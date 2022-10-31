Read full article on original website
79% of Americans say virtual primary care helped them take charge of health
Digital technology continues to advance personal healthcare management and virtual primary care, with 79 percent of patients indicating that virtual primary care has allowed them to take charge of their health, according to a new study from Indianapolis-based Elevance Health. Researchers conducted an online study of over 5,000 U.S. adults...
'Our March 2020': Capacity crisis, labor shortages collide at children's hospitals
Labor shortages are complicating children's hospitals' ability to address severe capacity issues amid a significant surge in patients with respiratory syncytial virus. The situation mirrors the challenges adult acute care hospitals saw with COVID-19 in 2020, with some pediatric facilities delaying elective surgeries to free up resources and capacity. Hospitals...
'We are not going to "resilience" our way out': 4 chief wellness officers on combating burnout
"Burnout" has become a buzzword across hospitals and health systems, a snappy name for the exhaustion, depersonalization and loss of interest dragging down an overexerted workforce. But burnout is more than a well-worn descriptor for tired providers; its effects on the healthcare industry are palpable. As burnout continues to increase,...
Wound care standardization: How it drives clinical and financial outcomes — and total value
Healthcare systems face multiple pressures: clinical pressures, economic pressures and pressures to deliver outstanding patient experiences. These pressures are all felt in areas such as infection prevention and wound care where inconsistency and lack of standardization can exacerbate an organization's clinical and financial challenges. These challenges are compounded for larger healthcare systems.
US public health agencies critically understaffed, need 80K additional employees, study says
The U.S. public health workforce needs 80,000 more full-time workers in state and local settings, according to new research from the Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota School of Public Health, the Bethesda, Md.-based de Beaumont Foundation, and the Alexandria, Va.-based Public Health Accreditation Board. Findings indicate that local and state health...
79% of patients want telehealth providers to have access to their records, survey finds
A new study sponsored by KeyCare, a virtual care company built with Epic, found that it was "very important" to 79 percent of patients that their telehealth provider and their regular physician both have access to their health records. Additionally, the survey found that only 33 percent of patients prefer...
4,100 physicians on 2022's toughest ethical issues: 6 findings
A Medscape report published Nov. 2 shows where physicians stand on some of the year's toughest medical questions surrounding patient care, COVID-19 misinformation and employer relationships. Medscape surveyed 4,151 U.S. physicians in 32 specialties nationwide between April 20 and July 18. Six findings:. 1. Seventeen percent of physicians said they...
Why rebrand a health system now?
Even as hospitals and health systems deal with razor-thin operating margins, some continue to rebrand, sometimes changing a single word — or letter — in their names. It can be an expensive proposition, as the organizations have to alter their signage, stationery and websites and educate the public about the rebrands through marketing and media campaigns.
Oregon nurses fight for staffing mandates; hospitals call them punitive
The Oregon Nurses Association plans to introduce a bill that will limit the number of patients a hospital nurse can be assigned — a measure hospitals oppose, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Nov. 2. The union's bill, unveiled at a Nov. 2 news conference, would impose regulations on staffing ratios...
CDC updates clinical guidelines for prescribing opioids
The CDC has released updated and expanded recommendations on providing pain care for adults with short- and long-term pain, which replace 2016 guidelines. The new recommendations, published Nov. 3, address four areas:. Determining whether or not to initiate opioids for pain. Selecting opioids and determining dosages. Deciding duration of initial...
Healthcare billing fraud: 10 recent cases
From a former Tenet executive asking a judge to throw out a $400 million fraud case, to a Texas physician pleading guilty for his role in a $54 million scheme, here are 10 healthcare billing fraud cases Becker's has reported since Oct. 17. 1. Former Tenet executive asks judge to...
3 health IT execs leaving the hospital setting
Hospital IT executives are leaving their roles at health systems to pursue new endeavors at companies like Amazon and Target. Here are three health IT executives who have left their roles to take on new ones outside of the hospital setting. Aaron Martin, who served as executive vice president and...
Closed Iowa hospital eligible for rural emergency hospital designation
A recently shuttered Iowa hospital is eligible for the new rural emergency hospital designation, according to CMS' final rules for the designation. In October, Iowa lawmakers Sen. Chuck Grassley and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks sought clarification from CMS over whether Blessing Health Keokuk would be eligible for the designation despite closing on Sept. 30. Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health System closed the hospital in Keokuk on Sept. 30. The system cited several factors for the closing, including financial challenges and low demand for inpatient care.
Retail care may be of lower quality but is here to stay, NEJM Catalyst says
Care offered by retail healthcare facilities may be of a generally lower quality than that seen at traditional hospitals and healthcare operations, but it is here to stay and has also offered multiple benefits, according to survey results from NEJM Catalyst. More than 70 percent of healthcare leaders globally believe...
How Mayo Clinic saved $15M in annual chemotherapy drug costs
Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic researchers developed new dose rounding rules that saved 9,814 vials of drug and saved more than $7 million in six months. The study, published in the American Journal of Health-System Pharmacy, analyzed all drugs listed in the electronic health record used in injectable form for cancer treatment and developed rounding rules that would cut waste. The rules were applied at the dose calculation stage before provider signature.
University of Chicago Medical Center sued over Facebook tracking tool
University of Chicago Medical Center is being sued in federal court for allegedly sharing patient information with Facebook through the use of "pixel" tracking technology. Patient Sophia Hartley, of Wisconsin, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on Oct. 25, alleging that University of Chicago Medical Center violated privacy laws by knowingly disclosing patients' protected health information to Facebook, whose parent company Meta is also named in the lawsuit. The plaintiff is seeking class-action status, damages and injunctive and other equitable relief.
HHS renews monkeypox public health emergency
HHS extended the nation's monkeypox public health emergency Nov. 2. The agency initially declared the nation's monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency Aug. 4. Public health emergencies last for 90 days but may be extended. The recent extension by HHS comes as the World Health Organization determined Oct. 20 that...
3 in 4 teens lost weight in obesity drug trial
After taking an obesity drug each week for more than a year, 73 percent of teenage study participants recorded a weight loss of at least 5 percent. The results were published Nov. 2 in The New England Journal of Medicine. Research sponsored by Novo Nordisk — the drugmaker that sells...
Pediatric virtual mental healthcare startup Brightline cuts workforce by 20%
Brightline, a pediatric telemental health startup that has raised over $200 million, including from health systems and other healthcare organizations, has laid off a fifth of its staff. "We identified several areas to realign our strategic priorities and have made the difficult decision to let go of talented team members...
HHS urges healthcare providers to patch up cybersecurity vulnerability
The Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center, part of HHS, is urging healthcare organizations to patch up software library OpenSSL's cybersecurity vulnerabilities as soon as updates are released Nov. 1. The center's alert did not name the way in which the software library is vulnerable; however, it took the rare step...
