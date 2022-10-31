ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mocoshow.com

Montgomery College Announces Plans to Launch 55,000 Square-Foot Education Center in East Montgomery County

Montgomery College (MC) President Jermaine F. Williams, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, County Council President Gabe Albornoz, together with state and community leaders announced this morning a planned Fall 2023 opening of the College’s East County Education Center (ECEC). The 55,193-square-foot space will feature classrooms, training labs, and student advising space, while offering both credit and non-credit courses. The new center is the first step in MC’s expansion into East County and expects to serve more than 1,000 students in the first year.
alxnow.com

Alexandria to ask FEMA for $50 million for waterfront flood mitigation

(Updated 5:45 p.m.) At an upcoming meeting, the City Council is scheduled to consider a grant application asking for $50 million for waterfront flood mitigation projects. Last year, city staff put forward a variety of potential projects to add more flood resiliency to the waterfront, which has seen increasingly frequent flooding in recent years, but with cost estimates ranging from $170 to $215 million, some city leaders faced some sticker shock and have asked to scale down the projects.
bethesdamagazine.com

Political Notes: Record price tag of Blair’s 2022 bid for county executive continues to grow

David Blair pumps in another $210,000 out of pocket to underwrite campaign costs. Three months after the July 19 primary – and more than two months after he conceded defeat to incumbent Marc Elrich by a mere 32 votes in the race for the Democratic county executive nomination – the record price tag of businessman David Blair’s bid for the post continues to grow.
mocoshow.com

Rockville Seeks Feedback on Shopping Centers

Rockville will hold two virtual forums in November, for shopping center owners, property managers and tenants, seeking feedback on how the city can provide greater support. The forums will be held 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14 and 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15. Both are open to the public. The city,...
mbhs.edu

The process of renaming Montgomery Blair High School

Representatives of Montgomery County and Montgomery County History Society held an information session to go over the school renaming process. On Oct. 27, an informational meeting regarding the process of renaming Montgomery Blair High School was held over Zoom from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The hosts of the meeting – Principal Renay Johnson, Assistant to Associate Superintendent Frances Frost and Montgomery County Historical Society representative Ralph Buglass – guided the audience through the formal process to rename schools in Montgomery County, as well as the history of Montgomery Blair himself.
loudounnow.com

Brambleton Residents Sound Alarm on Airport Noise Map Changes

Next week, on Nov. 9, the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on a new map of jet noise around Dulles Airport that has homeowners worried about dropping home values and growing noise. The proposed new Airport Impact Overlay District is based on a 2019 study...
bethesdamagazine.com

Chamber of Commerce president talks about downtown Silver Spring’s transformation, the need to be business-friendly and ‘SchmoozaPalooza’

During her 17 years as president and CEO of the Greater Silver Spring Chamber of Commerce, Jane Redicker witnessed the evolution of Silver Spring into the community that it is today while overseeing such chamber projects as “Discover the Taste of Silver Spring” and the local business exposition “SchmoozaPalooza.”
Source of the Spring

County Seeks High School Students to Serve as Vision Zero Youth Ambassadors

The county’s Department of Transportation is seeking up to 45 high school students to serve as Vision Zero Youth Ambassadors, officials announced Tuesday. Through the project-based learning program, teens gain leadership skills, outreach, and engagement techniques to address traffic safety concerns in their community, according to the announcement. Applications are now being accepted; the deadline to apply is Wednesday, Nov. 30.
alxnow.com

After decades of complaints, a new rail authority could be the key to fixing Alexandria’s railroad bridges

For years, local first responders have been dispatched for worrying signs of decay at the CSX bridges over King Street and Commonwealth Avenue. Streets have been closed for emergency fixes and rail debris can regularly be found on the nearby streets and sidewalks. Finally, Mayor Justin Wilson said a new organization could help Alexandria address this problem.
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Fire on I495 Closes Several Lanes Tuesday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on the Outer Loop of I495 between University Boulevard and Colesville Rd in Silver Spring on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30am and drivers can expect residual delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
bethesdamagazine.com

Montgomery County Council to review concealed carry ban proposal

Montgomery County to review concealed carry ban proposal. The Montgomery County Council is reviewing a proposal Tuesday about where people can carry guns in public places. The bill was introduced back in July, amid an increase in gun violence in the county. [Fox5DC]. Area parents push back against controversial practice...
bethesdamagazine.com

Charging electric bikes and scooters can create fire hazard, county fire officials warn

County fire department officials are warning owners of electric bikes and scooters of the possible fire hazard related to the charging of the personal mobility devices. A fire that broke out Friday on the 14th floor of a high-rise apartment building in downtown Silver Spring was found to be caused by an e-scooter battery that malfunctioned while charging, according to Fire Battalion Chief James Carpenter.
WUSA9

A ride on Metro's new Silver Line to Dulles Airport

DULLES, Va. — Seven decades in the planning, the long-awaited opening of Metrorail to Dulles and beyond is less than two weeks away. Metro gave reporters a chance to preview the trip on Wednesday, but starting Nov. 15, everyone will get to take the ride. There are three gleaming...
