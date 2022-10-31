Thinfast MD knows all about how to help people with their skin and they’re getting ready for the ‘Fall in Love with your Skin’ event. This event is on Tuesday November 8th from 4-7 pm. We’re talking with Diane Bryant and James Maples about everything they’ll be offering at this event. Fall in Love with your Skin event will be offering services like free skin scope analysis, touch up Botox, skin demos, and more. They will also be auctioning off luxury prizes and food and drinks will be available.

16 HOURS AGO