Rockford, IL

MyStateline.com

"Overtime" preview for November 4, 2022

ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford announces final week of yard waste collection

ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Winnebago County votes yes for multi-purpose path

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday evening the Winnebago County Operations and Administrative committee agree upon a $40,200 feasibility study. The study is for a multi-purpose path that would connect Perryville to Sports Core Two.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Remembering historic Rockford aviators, flights

Rockford's rich aerospace history dates to the early 1900s, when aviation pioneers used the city as a springboard to help change the way cargo and passengers travel throughout the world. Remembering historic Rockford aviators, flights. Rockford's rich aerospace history dates to the early 1900s, when aviation pioneers used the city...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

IceHogs fall to the Admirals on a School Day game in Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Who has the best sandwiches in Rockford?

ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Chicago man charged with sending death threat to candidate Darren Bailey

A 21-year-old Chicago man has been charged for allegedly sending a voicemail threatening to "mutilate and kill" Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey. Chicago man charged with sending death threat to …. A 21-year-old Chicago man has been charged for allegedly sending a voicemail threatening to "mutilate and kill" Republican gubernatorial...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford school gets future voters excited with mock election

ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Byron Fire smashes jack-o-lanterns with style

With Halloween over, residents can say goodbye to those carved, rotting jack-o-lanterns, but why not have some fun at the same time?.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Bergstrom Stateline Quizbowl: Stillman Valley vs Marengo

It is time for the Bergstrom Stateline Quizbowl! This weekend it is Stillman Valley vs Marengo and we’re seeing what these kids have to say in response to our box of questions. We get to hear about their heroes, senses and New Years Resolutions and more. Make sure to check out the Bergstrom Stateline Quizbowl this Sunday at 9:30pm on FOX39.
MARENGO, IL
MyStateline.com

Learning about ‘Day of the Dead’ with Manuel Salgado

Today is the ‘Day of the Dead’ which is a Mexican holiday to honor and celebrate dead loved ones. We’re chatting with the president of M.A.S.A Manuel Salgado about the history of the holiday and what the holiday means to him. Mark shares the process of building an altar for a family member and expresses that the Day of the Dead can be a great way for younger family members to learn about a loved one they didn’t get the chance to meet.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Maple New York Sours and comfort food with Screw City Tavern

We’re continuing fall food week tonight with some comfort food from Screw City Tavern and we’re making Maple New York Sours. Screw City Tavern offers a wide variety of comfort foods and owner Steve Moore is with us to show some of them off. We’re also making a fall cocktail this Spirit Day sponsored by Rush Creek Distilling.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Thinfast MD hosts ‘Fall in Love with your Skin’ event

Thinfast MD knows all about how to help people with their skin and they’re getting ready for the ‘Fall in Love with your Skin’ event. This event is on Tuesday November 8th from 4-7 pm. We’re talking with Diane Bryant and James Maples about everything they’ll be offering at this event. Fall in Love with your Skin event will be offering services like free skin scope analysis, touch up Botox, skin demos, and more. They will also be auctioning off luxury prizes and food and drinks will be available.

