years in federal prison without parole.
KYTV
Motorcyclist killed in Wright County, Mo. crash
Mountain Grove, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcycle rider died when he crashed his bike in Wright County Tuesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Riley Picard, 20, from Mountain View, drove off Highway 95 and hit a tree. The crashed happened 12 miles north of Mountain Grove around 4:40 pm.
houstonherald.com
Three injured in crash when Licking truck loses part of its load
Three persons were injured Sunday when a truck driven by a Licking teen lost part of its load on Highway 119 just south of Highway 32, which sparked a three-vehicle accident in Dent County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Troopers said a northbound 2004 Dodge 2500 driven by the...
SGF motorcyclist hit, killed by semi in Webster County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield motorcyclist was killed after being rear-ended by a tractor-trailer unit east of Fordland in Webster County on Monday, Oct. 31. James Haines, 36, of Springfield was on U.S. 60 east of Fordland in the early morning hours of Oct. 31. A 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer unit driven by a 57-year-old man […]
houstonherald.com
FAYE JAMES
Faye James, age 99, daughter of Wade and Nora Richard, was born Feb. 19, 1923, in Turley, Mo., and passed away Nov. 2, 2022, in Springfield, Mo. Preceding her in death were her husband of 68 years, Orvil James, in 2009, and her youngest son, Ronald James, in 1984. Also preceding her in death were her parents and her siblings, five sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her sons, Jim James and his wife, Rhonda of Fairview, Texas, and Michael James, Springfield, Mo., who served as a devoted, selfless caregiver to both his parents for many years prior to their passing. She is also survived by her grandsons, Steve and Scott of Arvada, Colo., as well as many extended family members and dear friends.
houstonherald.com
Motorcyclist killed north of Mountain Grove
A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon north of Mountain Grove, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Travis Sullivan said a southbound 2009 Honda CBR 600 operated by Riley I. Pickard, 20, of Mountain View, travelled off the right side of Highway 95 and struck an embankment. The driver was ejected and struck a tree. He was wearing a helmet.
Lebanon man killed in Saturday crash
LEBANON, Mo.- A 31-year-old Lebanon man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Adam Nichols was driving a 1999 Yamaha V-Star eastbound on Nightingale Dr at 5:20 p.m. Saturday when he traveled off the right side of the road ejecting him and a juvenile passenger into […]
houstonherald.com
MILDRED WALL
Mildred Wall, 77, passed away Nov. 1, 2022, in Blue Springs, Mo. She is survived by her son, Michael, of the home. Mildred is preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents, Jay and Matoe Gibson; sisters, Lucille and Dorothy; and brothers, Walter, Gene, Robert, Kenneth and Keith. She...
houstonherald.com
Houston man arrested on felony warrants and drug charges
The following are excerpts from some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Kenneth D. Lee, 48, and Tiffany J. Mourning, both of Licking, were each issued citations for tampering on Oct. 2. An officer was dispatched at about 7:30 p.m. regarding a report of vandalism of...
houstonherald.com
Summersville man facing felony charges after traffic incident in early July
A Summersville man faces multiple charges – including two felonies – after a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy attempted a traffic stop on July 1. William D. Grammar, 19, of 3580 Highway 17 in Summersville, was charged Oct. 27 with felonies of resisting arrest by fleeing and endangering the welfare of a child, along with misdemeanors of leaving the scene of an accident and no insurance.
houstonherald.com
County hunters kill 32 turkeys during fall firearms season
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that hunters checked 1,846 turkeys during Missouri’s fall firearms turkey season, Oct. 1-31. Top harvest counties were Franklin with 70 birds harvested, Gasconade with 52 and Laclede with 50. Texas County’s numbers were 32. Adult gobblers (6), adult hens...
KTTS
Man Behind Bars After Officer-Involved Shooting
(KTTS News) — A man who was shot after pointing a gun at a Springfield Police officer is now in the Webster County Jail. Roberto Esquivel, 41, is a sex offender wanted on charges in Webster County for the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl. Springfield Police and the...
kjluradio.com
Dixon man arrested for stealing more than $1,000 worth of tools from hometown high school
A Pulaski County man is arrested for breaking into a school, stealing shop equipment and candy. Ryett Elms, 24, of Dixon, is charged with stealing and burglary. The crime occurred last week at the Dixon High School. After officers reviewed camera footage, they were able to identify Elms as their suspect. Court records say the footage show Elms removing items from the shop building and FFA classroom. He also broke into a concession stand and stole boxes of candy before discharging a fire extinguisher.
northwestmoinfo.com
Waynesville Man Arrested Saturday and Facing a Firearm Charge
(MISSOURINET) – A Waynseville man was arrested Saturday and is now facing a firearm charge. Shortly after 8:30 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 22-year-old Claudell Q. Haggard in Holt County on accusatory charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana for ten grams or less, and speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit.
kjluradio.com
Pulaski County asks for help locating Richland man wanted for multiple dangerous felony warrants
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a wanted man. Dawson Preble, 21, of Richland, is wanted for multiple dangerous felony warrants from Pulaski, Phelps, and Laclede counties, as well as wanted by Probation and Parole. He’s currently facing charges of stealing, first-degree robbery, and armed criminal action.
