ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man pulls gun on employee at Burlington Coat Factory, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rt04Z_0itXOnKu00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man stole clothes from a Memphis store and then showed a gun to employees as he made his getaway, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the man walked into the Burlington Coat Factory on Stage Road on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

He grabbed several items of clothing and began walking out of the store when he lifted his shirt and brandished a gun, threatening employees in the process, according to police.

The man took the stolen clothes and sped off in a tan four-door car with rear-end damage, according to police.

If you’ve seen this man or know where he may be, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Armed man threatens women over trash: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —- A man is facing charges after he reportedly threatened two women with a gun because he found trash near his door. Kesean Montague, 27, was arrested Thursday and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Memphis Police officers responded to an apartment building on Autumn Hollow Drive within the Trinity […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot at Family Dollar, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot at a Family Dollar store, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at the Family Dollar store on Summer Avenue around 5:45 p.m. When police made the scene, they said they...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man injured in shooting at FedEx Supply Chain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 24-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting at the FedEx Supply Chain Wednesday night. Memphis Police Department says officers responded just before 11 p.m. to the scene on East Holmes Road. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. MPD says...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Men charged after East Memphis shooting, series of carjackings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been charged after a series of carjackings, including one that led to a shooting in East Memphis. Quantavis Caldwell, 24, and Deangelo Jones, 23, have been charged with counts of carjacking, especially aggravated robbery, and attempted first-degree murder. The first carjacking occurred just before 3 a.m. September 27 on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting. “It’s the simple fact, I can’t even...
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WREG

2 charged after police chase near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men have been charged after a police chase near the airport hurt several people. Memphis Police say 26-year-old Tracey Shaw and 29-year-old Brandon Jones face multiple charges after a police chase Wednesday evening. According to police, at around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officers tried to approach a black Infiniti in the 4100 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man injured in Highland Heights shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was critically injured in a shooting at a store in Highland Heights Thursday afternoon. Police say officers responded to a shooting at the Family Dollar on Summer Avenue at 5:45 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police say the suspect took off in a gray sedan. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect wanted after man shot, killed in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police need your help finding a suspect after a man was killed in a shooting in North Memphis on Tuesday. Police say officers located a 22-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 1500 block of North Merton Street around 2:50 p.m. According to investigators, the suspect was driving a white […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect on run after police chase in Collierville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville police are searching for a suspect following a chase early Thursday. Police say a suspicious vehicle was spotted in the area of Houston Levee and Poplar Avenue. After an officer initiated a traffic stop, police say the suspect fled in the vehicle. The suspect then stopped, got out of the vehicle […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man stabbed to death in Fox Meadows, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was stabbed to death Wednesday morning. At approximately 9:55 AM, Memphis Police responded to a scene on South Mendenhall Road, off Meadowlake Drive North. When officers arrived, they found a man with a stab wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman says grocery store clerk pulled gun on her, husband

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Frayser woman says she is thankful to be alive after she claims she had a gun pointed at her while buying a bag of chips at a nearby grocery store. The woman, who didn’t want to be identified, said she and her husband went in Moses’ Grocery on Thomas Street to buy […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Shots fired near school in Whitehaven leads to lockdown

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Shots fired in a Whitehaven neighborhood led to a lockdown at a school Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police said about 1:35 p.m., officers responded to a call about shots being fired in the 800 block of Brownlee Rd., not far from Freedom Prep High School. MPD investigators said property was hit by gunfire, but no one was injured.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
120K+
Followers
134K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy