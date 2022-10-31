Read full article on original website
ID Released For 73-Year-Old Struck, Killed Crossing Farmingdale Street
Authorities have identified the 73-year-old man who died after being hit by a car while crossing a Long Island street. Daniel McCarthy, whose hometown was not given, was struck at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, on Hempstead Turnpike in Farmingdale, Nassau County Police said. Investigators said he was crossing...
Ambulance overturns after being struck by van on Long Island
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y. -- A crash on Long Island ended with an ambulance on its side Thursday.It happened around 3 p.m. in Rockville Centre.Police say a plumbing van hit the ambulance on North Long Beach Road and Sunrise Highway.Two employees in the ambulance and the driver of the plumbing van were treated for minor injuries.No patients were inside the ambulance at the time of the crash.The ambulance is used to transport patients to medical facilities and does not respond to emergencies.
Missing Long Island Boater Identified, Online Fundraiser Held for Family
Police have idenified the missing boater whose pilotless vessel washed up on shore at Smith Point on Sunday as Todd Mauro, 52, of Ronkonkoma. Mauro left from the South Shore Boat Yard, at 57 Patchogue Street in Patchogue, according to police. He was last seen October 30 at approximately 11:30am.
Building collapse on Long Island injures multiple people: police
ST. JAMES, N.Y. (PIX11) — A half dozen workers on Long Island were hospitalized, three of them in critical condition, after part of a building collapsed on top of them Thursday afternoon. At 1:30 p.m., the two-story facade of a storage building that was under renovation at 840 Middle Country Road near the border of […]
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured After Striking Deer In Port Jefferson
A 77-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing a motorcycle into a deer on Long Island. The crash happened in Port Jefferson at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the Suffolk County Police Department said. SCPD said the Smithtown man was riding a 2019 Harley Davidson Trike...
Suspect charged for molesting two boys on Long Island
MEDFORD, NY – The tiny hamlet of Medford was shocked on Tuesday when a man was accused of sexually abusing two boys weeks before in a Medford park earlier this month. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, the two boys were at Gordon Heights Children’s Park on Wednesday when they saw a man who they alledge had sexually abused them several weeks prior. “The boys notified a family member who responded to the park and called police. This was the first time police were notified of the incident,” the Suffolk County Police Department said. At this time, the SCPD
Bed Bath & Gone: Fleeing Thief Hits LI Cop With Car, Rams Vehicle Before Crashing, Police Say
A 29-year-old woman is facing a host of charges after allegedly striking a Long Island police officer with her car during an escape attempt before crashing into a second vehicle while speeding. Nassau County Police were called at around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, with reports of several personal property...
Dad shot dead while smoking cigarette in Long Island backyard
BOHEMIA, NY (PIX11) — Shooters opened fire on a Long Island dad on Wednesday morning, killing the 49-year-old man, police said. Michael Hartmann was smoking a cigarette in the backyard of his Smithtown Avenue home around 6:35 a.m. when two people entered and fired multiple shots. After being struck, Hartmann crawled into his home where […]
NYC Man Pleads Guilty to Deadly 92 MPH Belt Parkway Crash While Under the Influence
A 36-year-old man from Brooklyn who was under the influence of cocaine, marijuana and alcohol at the time of a deadly Belt Parkway crash in 2020, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter, prosecutors announced Thursday. Jason Bical was driving 92 mph on the Belt Parkway when he struck and killed a...
Cops: Queens Woman Attempts to Run Over NCPD Officer with Car While Evading Arrest
The Fourth Squad reports the arrest of a Queens woman for an incident that occurred on November 2, 2022 at 12:40 pm in Oceanside. According to detectives, police were dispatched for reports of multiple larcenies that had just occurred. The description of a vehicle fleeing from Bed, Bath, & Beyond, located at 3640 Long Beach Road, was transmitted over the radio. Officers located the car traveling south on 5th Street near Mott Street. Police activated emergency lights and performed a Vehicle and Traffic Law Stop.
Police: 50-year-old crossing street in Park Slope struck by van
A man was hit by a van in the Park Slope section of Brooklyn Tuesday night and critically injured. The NYPD says the incident happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and 15th Street. A man driving a Ford Econoline van hit the 50-year-old victim while he...
Construction worker, 34, dies in death plunge from bridge into traffic as horror details of the freak accident emerge
A CONSTRUCTION worker plunged to his death after falling from a bridge into oncoming traffic. Jeremy Rozan, 34, was thrown into the left-hand lane after falling through Roosevelt Avenue Bridge in Queens, New York, on Tuesday. The New York Police Department (NYPD) said he was hit by oncoming traffic on...
Police: Man fatally shot in his Bohemia backyard while family was inside
The victim had three daughters who were inside at the time of the shooting. He was married.
Worker found dead in freezer of Brooklyn bakery, police say
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A worker died after he accidentally locked himself in the freezer of a Brooklyn bakery Thursday morning, police said. Mahamadou Dansogo, 33, showed up to work at Beigel’s Bakery at 5700 Ave. D in East Flatbush at around 3 a.m. and went to clean the freezer before he accidentally locked […]
Man Shot To Death In Backyard Of Bohemia Home, Two Suspects On Loose
A 49-year-old man is dead after being shot in the backyard of his Long Island home early Wednesday, Nov. 2. Suffolk County Police responded to the victim’s Bohemia home, located just south of the Sunrise Highway on Smithtown Avenue, at around 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found Michael...
Officers Injured Responding To Domestic Disturbance Call In Great Neck, Police Say
A Long Island man is facing charges after he allegedly injured police officers responding to a disturbance call at his home, authorities said. Nassau County Police were called at around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, with reports of a domestic disturbance at an apartment building in Great Neck, located on Middle Neck Road.
New York Couple Shocked When Pumpkin Smashes Their Car Window
According to a report by Greg Cergol of NBC New York, a New York couple was shocked when they were driving on Long Island and a flying pumpkin smashed into their car windshield. According to the report, 22-year-old Nick Costi was driving with his girlfriend when a passing car threw...
Tourist assaulted, robbed aboard 4 train after attacker said 'why are you looking at me?'
A 36-year-old tourist was punched in the face and then robbed by a knife-wielding attacker while on a Manhattan subway Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Body of missing NYPD officer found; 17-year vet died on vacation in Guyana
GUYANA (PIX11) — The body of an NYPD officer was found after he went missing while on vacation in Guyana, police said Wednesday. Officer Gladstone Haynes, a 17-year veteran of the NYPD, worked out of the 70 precinct, officials said. The NYPD had assisted in the investigation into Haynes’ disappearance. He was visiting Orinduik Falls […]
