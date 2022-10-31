ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronkonkoma, NY

CBS New York

Ambulance overturns after being struck by van on Long Island

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. -- A crash on Long Island ended with an ambulance on its side Thursday.It happened around 3 p.m. in Rockville Centre.Police say a plumbing van hit the ambulance on North Long Beach Road and Sunrise Highway.Two employees in the ambulance and the driver of the plumbing van were treated for minor injuries.No patients were inside the ambulance at the time of the crash.The ambulance is used to transport patients to medical facilities and does not respond to emergencies.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
PIX11

Building collapse on Long Island injures multiple people: police

ST. JAMES, N.Y. (PIX11) — A half dozen workers on Long Island were hospitalized, three of them in critical condition, after part of a building collapsed on top of them Thursday afternoon. At 1:30 p.m., the two-story facade of a storage building that was under renovation at 840 Middle Country Road near the border of […]
SMITHTOWN, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect charged for molesting two boys on Long Island

MEDFORD, NY – The tiny hamlet of Medford was shocked on Tuesday when a man was accused of sexually abusing two boys weeks before in a Medford park earlier this month. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, the two boys were at Gordon Heights Children’s Park on Wednesday when they saw a man who they alledge had sexually abused them several weeks prior. “The boys notified a family member who responded to the park and called police. This was the first time police were notified of the incident,” the Suffolk County Police Department said. At this time, the SCPD
MEDFORD, NY
PIX11

Dad shot dead while smoking cigarette in Long Island backyard

BOHEMIA, NY (PIX11) — Shooters opened fire on a Long Island dad on Wednesday morning, killing the 49-year-old man, police said. Michael Hartmann was smoking a cigarette in the backyard of his Smithtown Avenue home around 6:35 a.m. when two people entered and fired multiple shots. After being struck, Hartmann crawled into his home where […]
BOHEMIA, NY
longisland.com

Cops: Queens Woman Attempts to Run Over NCPD Officer with Car While Evading Arrest

The Fourth Squad reports the arrest of a Queens woman for an incident that occurred on November 2, 2022 at 12:40 pm in Oceanside. According to detectives, police were dispatched for reports of multiple larcenies that had just occurred. The description of a vehicle fleeing from Bed, Bath, & Beyond, located at 3640 Long Beach Road, was transmitted over the radio. Officers located the car traveling south on 5th Street near Mott Street. Police activated emergency lights and performed a Vehicle and Traffic Law Stop.
OCEANSIDE, NY
News 12

Police: 50-year-old crossing street in Park Slope struck by van

A man was hit by a van in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn Tuesday night and critically injured. The NYPD says the incident happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and 15th Street. A man driving a Ford Econoline van hit the 50-year-old victim while he...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Worker found dead in freezer of Brooklyn bakery, police say

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A worker died after he accidentally locked himself in the freezer of a Brooklyn bakery Thursday morning, police said. Mahamadou Dansogo, 33, showed up to work at Beigel’s Bakery at 5700 Ave. D in East Flatbush at around 3 a.m. and went to clean the freezer before he accidentally locked […]
BROOKLYN, NY

