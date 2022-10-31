Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Montgomery College Announces Plans to Launch 55,000 Square-Foot Education Center in East Montgomery County
Montgomery College (MC) President Jermaine F. Williams, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council President Gabe Albornoz, together with state and community leaders announced this morning a planned Fall 2023 opening of the College’s East County Education Center (ECEC). The 55,193-square-foot space will feature classrooms, training labs, and student advising space, while offering both credit and non-credit courses. The new center is the first step in MC’s expansion into East County and expects to serve more than 1,000 students in the first year.
alxnow.com
Alexandria to ask FEMA for $50 million for waterfront flood mitigation
(Updated 5:45 p.m.) At an upcoming meeting, the City Council is scheduled to consider a grant application asking for $50 million for waterfront flood mitigation projects. Last year, city staff put forward a variety of potential projects to add more flood resiliency to the waterfront, which has seen increasingly frequent flooding in recent years, but with cost estimates ranging from $170 to $215 million, some city leaders faced some sticker shock and have asked to scale down the projects.
bethesdamagazine.com
Political Notes: Record price tag of Blair’s 2022 bid for county executive continues to grow
David Blair pumps in another $210,000 out of pocket to underwrite campaign costs. Three months after the July 19 primary – and more than two months after he conceded defeat to incumbent Marc Elrich by a mere 32 votes in the race for the Democratic county executive nomination – the record price tag of businessman David Blair’s bid for the post continues to grow.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Seeks Feedback on Shopping Centers
Rockville will hold two virtual forums in November, for shopping center owners, property managers and tenants, seeking feedback on how the city can provide greater support. The forums will be held 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14 and 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. Both are open to the public. The city,...
mbhs.edu
The process of renaming Montgomery Blair High School
Representatives of Montgomery County and Montgomery County History Society held an information session to go over the school renaming process. On Oct. 27, an informational meeting regarding the process of renaming Montgomery Blair High School was held over Zoom from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The hosts of the meeting – Principal Renay Johnson, Assistant to Associate Superintendent Frances Frost and Montgomery County Historical Society representative Ralph Buglass – guided the audience through the formal process to rename schools in Montgomery County, as well as the history of Montgomery Blair himself.
arlnow.com
NEW: County Board says draft Missing Middle changes respond to community concerns
The Arlington County Board says a draft version of zoning changes that could allow Missing Middle housing types includes provisions that respond to community concerns raised this fall. After contentious meetings this summer, the county hosted community conversations and information sessions to gather more feedback from residents and share more...
loudounnow.com
Brambleton Residents Sound Alarm on Airport Noise Map Changes
Next week, on Nov. 9, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on a new map of jet noise around Dulles Airport that has homeowners worried about dropping home values and growing noise. The proposed new Airport Impact Overlay District is based on a 2019 study...
bethesdamagazine.com
County Council recommends up to 7% increase in WSSC water rates for upcoming year
This story was updated at 4:40 p.m. Nov. 1, 2022, to include comments from County Council Member Tom Hucker. The County Council agreed Tuesday on recommending that the region’s water utility be allowed to raise its rates by up to 7% for fiscal year 2024 — which would increase the average homeowner’s quarterly bill by roughly $18 per quarter.
WJLA
'Cut Highway Speeding & Noise': Montgomery Co neighbors along ICC demand action from Hogan
OLNEY, Md. (7News) — As the roar of speeding motorcycles and cars pierces their eardrums on a daily basis, neighbors who live along MD-200 ICC in Montgomery County are hoping their sign along the busy and dangerous highway demanding action catches Md. Gov. Larry Hogan's eye. The massive 20-by-15-foot...
bethesdamagazine.com
Chamber of Commerce president talks about downtown Silver Spring’s transformation, the need to be business-friendly and ‘SchmoozaPalooza’
During her 17 years as president and CEO of the Greater Silver Spring Chamber of Commerce, Jane Redicker witnessed the evolution of Silver Spring into the community that it is today while overseeing such chamber projects as “Discover the Taste of Silver Spring” and the local business exposition “SchmoozaPalooza.”
County Seeks High School Students to Serve as Vision Zero Youth Ambassadors
The county’s Department of Transportation is seeking up to 45 high school students to serve as Vision Zero Youth Ambassadors, officials announced Tuesday. Through the project-based learning program, teens gain leadership skills, outreach, and engagement techniques to address traffic safety concerns in their community, according to the announcement. Applications are now being accepted; the deadline to apply is Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Vulgar political signs on Beltway grab drivers' attention, raise questions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some signs atop a busy Maryland roadway are grabbing the attention of drivers and neighbors alike. Recently, conservative activist Shaun Porter, and several other people, have been holding signs atop the Capital Beltway, in Montgomery County, on the Bradley Boulevard overpass. While holding politically tinged...
alxnow.com
After decades of complaints, a new rail authority could be the key to fixing Alexandria’s railroad bridges
For years, local first responders have been dispatched for worrying signs of decay at the CSX bridges over King Street and Commonwealth Avenue. Streets have been closed for emergency fixes and rail debris can regularly be found on the nearby streets and sidewalks. Finally, Mayor Justin Wilson said a new organization could help Alexandria address this problem.
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Fire on I495 Closes Several Lanes Tuesday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on the Outer Loop of I495 between University Boulevard and Colesville Rd in Silver Spring on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30am and drivers can expect residual delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
bethesdamagazine.com
Upper Beach Drive to remain closed to traffic year-round, National Park Service announces
The National Park Service (NPS) announced Wednesday that it will keep the upper portion of Beach Drive closed to vehicles year-round, a victory for cyclists and pedestrians who enjoy using the major corridor that snakes through northern Washington, D.C. According to a news release, Beach Drive will remain closed to...
Prince William Co. residents line up to opine on data center proposal
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — More than 250 people signed up to speak in front of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors in person during a public hearing that started Tuesday night, but is expected to continue well into Wednesday morning. Even more signed up to speak virtually. The public hearing is for […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County Council to review concealed carry ban proposal
Montgomery County to review concealed carry ban proposal. The Montgomery County Council is reviewing a proposal Tuesday about where people can carry guns in public places. The bill was introduced back in July, amid an increase in gun violence in the county. [Fox5DC]. Area parents push back against controversial practice...
Metro’s busy week: Major Silver Line news, fare evasion enforcement begins
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Silver Line updates and fare evasion enforcement hit the Metro at the beginning of the week. On Monday, after years of anticipation, Metro announced the official date for when passengers will finally be able to board trains at 6 brand-new stations in Northern Virginia. Tuesday was then the first day […]
bethesdamagazine.com
Charging electric bikes and scooters can create fire hazard, county fire officials warn
County fire department officials are warning owners of electric bikes and scooters of the possible fire hazard related to the charging of the personal mobility devices. A fire that broke out Friday on the 14th floor of a high-rise apartment building in downtown Silver Spring was found to be caused by an e-scooter battery that malfunctioned while charging, according to Fire Battalion Chief James Carpenter.
A ride on Metro's new Silver Line to Dulles Airport
DULLES, Va. — Seven decades in the planning, the long-awaited opening of Metrorail to Dulles and beyond is less than two weeks away. Metro gave reporters a chance to preview the trip on Wednesday, but starting Nov. 15, everyone will get to take the ride. There are three gleaming...
