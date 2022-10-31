ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

What will Elkins’ historic Tygart Hotel look like after renovations?

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Tygart Hotel, also known as Hotel Gassaway, in Elkins is undergoing major renovations to bring it back to its former glory after it received nearly $2 million in federal funding last spring.

Now, Woodlands Development & Lending has released renderings of what the hotel will look like after the renovation.

    (Courtesy: Mills Group LLC and Woodlands Development & Lending)
    (Courtesy: Mills Group LLC and Woodlands Development & Lending)
    (Courtesy: Mills Group LLC and Woodlands Development & Lending)
    (Courtesy: Mills Group LLC and Woodlands Development & Lending)

Mills Group was hired by Woodlands Development for the current project. The renovation will include a full restaurant and bar, a banquet room, and queen, double queen, king and king suite rooms.

SEE IT: 99-bedroom orphanage sold in auction in Elkins

According to their website, the architecture firm’s design for the hotel’s 56 rooms will “maintain the historic integrity of the building while adapting it to a modern use,” and “preserve iconic elements from the original construction and pay homage to the local industries, history, and artisans.”

Originally built in 1906, the hotel was converted into apartments in the 1970s and was bought by Woodlands Development in 2018. Since then, they have done several restorations. In 2018, they restored some of the historic apartments as possible spaces for boutiques and restaurants. The current renovation to turn the building back into a hotel began in April 2022 . The project is expected to cost a total of $9 million.

