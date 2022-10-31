Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
NYS Department of Health launches campaign to inform New Yorkers about respiratory viruses
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The New York State Department of Health launched a new public awareness campaign Thursday about respiratory virus infections that are spreading this fall, and the steps New Yorkers can take to protect themselves and their families. The campaign includes three video clips that will run on...
New York State Bringing Vaccine To Your Front Door?
Medical professionals from the Health Department are making it a little easier for you to get this particular vaccine by bringing it right to you. Earlier this year New York State was on the verge of another serious medical crisis with the re-emergence of Monkeypox in the United States. As...
13 WHAM
Local leaders urge public to get vaccinated against flu to relieve strain on hospitals
Rochester, N.Y. — Government, school and health care leaders are pushing a new battle to drive down flu rates, as hospitals face a dramatic increase in patients ahead of the holiday season. Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said due to the shortage of nursing home beds,...
‘The sooner, the better:’ Doctors address pending Pfizer RSV vaccine
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With RSV cases on the rise locally and nationwide, Pfizer has recently announced advancements for an initial vaccine to help treat the virus. Rochester-area medical specialists spoke on what this could mean if and when the vaccine is fully approved. “Right now, RSV is accounting for the majority of respiratory infections […]
Town of Canandaigua announces water contamination level is corrected
The tests indicated the presence of total trihalomethanes at 97 micrograms per liter (ug/l) which is above the maximum contaminant level allowed in a public water supply of 80 ug/l.
13 WHAM
Local health leaders urge parents to keep sick kids home
Rochester, N.Y. — Amid a nationwide surge in pediatric RSV cases that's putting many hospitals near capacity, local health leaders have a message for parents: if your child is sick, keep them home from school. They also recommend sending your kids to school with a mask as a precaution.
westsidenewsny.com
COVID-19 Update November 1
COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Protect Yourself and Your Family from Coronavirus (COVID-19) https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 New treatments available for those who test positive for COVID-19.
New York State Winter Weather Awareness Week
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- It is winter weather awareness week in New York state, from October 30th to November 5th. Now is a great time to learn about the differences between the watches and warnings and ones common to our area. Watches: Issued when a storm is in its early stage of development and may create […]
13 WHAM
Crisis in the Classroom: NYSED responds to watchdog report
Rochester, NY — “Once again, the Empire Center has gotten it wrong,” education department officials said. Last week, the state watchdog published its finding, calling out New York’s pandemic Regents Exam standards. A temporary appeals process allows students who pass a course, but score between 50...
DEC issues $500,000 penalty against Ontario County Landfill owner and operators
Multiple waste services will pay a $500,000 civil penalty for violating the State Environmental Conservation Law and are required to implement comprehensive corrective actions to help prevent future violations at the facility.
Phelps Hospital Awarded Certification As Advanced Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center
Phelps Hospital has been certified as an Advanced Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center (TSC) by The Joint Commission, earning the organization’s Gold Seal of Approval®. This national designation – by the oldest and largest health care accreditor in the U.S. – is provided in collaboration with the American Heart Association (AHA)/American Stroke Association (ASA). Combined with the hospital’s recent Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke quality achievement award, also from the AHA, this certification ensures stroke patients at Phelps receive the highest level of quality care.
13 WHAM
Edwards Vacuum announces plans for $319 million facility in Genesee County
Alabama, N.Y. — Edwards Vacuum, a British-based semiconductor supply chain manufacturer, has chosen the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) as the site of its new U.S. dry pump manufacturing facility. The $319 million, 240,000-square-foot facility is expected to create 600 jobs. Empire State Development...
wnypapers.com
Hochul & Higgins announce $500,000 in federal funding to support targeted violence & domestic terrorism prevention efforts
Funding supports continued operation of threat assessment and management teams in Buffalo, Monroe and Niagara counties; supports creation of new team in Troy; bolsters threat assessment & management efforts already underway as a result of Hochul's executive order 18. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Congressman Brian Higgins on Tuesday announced New...
13 WHAM
City outlines plans to prevent crime in 19th Ward
Rochester, N.Y. — Several new initiatives are coming to the city to help combat crime and violence in one of the poorest ZIP codes in the state. Mayor Malik Evans announced Thursday the city is creating efforts to help condemn the violence and transform the 19th Ward, specifically focusing on the 14611 ZIP code.
Leftover Deer Management Permits available for hunters in New York State
NEW YORK (WWTI) – Leftover Deer Management Permits are available for hunters for some Wildlife Management Units in New York State, according to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation. Applications for leftover Deer Management Permits are being accepted for the following Wildlife Management Units: 1C, 3M, 3R, 3S (bowhunting-only), 4J (bowhunting-only), 7F, […]
RPD: Investigator violated rules while detaining paramedic at Strong Hospital
According to RPD, a paramedic at the hospital allegedly bumped her door against Investigator Charles LoTiempo's patrol car, which led to the investigator detaining the paramedic while she was tending to a patient.
Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State
Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.
What is New York State’s Smallest County By Area Outside of the City?
There is still a bit of stigma when you tell someone from outside the area that you live in New York. Some will assume that you mean New York City, and that you're surrounded by a vast metropolis of skyscrapers, traffic, and almost non-stop activity in very direction. But the state is much bigger than just the five boroughs.
13 WHAM
Rochester nursing home employee convicted of raping nursing home resident
Rochester, N.Y. — A nursing home employee accused of raping a patient with dementia has been found guilty and now awaits sentencing. According to New York Attorney General Letitia James, Khadka Pradhan, 52, raped an 81-year-old resident at Shore Winds Nursing Home on Beach Avenue in the early morning hours of Sept. 29, 2021.
NYS Homeland Security providing $500K to combat domestic terrorism in WNY
With the Tops shooting still fresh in people's minds, more resources are coming to Western New York to stop targeted violence before it happens again. This will also help agencies across the state.
