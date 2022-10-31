ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Lawsuits filed against San Antonio Spurs, Josh Primo

Lawsuits were filed against the San Antonio Spurs and former player Josh Primo on Thursday and a criminal complaint for multiple accounts of indecent exposure against the former Alabama player will follow, a Texas attorney said. During a press conference in Houston, attorney Tony Buzbee said Primo had exposed himself...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
AL.com

Kyrie Irving suspended at least 5 games without pay by Nets; Here’s why

Kyrie Irving has been suspended by the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday for at least five games without pay. The Nets are dismayed by his repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” The Nets also said that Irving is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.”
AL.com

Now a starter, Eli Ricks has chance to meet lofty preseason expectations

As the preseason accolades arrived this summer for Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks, the reality on the practice field painted a much different story. A spot on the Associated Press’ preseason All-America first team and watchlist recognition for national awards seemed misaligned with the challenges faced by the LSU transfer once he arrived in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Investigation results in arrest in shooting of Brian Robinson Jr.

Nine weeks after Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot during a carjacking attempt, the Washington Metropolitan Police Department announced it had made an arrest in the case. The Metropolitan Police Department announced a 17-year-old male, who was 16 at the time of the incident, had been arrested...
WASHINGTON, DC
AL.com

Week 10 picks are in for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero

Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Alabama-roots players dominate October NFL awards

Three of the six winners of the NFL’s Player of the Month awards for October have Alabama football roots, with former Alabama All-Americans Derrick Henry and Quinnen Williams and Greenville High School alumnus Za’Darius Smith earning recognition for their performances over the past month. Henry won the AFC...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
203K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy