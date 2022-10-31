Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Related
Utah State AD John Hartwell, once connected to Auburn opening, resigns
John Hartwell has resigned as Utah State athletic director, per a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN. The news comes hours after Auburn hired new AD John Cohen away from Mississippi State. “We had a great run at Utah State,” Hartwell reportedly told Thamel. “It’s time to make sure my...
Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal blast Kyrie Irving for antisemitic tweet, call for suspension
Charles Barkley said the “NBA dropped the ball” when responding to the Kyrie Irving controversy. Irving, the New Jersey star, is under fire for his antisemitic endorsements. On Tuesday’s “Inside the NBA,” Barkley said Irving should be suspended. “I think he should have been suspended...
Lawsuits filed against San Antonio Spurs, Josh Primo
Lawsuits were filed against the San Antonio Spurs and former player Josh Primo on Thursday and a criminal complaint for multiple accounts of indecent exposure against the former Alabama player will follow, a Texas attorney said. During a press conference in Houston, attorney Tony Buzbee said Primo had exposed himself...
Kyrie Irving suspended at least 5 games without pay by Nets; Here’s why
Kyrie Irving has been suspended by the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday for at least five games without pay. The Nets are dismayed by his repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” The Nets also said that Irving is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”
Roy Wood Jr., Trevor Noah brawl at Atlanta Waffle House as Daily Show visits Georgia
The Daily Show’s Roy Wood Jr. and Trevor Noah are tackling Waffle House— and apparently each other— in a new skit. In a new promo spot posted to Youtube, the duo stands jovially in front of a Waffle House in Atlanta waiting to go inside. On Monday,...
Now a starter, Eli Ricks has chance to meet lofty preseason expectations
As the preseason accolades arrived this summer for Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks, the reality on the practice field painted a much different story. A spot on the Associated Press’ preseason All-America first team and watchlist recognition for national awards seemed misaligned with the challenges faced by the LSU transfer once he arrived in Tuscaloosa.
Investigation results in arrest in shooting of Brian Robinson Jr.
Nine weeks after Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during a carjacking attempt, the Washington Metropolitan Police Department announced it had made an arrest in the case. The Metropolitan Police Department announced a 17-year-old male, who was 16 at the time of the incident, had been arrested...
Sen. Ben Sasse: SEC isn’t ‘trash’ -- just Georgia, Alabama and LSU
University of Florida presidential hopeful and U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse apologized Tuesday for what he said was “the single ugliest, most scandalous thing” about his record: calling the SEC trash. “I should confess that it is true that in 1981, as a 9-year-old, I did regularly decree that...
Picks for Tennessee-Georgia, and the playoff rankings that mattered most: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah dive right into a discussion of the first College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night. What made Shehan and Doug the most angry?. Where was the committee right?. What mattered the most...
Week 10 picks are in for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero
Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
Alabama-roots players dominate October NFL awards
Three of the six winners of the NFL’s Player of the Month awards for October have Alabama football roots, with former Alabama All-Americans Derrick Henry and Quinnen Williams and Greenville High School alumnus Za’Darius Smith earning recognition for their performances over the past month. Henry won the AFC...
What time is Amazon Prime’s NFL Thursday Night Football tonight? Eagles-Texans live stream, TV, time
The NFL returns to Amazon Prime on Thursday, Nov. 3, when the Philadelphia Eagles battle the Houston Texans. The game will be live streamed on Prime Video (free trial). Jalen Hurts was born in Houston and grew up about 25 miles from NRG Stadium. As a child he dreamed of...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
203K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0