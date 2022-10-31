ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

‘The sooner, the better:’ Doctors address pending Pfizer RSV vaccine

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With RSV cases on the rise locally and nationwide, Pfizer has recently announced advancements for an initial vaccine to help treat the virus. Rochester-area medical specialists spoke on what this could mean if and when the vaccine is fully approved. “Right now, RSV is accounting for the majority of respiratory infections […]
Local health leaders urge parents to keep sick kids home

Rochester, N.Y. — Amid a nationwide surge in pediatric RSV cases that's putting many hospitals near capacity, local health leaders have a message for parents: if your child is sick, keep them home from school. They also recommend sending your kids to school with a mask as a precaution.
COVID-19 Update November 1

COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Protect Yourself and Your Family from Coronavirus (COVID-19) https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 New treatments available for those who test positive for COVID-19.
New York State Winter Weather Awareness Week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- It is winter weather awareness week in New York state, from October 30th to November 5th. Now is a great time to learn about the differences between the watches and warnings and ones common to our area. Watches: Issued when a storm is in its early stage of development and may create […]
Crisis in the Classroom: NYSED responds to watchdog report

Rochester, NY — “Once again, the Empire Center has gotten it wrong,” education department officials said. Last week, the state watchdog published its finding, calling out New York’s pandemic Regents Exam standards. A temporary appeals process allows students who pass a course, but score between 50...
Phelps Hospital Awarded Certification As Advanced Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center

Phelps Hospital has been certified as an Advanced Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center (TSC) by The Joint Commission, earning the organization’s Gold Seal of Approval®. This national designation – by the oldest and largest health care accreditor in the U.S. – is provided in collaboration with the American Heart Association (AHA)/American Stroke Association (ASA). Combined with the hospital’s recent Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke quality achievement award, also from the AHA, this certification ensures stroke patients at Phelps receive the highest level of quality care.
Edwards Vacuum announces plans for $319 million facility in Genesee County

Alabama, N.Y. — Edwards Vacuum, a British-based semiconductor supply chain manufacturer, has chosen the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) as the site of its new U.S. dry pump manufacturing facility. The $319 million, 240,000-square-foot facility is expected to create 600 jobs. Empire State Development...
Hochul & Higgins announce $500,000 in federal funding to support targeted violence & domestic terrorism prevention efforts

Funding supports continued operation of threat assessment and management teams in Buffalo, Monroe and Niagara counties; supports creation of new team in Troy; bolsters threat assessment & management efforts already underway as a result of Hochul's executive order 18. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Congressman Brian Higgins on Tuesday announced New...
City outlines plans to prevent crime in 19th Ward

Rochester, N.Y. — Several new initiatives are coming to the city to help combat crime and violence in one of the poorest ZIP codes in the state. Mayor Malik Evans announced Thursday the city is creating efforts to help condemn the violence and transform the 19th Ward, specifically focusing on the 14611 ZIP code.
Leftover Deer Management Permits available for hunters in New York State

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Leftover Deer Management Permits are available for hunters for some Wildlife Management Units in New York State, according to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation. Applications for leftover Deer Management Permits are being accepted for the following Wildlife Management Units: 1C, 3M, 3R, 3S (bowhunting-only), 4J (bowhunting-only), 7F, […]
Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State

Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Rochester nursing home employee convicted of raping nursing home resident

Rochester, N.Y. — A nursing home employee accused of raping a patient with dementia has been found guilty and now awaits sentencing. According to New York Attorney General Letitia James, Khadka Pradhan, 52, raped an 81-year-old resident at Shore Winds Nursing Home on Beach Avenue in the early morning hours of Sept. 29, 2021.
