ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 19

Lukas
3d ago

It's people like this I wish they'd give me 5 minutes in a room with them. But I'll let law and order do their job. Please please don't let her back out for a long long time

Reply(2)
10
Gitman
1d ago

I wish we had a system where people who did these horrible things to others could be held against their will, forced to work for free and were shot if they tried to escape.

Reply
2
David Garcia
3d ago

she should get 75 years in prison for her role but nowing how the law works she will be out in 10 years

Reply
3
Related
fox26houston.com

Deadly Takeoff shooting, two additional victims in stable condition

HOUSTON - Houston Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of Migos rapper, Takeoff. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball was shot, along with two other people, in the early morning hours on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The shooting occurred at 1201 Jacinto Street in Downtown Houston. Investigators say...
HOUSTON, TX
wbrz.com

Police arrest man accused of stalking woman three years ago

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of stalking a woman in 2019, going as far as taking pictures of her home and creating false social media profiles to contact her, was arrested Tuesday. Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department read that Kevin Walker, 30, first contacted the victim...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 stabbed on Convention Street, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported stabbing early Thursday (Nov. 3) morning. A spokesperson with BRPD says authorities responded to the area of 1600 Convention Street, near N. 16th St., just before 6 a.m. due to the incident. The victim’s injuries...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSAT 12

Woman extradited to Texas after handcuffed, malnourished kids escaped home, report says

A woman whose twin children were found handcuffed and malnourished after they escaped their Houston-area home has been extradited to Texas. Zaikiya Duncan, 40, appeared in a Harris County court on Sunday and was charged with two counts of assault on a family member and two counts of aggravated assault on a family member, authorities told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

1 person arrested after shooting reported in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Police responded to a shooting that happened outside a local daycare in southwest Houston. Reports say Houston police received a call from the daycare about a shooting at the intersection nearby in the 6570 block of West Bellfort Blvd. near Westbury. The shooting was said to occur in...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy