University of Chicago Medical Center is being sued in federal court for allegedly sharing patient information with Facebook through the use of "pixel" tracking technology. Patient Sophia Hartley, of Wisconsin, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on Oct. 25, alleging that University of Chicago Medical Center violated privacy laws by knowingly disclosing patients' protected health information to Facebook, whose parent company Meta is also named in the lawsuit. The plaintiff is seeking class-action status, damages and injunctive and other equitable relief.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO